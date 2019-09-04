Notre Dame RB Jafar Armstrong could be out for a while, per report

Notre Dame took a win Monday night in Louisville, but it appears that may be the last game running back Jafar Armstrong sees for quite some time. According to a report from Pete Sampson of The Athletic, via Twitter, Armstrong could miss anywhere form five weeks to two months as a result of a groin area injury suffered in the season opener against the Cardinals. The injury kept Armstrong on the sideline for the majority of the game Monday night.
The “optimistic” timeline of a five week absence would keep Armstrong out of action for upcoming games against New Mexico, Georgia, Virginia and Bowling Green. Notre Dame is off this week. That could potentially have Armstrong back in the swing of things for a home game against USC on Oct. 12 if recovery goes well. But if the timeline is a full two months as feared, Armstrong would miss the previously mentioned games, the USC game and potentially games against Michigan (in Ann Arbor), Virginia Tech and, possibly, Duke (in Durham). Notre Dame faces Navy on Nov. 16, which could be the worst-case scenario return date.
As noted by Douglas Farmer of Inside the Irish, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Armstrong was scheduled to get an MRI on Wednesday. The severity of Armstrong’s injury will be confirmed after that.
Former Penn State linebacker Frank DiLeo is putting on the pads once again. This time though, he will be doing so in quite a smaller program, and he’ll rack up the frequent flyer miles while making it happen. DiLeo is heading to the University of Nottingham to play for the university’s American football team.
The school, located in Nottingham, England, announced the addition of the former Penn Stater among a number of other international transfers in various sports, on Twitter on Wednesday.
DiLeo was a walk-on member of the Penn State scout team when Penn State won the Big Ten championship in 2016 and played in the Fiesta Bowl in 2017.
Less than a week before their 2019 season kicks off, one Division II football program is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Western New Mexico University confirmed Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Eddie Cruz died Monday in a drowning incident at a local lake. Cruz was just 18.
“We are devastated by the loss of this student. Eddie was a phenomenal kid with a bright future,” WNMU president Dr. Joseph Shepard said in a statement.
“Eddie will always be a part of our Mustang family,” the school’s athletic director, Scott Noble, said in his statement. “We are thinking of and praying for his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”
According to media reports in the area, Cruz went into Bill Evans Lake around 3 p.m. local time Monday, disappeared under the water and never resurfaced. “Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies, New Mexico State Police and emergency crews arrived at the scene about 3:30 p.m.,” the El Paso Times wrote. The state police’s dive team recovered Cruz’s body four hours later.
An investigation into Cruz’s death is ongoing.
WNMU is scheduled to kick off its season Saturday night in Arizona against Ottawa University.
For the second time in less than a month, Pitt has lost a starting member of its defensive line.
In early August, it was end Rashad Weaver going down with a torn ACL. Wednesday, the Panthers announced that tackle Keyshon Camp will undergo knee surgery that will sideline the lineman for the remainder of the 2019 season.
The redshirt junior suffered the injury in the season-opening loss to Virginia.
“We are really heartbroken for Keyshon,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He put a tremendous amount of work in during the offseason and was outstanding against Virginia before he got hurt. Keyshon is a strong young man, though, and I know he won’t let this adversity sidetrack him.”
This is the second straight year Camp has suffered a season-ending injury. Prior to that injury sustained in the Notre Dame game, he had started three of the seven games in which he played. The year before, he started eight of 10 games.
If it wasn’t for bad injury luck, No. 17 Wisconsin wouldn’t have much luck at all these past couple of months. Fortunately for them, though, these issues are coming at a very opportune time in the schedule.
Coming off a 49-0 whitewashing in the 2019 opener against USF, Wisconsin has begun prepping for its Week 2 matchup with Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium. Ahead of that non-conference game, the Badgers have already ruled out three starters on their initial injury report — right tackle Logan Bruss (left leg), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and safety Scott Nelson (left leg).
Additionally, starting inside linebacker Chris Orr (pictured) is listed as questionable because of an unspecified right-leg injury.
Right now, Wisconsin is listed as somewhere in the neighborhood of a five-touchdown favorite over Central Michigan, which beat FCS Albany by 17 points in its opener. Add in the fact that, after a Week 3 bye, UW will play host to No. 7 Michigan in Week 4, and you could easily see the Badgers leaning very heavily toward the side of extreme caution when it comes to all four starters who are currently working their way through injuries.