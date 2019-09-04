Oregon welcomes back John Neal as defensive analyst

The Oregon Ducks have added a former assistant coach to the program as a defensive analyst. John Neal is back with the program to fill the role as defensive analyst.
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed the addition of Neal, according to The Oregonian. Neal previously spent 14 years in the Oregon program as an assistant coach but returns to Oregon after a brief stint with the UAB Blazers. The hiring of Neal was made prior to the start of the season, and not in reaction to losing the season opener to Auburn.
As a defensive analyst, Neal will help breakdown game film and organize information to be used in preparing gameplans. As an analyst, Neal will not be able to do any direct coaching of players in practices, but his experience in that area should help add to the staff Cristobal has assembled.
For now, breaking down what Auburn managed to do in the clutch will be on the agenda for the week, and then coming up with ways to address what adjustments need to be made. Oregon’s season may still have some good potential even after starting the year in the loss column. The work by the entire staff, from the coaches to the analysts, will dictate where things go from here.
Air Force once again is taking inspiration from its aerial roots when it comes to the design of this year’s alteranet uniform. The latest in the football program’s line of alternate uniforms will pay tribute to the C-17, one of the most iconic transport vehicles in the skies. At first glance, this may just look like any ordinary alternate gray uniform, but there are some fine details sprinkled in to separate this from the rest of the gimmicky alternate gray uniforms out there.
Instead of a player’s nameplate on the back of his jersey, , the tail flash representing nine different Air Force bases. The uniform also uses reflective material similar to that found on the aircraft itself.
As far as alternate uniforms go, Air Force is once again crushing it. These may not be the best we have seen form Air Force (give me that Tiger Shark forma few years ago), but this is authentic to Air Force, and the reflective material is a nice touch.
Air Force will wear these uniforms on Oct. 19 against Hawaii.
When Stanford and USC collide in a Pac-12 opener this weekend, they could each be doing so without their opening day starting quarterback on the field. USC has already lost J.T. Daniels to a season-ending ACL injury from Week 1. Now, whether Stanford’s K.J. Costello plays is officially in doubt.
Stanford head coach David Shaw has confirmed Costello is questionable for this weekend’s game between the Cardinal and Trojans. Costello left the season opener after taking a shot to the head by a Northwestern defender. Shaw is not expected to make a decision on Costello’s status until Thursday or Friday as he continues to be evaluated.
Should Costello be out of the mix for Stanford, David Mills will lead the offense once again, just as he did in place of the injured starter against Northwestern. Whoever is playing quarterback, they will not have the protection of left tackle Walker Little. Little also suffered an injury in the opener and is not expected back any time too soon.
Former Penn State linebacker Frank DiLeo is putting on the pads once again. This time though, he will be doing so in quite a smaller program, and he’ll rack up the frequent flyer miles while making it happen. DiLeo is heading to the University of Nottingham to play for the university’s American football team.
The school, located in Nottingham, England, announced the addition of the former Penn Stater among a number of other international transfers in various sports, on Twitter on Wednesday.
DiLeo was a walk-on member of the Penn State scout team when Penn State won the Big Ten championship in 2016 and played in the Fiesta Bowl in 2017.
Notre Dame took a win Monday night in Louisville, but it appears that may be the last game running back Jafar Armstrong sees for quite some time. According to a report from Pete Sampson of The Athletic, via Twitter, Armstrong could miss anywhere form five weeks to two months as a result of a groin area injury suffered in the season opener against the Cardinals. The injury kept Armstrong on the sideline for the majority of the game Monday night.
The “optimistic” timeline of a five week absence would keep Armstrong out of action for upcoming games against New Mexico, Georgia, Virginia and Bowling Green. Notre Dame is off this week. That could potentially have Armstrong back in the swing of things for a home game against USC on Oct. 12 if recovery goes well. But if the timeline is a full two months as feared, Armstrong would miss the previously mentioned games, the USC game and potentially games against Michigan (in Ann Arbor), Virginia Tech and, possibly, Duke (in Durham). Notre Dame faces Navy on Nov. 16, which could be the worst-case scenario return date.
As noted by Douglas Farmer of Inside the Irish, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Armstrong was scheduled to get an MRI on Tuesday. The severity of Armstrong’s injury will be confirmed after that.