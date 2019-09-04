Bowling Green transfer no longer listed on Oklahoma State’s roster

Earlier this offseason, Kyle Junior decided to transfer from Bowling Green and, in early April, landed at Oklahoma State. It had been expected that the defensive lineman would be an immediate contributor to the Cowboys’ defense as a graduate transfer.
Instead, as The Oklahoman noted, Junior’s name is no longer listed on OSU’s roster that was released ahead of this weekend’s game against McNeese State. A school official subsequently confirmed that Junior is no longer with the team, as is the case with cornerback Lamarcus Morton.
No specific reason was given for the twin departures, although the public confirmations came a couple of days after neither player traveled with the team to Corvallis for the opener against Oregon State this past Saturday.
After starting five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, the 6-3, 275-pound lineman was a full-time starter for the Falcons in 2018. This past season, he led the team in tackles for loss (six) and quarterback hits (five) while also tying for the lead in fumble recoveries (two). The year before, his 6.5 tackles for loss were third-most on the team while he led the squad in sacks with 3.5.
Morton, meanwhile, was a three-star 2017 signee who never saw the field for the Cowboys.
Nick Saban (plus some Belichick guy) to get the documentary treatment from HBO
There has been no lack of investigation into Nick Saban‘s life and method. The man’s life has been poked and prodded by biographers, feature writers and television producers for years now. But we’re now about to see a different angle of the Alabama head coach with news of an upcoming documentary announced Tuesday.
Saban will be the subject of an HBO documentary, where he’ll share the stage with Bill Belichick, who, last this reporter checked, has not won a single game as a college head coach.
Belichick worked in tandem for the Cleveland Browns from 1991-94, with Belichick the club’s head coach and Saban the defensive coordinator. They would go 31-33 in those seasons but their relationship would remain as the pair would simultaneously conquer the top two levels of American football. Both men have won six titles in their respective divisions, and this documentary will explore their friendship and their approach to the game.
“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have earned their rightful place in the pantheon of greatest coaches ever, across all sports, and this film intimately spotlights their woven history from Navy to Cleveland to now,” said Peter Nelson (EVP of HBO Sports). “It will capture for the first-time ever some of the most engaging and personal conversations held every year by the two most towering figures in the game today. We are excited to partner with NFL Films to tell this unique story of friendship and mentorship.”
“Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” will come to your HBO-subscribed television screen on Dec. 10.
Stanford LT Walker Little to miss a month with dislocated knee
Colorado’s athletics department is about to make a lot of people mad for reasons they can’t adequately explain.
CU announced Tuesday that, beginning on Saturday, it will replace plastic drinking cups with Ball Corporation’s “infinitely recyclable aluminum cup,” starting with this Saturday’s game against No. 25 Nebraska.
Colorado says it will be the first athletics department in the country to provide aluminum cups to fans and says it will be plastic-free in all sports venues by 2020.
“As an Athletic Department and university, we are proud of all we have done thus far and will continue to do in reducing our carbon footprint,” Colorado AD Rick George said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Ball on this important project. Being conscious of the environment is not only the right thing to do, it sets an example for our fans and everyone else watching that they should make sustainable choices, too.”
Colorado became the first college sports program in America to implement a “zero waste program” at all sports venues, doing so back in 2008, and in 2016 was the only college athletics department to join the United Nation Sports for Climate Action Framework.
According to Ball’s research, which was most certainly used as part of the corporation’s sales pitch to CU, “67 percent of U.S. consumers say they will visit a venue more often if they use aluminum cups instead of plastic and that 78 percent of consumers expect beverage brands to use environmentally friendly containers in the next five years.”
I’m not sure how that can possibly be true, but the university’s release noted that 75 percent of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today and, equally important, the aluminum cups look pretty darn cool.
Oklahoma State could be without LB Calvin Bundage (back) another game
Because of a back issue, Calvin Bundage didn’t travel with the rest of his Oklahoma State teammates for the Week 1 opener in Corvallis against Oregon State. Whether the linebacker takes the field for the home opener against McNeese State remains to be seen as well
“It just depends on how he’s feeling,” head coach Mike Gundy said according to The Oklahoman. “He’s got a back issue, and they’re hard to determine. Sometimes, guys come back quick and sometimes they don’t. It doesn’t require surgery. It’s in pain-tolerance mode, and those things are hard to measure.”
With the opponent being an FCS foe, the Cowboys could very well err on the side of caution and keep Bundage sidelined regardless. OSU faces Tulsa on the road Sept. 14, then travels to Austin the following weekend for the Big 12 opener against Texas.
The past two seasons, Bundage started a combined 20 games. 11 of those starts came this past season, while injury issues sidelined him for the other two games.
Because of the injuries this summer, Bundage had been listed as a backup to starter Malcolm Rodriguez. Rodriguez started the opener in pace of Bundage.