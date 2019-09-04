Bowling Green transfer no longer listed on Oklahoma State’s roster

That certainly didn’t last long.

Earlier this offseason, Kyle Junior decided to transfer from Bowling Green and, in early April, landed at Oklahoma State. It had been expected that the defensive lineman would be an immediate contributor to the Cowboys’ defense as a graduate transfer.

Instead, as The Oklahoman noted, Junior’s name is no longer listed on OSU’s roster that was released ahead of this weekend’s game against McNeese State. A school official subsequently confirmed that Junior is no longer with the team, as is the case with cornerback Lamarcus Morton.

No specific reason was given for the twin departures, although the public confirmations came a couple of days after neither player traveled with the team to Corvallis for the opener against Oregon State this past Saturday.

After starting five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, the 6-3, 275-pound lineman was a full-time starter for the Falcons in 2018. This past season, he led the team in tackles for loss (six) and quarterback hits (five) while also tying for the lead in fumble recoveries (two). The year before, his 6.5 tackles for loss were third-most on the team while he led the squad in sacks with 3.5.

Morton, meanwhile, was a three-star 2017 signee who never saw the field for the Cowboys.