Former Nittany Lion walk-on is continuing college football career… in England

Former Penn State linebacker Frank DiLeo is putting on the pads once again. This time though, he will be doing so in quite a smaller program, and he’ll rack up the frequent flyer miles while making it happen. DiLeo is heading to the University of Nottingham to play for the university’s American football team.

The school, located in Nottingham, England, announced the addition of the former Penn Stater among a number of other international transfers in various sports, on Twitter on Wednesday.

Scholar News | Frank Di Leo from Penn State University is joining our 18/19 Premier League winning American Football team 🏈 📚Studying Entrepreneurship, Innovation and management

🙌@UoNAF another🏆pending? Welcome to the #GreenandGold 💚💛#WeAre #PSUnrivaled pic.twitter.com/CvY1cGnU9H — University of Nottingham Sport (@UoNSport) September 4, 2019

DiLeo was a walk-on member of the Penn State scout team when Penn State won the Big Ten championship in 2016 and played in the Fiesta Bowl in 2017.

