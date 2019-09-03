Getty Images

Willie Taggart questions Florida State’s hydration in come-from-ahead loss to Boise State

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Team A lives, trains, practices and plays its home games in the state of Florida.  Team B lives, trains, practices and plays its home games in the state of Idaho.  Which team would you think hydration and cramping from the heat would be an issue for during a late-August game played during the afternoon in Tallahassee?

Yeah, the Willie Taggart era is chugging along just fine, thank you very much.

With just under three minutes remaining in the first half of Saturday’s opener, Florida State held a seemingly comfortable 31-13 lead on Boise State at Doak Campbell Stadium.  Over the next 33 minutes or so, the Broncos scored 23 unanswered points to claim a 36-31 win over the stunned Seminoles.

On his radio show Monday, Taggart pointed a figure in the general direction of his squad’s hydration, or lack thereof, as a contributing factor in the come-from-ahead loss.  From the Tallahassee Democrat:

I think after going through last weekend and seeing our guys going down and cramping, one thing we talked about with our medical staff is our guys got to hydrate.

“That can’t be on Friday, that can’t be on Thursday, they need to start hydrating early in the week and take care of their bodies. We can’t leave it up to our players just to do it. We’ve got to force them to hydrate and take care of themselves.

“I don’t know if we did a good job of that last weekend. One of those situations where you live and learn, and we’ll make sure that we help our guys when it comes to that.

But wait, there’s more as one of FSU’s starting offensive linemen questioned the team’s conditioning entering the non-conference matchup.

Conditioning wasn’t our strong suit,” Baveon Johnson bluntly stated. “That’s what we plan to work. We plan to improve this week.

“No, we weren’t prepared. I wasn’t prepared, we all weren’t prepared. We need to get better… I feel like it was just conditioning overall. That’s what we need to get better at.”

Boise State possessed the ball for just over 40 minutes in the win and ran 106 plays, with the Seminoles running just 60.

In Taggart’s first season in 2018, FSU saw its bowl appearance streak snapped at 36 straight.  In 13 games with the Seminoles, Taggart now sports a 5-8 record.

Suspension of Texas WR facing weapons charge to extend into Week 2

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Expected to play an expanded role in Texas’ passing game this year, Joshua Moore will instead see his forced sabbatical bleed deeper into the 2019 regular season.

In mid-August, Moore was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.  The UT football program subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver would be suspended for the season opener against Louisiana Tech.

In addition to that season-opening win, head coach Tom Herman confirmed Monday that the suspension is indefinite, meaning Moore is expected to miss No. 10 UT’s Week 3’s huge matchup with No. 6 LSU.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, “Herman said the decision on Moore’s status would be handled by himself ‘with counsel,’ including AD Chris Del Conte.”

A four-star 2018 signee, Moore played in the first six games as a true freshman before going down with a season-ending injury.  In that half-season of work, the 6-1, 180-pound receiver totaled 53 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

Georgia loses WR Kearis Jackson (hand) for 3-4 weeks

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
Georgia had little problem dispatching Vanderbilt in the season opener, but, in the process, the Bulldogs’ receiving corps took a bit of a hit.

Early in the fourth quarter of the 30-6 win, Kearis Jackson went down with what appeared to be some type of injury to his hand.  Two days later, Kirby Smart confirmed that the starting wide receiver had sustained “a couple of different breaks” in his hand/wrist area.

Per the head coach, Jackson is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks.

A four-star 2018 signee, Jackson played in four games as a true freshman but was able to take a redshirt.  Jackson started the Vandy game, the first of his collegiate career.

Prior to the injury, Jackson had caught a pair of passes for 31 yards and gained another six on one carry.

Preseason Associated Press Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
See, Tennessee, it is possible to beat teams you’re supposed to handle and not gag epically.

Week 1 of the 2019 college football season featured just one ranked-on-ranked matchup, with No. 16 Auburn scoring 21 straight points in a come-from-behind win over No. 11 Oregon.  Aside from that, the other 23 teams that made up the preseason Associated Press Top 25 faced unranked teams — and every single one of them won.

Yep, 23-0 vs. unranked teams the ranked ones went.

While there were a pair of close games — No. 8 Florida beat Miami 24-20 in Week 0, while FCS Northern Iowa took No. 21 Iowa State to triple overtime before falling 29-26 — most were not as just two of the other matchups were decided by two touchdowns or less.  For example: No. 15 Penn State woodshedded Idaho 79-7, while two other “contests” were decided by 50-plus points as well — No. 6 LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3 and No. 17 UCF 62, Florida A&M 0.

All told, ranked teams won in Weeks 0/1 by an average of 29.6 points per game.  At this point, it should be noted that 13 of those 23 squared off with Group of Five schools while another four faced teams from the FCS level of the sport.

According to ESPN, the first two weekends of the 2019 college football season were historic ones.

The new Associated Press Top 25 will be released later on Tuesday.

1. Clemson — beat Georgia Tech 52-14
2. Alabama — beat Duke 42-3
3. Georgia — beat Vanderbilt 30-6
4. Oklahoma — beat Houston 49-31
5. Ohio State — beat FAU 45-21
6. LSU — beat Georgia Southern 55-3
7. Michigan — beat Middle Tennessee State 40-21
8. Florida — beat Miami 24-20
9. Notre Dame — beat Louisville 35-17
10. Texas — beat Louisiana Tech 45-14
11. Oregon — lost to No. 16 Auburn 27-21
12. Texas A&M — beat Texas State 41-7
13. Washington — beat Eastern Washington 47-14
14. Utah — beat BYU 30-12
15. Penn State — beat Idaho 79-7
16. Auburn — beat No. 11 Oregon 27-21
17. UCF — beat Florida A&M 62-0
18. Michigan State — beat Tulsa 28-7
19. Wisconsin — beat USF 49-0
20. Iowa — beat Miami (OH) 38-14
21. Iowa State — beat Northern Iowa 29-26 (3 OT)
22. Syracuse — beat Liberty 24-0
23. Washington State — beat New Mexico State 58-7
24. Nebraska — beat South Alabama 35-21
25. Stanford — beat Northwestern 17-7

Nick Saban, Alabama ‘really happy’ for Jalen Hurts after scintillating six-TD debut

By John TaylorSep 3, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Both the player and his former football program handled Jalen Hurts‘ departure from Alabama to Oklahoma with nothing but class, so you’d expect nothing less as both sides move forward.

In his OU debut Sunday night, Hurts was spectacular, accounting for 508 yards of offense — the most-ever for a Sooner in his first game — six total touchdowns in a 49-31 win over Houston.  Monday, Hurts’ former head coach, Nick Saban was asked about his ex-starting quarterback’s scintillating start at his new school.

While the coach was busy working and didn’t see it live, he was effusive in his praise for Hurts, who went 26-2 as the Crimson Tide’s starter before losing the job to Tua Tagovailoa during the 2018 season.

“I didn’t see the game last night — we work on Sunday nights — but I hear he played extremely well and (did) an outstanding job, and that doesn’t surprise me in the least bit,” Saban said according to the Montgomery Advertiser. “And we’re really happy for him, not only in the way he handled himself throughout this entire process (last season as the backup), but now that he’s having success as well.”

Not surprisingly, Hurts’ former teammates were “very happy” for him as well.

“I’m happy for him. He did a great job both passing and running,” Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “Six touchdowns, that’s unbelievable. But that’s what Jalen [does], so I’m very happy for him.”

Hurts set career-highs in his debut with 332 passing yards (previous best was 248), 176 rushing yards (154), and three rushing touchdowns (two). The three passing touchdowns tied his previous career-best set against FCS Mercer in November of 2017.