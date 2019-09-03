Willie Taggart questions Florida State’s hydration in come-from-ahead loss to Boise State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Team A lives, trains, practices and plays its home games in the state of Florida. Team B lives, trains, practices and plays its home games in the state of Idaho. Which team would you think hydration and cramping from the heat would be an issue for during a late-August game played during the afternoon in Tallahassee?

Yeah, the Willie Taggart era is chugging along just fine, thank you very much.

With just under three minutes remaining in the first half of Saturday’s opener, Florida State held a seemingly comfortable 31-13 lead on Boise State at Doak Campbell Stadium. Over the next 33 minutes or so, the Broncos scored 23 unanswered points to claim a 36-31 win over the stunned Seminoles.

On his radio show Monday, Taggart pointed a figure in the general direction of his squad’s hydration, or lack thereof, as a contributing factor in the come-from-ahead loss. From the Tallahassee Democrat:

I think after going through last weekend and seeing our guys going down and cramping, one thing we talked about with our medical staff is our guys got to hydrate. “That can’t be on Friday, that can’t be on Thursday, they need to start hydrating early in the week and take care of their bodies. We can’t leave it up to our players just to do it. We’ve got to force them to hydrate and take care of themselves. “I don’t know if we did a good job of that last weekend. One of those situations where you live and learn, and we’ll make sure that we help our guys when it comes to that.

But wait, there’s more as one of FSU’s starting offensive linemen questioned the team’s conditioning entering the non-conference matchup.

“Conditioning wasn’t our strong suit,” Baveon Johnson bluntly stated. “That’s what we plan to work. We plan to improve this week.

“No, we weren’t prepared. I wasn’t prepared, we all weren’t prepared. We need to get better… I feel like it was just conditioning overall. That’s what we need to get better at.”

Boise State possessed the ball for just over 40 minutes in the win and ran 106 plays, with the Seminoles running just 60.

In Taggart’s first season in 2018, FSU saw its bowl appearance streak snapped at 36 straight. In 13 games with the Seminoles, Taggart now sports a 5-8 record.