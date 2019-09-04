Notre Dame RB Jafar Armstrong could be out for a while, per report

Notre Dame took a win Monday night in Louisville, but it appears that may be the last game running back Jafar Armstrong sees for quite some time. According to a report from Pete Sampson of The Athletic, via Twitter, Armstrong could miss anywhere form five weeks to two months as a result of a groin area injury suffered in the season opener against the Cardinals. The injury kept Armstrong on the sideline for the majority of the game Monday night.

The “optimistic” timeline of a five week absence would keep Armstrong out of action for upcoming games against New Mexico, Georgia, Virginia and Bowling Green. Notre Dame is off this week. That could potentially have Armstrong back in the swing of things for a home game against USC on Oct. 12 if recovery goes well. But if the timeline is a full two months as feared, Armstrong would miss the previously mentioned games, the USC game and potentially games against Michigan (in Ann Arbor), Virginia Tech and, possibly, Duke (in Durham). Notre Dame faces Navy on Nov. 16, which could be the worst-case scenario return date.

As noted by Douglas Farmer of Inside the Irish, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Armstrong was scheduled to get an MRI on Wednesday. The severity of Armstrong’s injury will be confirmed after that.

