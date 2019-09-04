Associated Press

Nebraska RB Maurice Washington’s court case pushed back again

The off-field saga that has played out in Lincoln over the past several months will continue to drag on thanks to a Left Coast development Tuesday.

Maurice Washington‘s twice-postponed preliminary court appearance in a California courtroom on a pair of charges, including a felony, had been scheduled for Sept 3. According to the Omaha World-Herald, however, that court case has once again been delayed as it’s now scheduled for Oct. 17, “when a preliminary hearing may be set.”

That October date falls on a Thursday, ahead of the Cornhuskers’ bye weekend.

Washington served what amounted to a half-game suspension this past weekend as he played in the second half of Nebraska’s season-opening win over South Alabama. Head coach Scott Frost subsequently stated that Washington will remain an active member of his football program, at least until the case is adjudicated.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Last month, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In his two quarters of play this past Saturday, Washington ran for 39 yards on six carries. He added another 13 yards on one reception.

In addition to the Golden State woes, Washington was cited by university police for possession of drug paraphernalia.  It was subsequently confirmed that Washington, and three other Cornhusker football players cited for pot-related offenses, would not face criminal charges.

NCAA denies waiver for Florida transfer CB at Central Michigan

Some will call this karmic justice for the player, but we’ll just chalk it up to the maddening vagaries of The Association’s decision-making process.

In August of this year, a month after entering the NCAA transfer database, Brian Edwards completed his move from Florida to Central Michigan. At the time, it was confirmed that the defensive back would be pursuing a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility at CMU if granted; Tuesday, according to the university’s student newspaper, that appeal has been denied.

All hope is not lost, however, as the player will appeal the NCAA’s initial decision. It’s unclear how long that process will take.

In May, Edwards was arrested for battery of his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped in late June due to insufficient evidence as the alleged victim declined to cooperate with the state’s attorney office.

Edwards, a three-star 2017 signee, has played in 18 games the past two seasons. At the time of his portal entry, the cornerback had been passed on the depth chart by a true freshman during spring practice and did not appear in line for significant playing time this coming season with the Gators.

Iowa loses starting LT Alaric Jackson for at least two games

Iowa’s opening weekend win also came with a rather sizable loss.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s 38-14 win over Miami (OH), Alaric Jackson went down with an injury to his right leg and spent the remainder of the game walking with the aid of crutches.  Earlier this week, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed that the redshirt junior left tackle had sustained an unspecified injury to his knee.

The good news is that surgery won’t be required, at least at this point.  The bad news is that Jackson is expected to miss at least the next two games, the Big Ten opener against Rutgers this weekend and the annual date with in-state rival Iowa State the following Saturday.

With an open date in Week 4, the hope is Jackson would be healthy enough to play in the Sept. 28 game against Middle Tennessee State.  At the far end of the timeline, a return Oct. 5 at Michigan is certainly well within the realm of possibility.

“I think we’re looking at a matter of weeks right now, but it could have been a lot worse,” the coach said.

Since redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, the 6-6, 320-pound Jackson has started all 24 games in which he’s played.  He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2017, then was named second-team All-Big Ten after last season.

Jackson also claimed spots on Phil Steele‘s preseason first-team All-Big Ten team and second-team All-American squad over the summer.

Tennessee CB Terrell Bailey enters transfer portal

Tennessee lost a game this past weekend it had no business losing, and now the SEC East school has seen a personnel loss as well.

According to a tweet from al.com‘s Matt Zenitz, UT defensive back Terrell Bailey has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed that portal entrance as well.

Thus far, the school has not addressed Bailey’s status with the football program moving forward.

Bailey was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Louisiana on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. After using his redshirt as a true freshman, Bailey played in nine games in 2018, with most of that action coming on special teams.

The cornerback didn’t see the field during the season-opening loss to Georgia State.

Two Kansas players arrested in separate incidents the last week

Basking in the glow of his first win as the head football coach at Kansas, Les Miles now has a pair of off-field situations with which to deal.

Two Kansas football players, fifth-year senior safety Shaq Richmond (pictured) and redshirt sophomore linebacker Tom Barrett, were arrested recently as a result of separate and unrelated incidents. According to the Kansas City Star, Barrett, who will turn 21 this week, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of contributing to a child’s misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious ID. Richmond, meanwhile, was arrested Thursday night for failure to appear.

At this point, details of what led to either incident haven’t been released.

The football program told the Star that they are “currently in the process of gathering information” and “will handle the situation according to our internal policies.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, Richmond played in 15 games the past three seasons, including two in 2018. He started four games in 2017, the only starts of his collegiate career.

A walk-on, Barrett hasn’t played a down for the Jayhawks since coming to Lawrence in 2017.