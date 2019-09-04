Oregon welcomes back John Neal as defensive analyst

The Oregon Ducks have added a former assistant coach to the program as a defensive analyst. John Neal is back with the program to fill the role as defensive analyst.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed the addition of Neal, according to The Oregonian. Neal previously spent 14 years in the Oregon program as an assistant coach but returns to Oregon after a brief stint with the UAB Blazers. The hiring of Neal was made prior to the start of the season, and not in reaction to losing the season opener to Auburn.

As a defensive analyst, Neal will help breakdown game film and organize information to be used in preparing gameplans. As an analyst, Neal will not be able to do any direct coaching of players in practices, but his experience in that area should help add to the staff Cristobal has assembled.

For now, breaking down what Auburn managed to do in the clutch will be on the agenda for the week, and then coming up with ways to address what adjustments need to be made. Oregon’s season may still have some good potential even after starting the year in the loss column. The work by the entire staff, from the coaches to the analysts, will dictate where things go from here.

