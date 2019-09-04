Div. II football player Eddie Cruz, 18, confirmed dead in drowning accident

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than a week before their 2019 season kicks off, one Division II football program is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Western New Mexico University confirmed Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Eddie Cruz died Monday in a drowning incident at a local lake. Cruz was just 18.

“We are devastated by the loss of this student. Eddie was a phenomenal kid with a bright future,” WNMU president Dr. Joseph Shepard said in a statement.

“Eddie will always be a part of our Mustang family,” the school’s athletic director, Scott Noble, said in his statement. “We are thinking of and praying for his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

Our hearts are broken with the passing of Eddie Cruz. He brought a spark to our team that will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and with our Mustangs at this time. pic.twitter.com/kFAONI5L5C — WNMU Mustang Football (@WNMUFootball) September 3, 2019

According to media reports in the area, Cruz went into Bill Evans Lake around 3 p.m. local time Monday, disappeared under the water and never resurfaced. “Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies, New Mexico State Police and emergency crews arrived at the scene about 3:30 p.m.,” the El Paso Times wrote. The state police’s dive team recovered Cruz’s body four hours later.

An investigation into Cruz’s death is ongoing.

WNMU is scheduled to kick off its season Saturday night in Arizona against Ottawa University.