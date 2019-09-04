Air Force shows off new legacy alternate uniform honoring the C-17

Air Force once again is taking inspiration from its aerial roots when it comes to the design of this year’s alteranet uniform. The latest in the football program’s line of alternate uniforms will pay tribute to the C-17, one of the most iconic transport vehicles in the skies. At first glance, this may just look like any ordinary alternate gray uniform, but there are some fine details sprinkled in to separate this from the rest of the gimmicky alternate gray uniforms out there.

Instead of a player’s nameplate on the back of his jersey, , the tail flash representing nine different Air Force bases. The uniform also uses reflective material similar to that found on the aircraft itself.

The newest member of the Air Power Legacy Series has arrived. Welcome the 𝐂-𝟏𝟕 ✈https://t.co/BBykjEwmhi — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 4, 2019

As far as alternate uniforms go, Air Force is once again crushing it. These may not be the best we have seen form Air Force (give me that Tiger Shark forma few years ago), but this is authentic to Air Force, and the reflective material is a nice touch.

Air Force will wear these uniforms on Oct. 19 against Hawaii.

