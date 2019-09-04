Pitt’s Keyshon Camp set for season-ending knee surgery

For the second time in less than a month, Pitt has lost a starting member of its defensive line.
In early August, it was end Rashad Weaver going down with a torn ACL. Wednesday, the Panthers announced that tackle Keyshon Camp will undergo knee surgery that will sideline the lineman for the remainder of the 2019 season.
The redshirt junior suffered the injury in the season-opening loss to Virginia.
“We are really heartbroken for Keyshon,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He put a tremendous amount of work in during the offseason and was outstanding against Virginia before he got hurt. Keyshon is a strong young man, though, and I know he won’t let this adversity sidetrack him.”
This is the second straight year Camp has suffered a season-ending injury. Prior to that injury sustained in the Notre Dame game, he had started three of the seven games in which he played. The year before, he started eight of 10 games.
Less than a week before their 2019 season kicks off, one Division II football program is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Western New Mexico University confirmed Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Eddie Cruz died Monday in a drowning incident at a local lake. Cruz was just 18.
“We are devastated by the loss of this student. Eddie was a phenomenal kid with a bright future,” WNMU president Dr. Joseph Shepard said in a statement.
“Eddie will always be a part of our Mustang family,” the school’s athletic director, Scott Noble, said in his statement. “We are thinking of and praying for his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”
According to media reports in the area, Cruz went into Bill Evans Lake around 3 p.m. local time Monday, disappeared under the water and never resurfaced. “Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies, New Mexico State Police and emergency crews arrived at the scene about 3:30 p.m.,” the El Paso Times wrote. The state police’s dive team recovered Cruz’s body four hours later.
An investigation into Cruz’s death is ongoing.
WNMU is scheduled to kick off its season Saturday night in Arizona against Ottawa University.
If it wasn’t for bad injury luck, No. 17 Wisconsin wouldn’t have much luck at all these past couple of months. Fortunately for them, though, these issues are coming at a very opportune time in the schedule.
Coming off a 49-0 whitewashing in the 2019 opener against USF, Wisconsin has begun prepping for its Week 2 matchup with Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium. Ahead of that non-conference game, the Badgers have already ruled out three starters on their initial injury report — right tackle Logan Bruss (left leg), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and safety Scott Nelson (left leg).
Additionally, starting inside linebacker Chris Orr (pictured) is listed as questionable because of an unspecified right-leg injury.
Right now, Wisconsin is listed as somewhere in the neighborhood of a five-touchdown favorite over Central Michigan, which beat FCS Albany by 17 points in its opener. Add in the fact that, after a Week 3 bye, UW will play host to No. 7 Michigan in Week 4, and you could easily see the Badgers leaning very heavily toward the side of extreme caution when it comes to all four starters who are currently working their way through injuries.
Last month, Washington confirmed that former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason had been named as the Huskies’ starting quarterback. A day later, UW confirmed that one of the signal-callers on the wrong side of the competition, redshirt sophomore Jake Haener, had decided to leave the football program and would be placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.
It was subsequently reported that Fresno State was a potential landing spot; Wednesday, that possibility became an unofficial reality as it’s now being reported that Haener has enrolled in classes at the university. The football program has yet to confirm the player’s addition to the roster.
After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Haener would then have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.
A three-star 2017 signee, Haener was rated as the No. 25 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Haener completed nine of his 13 passes for 107 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Haener will be permitted to practice with his new Bulldogs teammates and get a head start on competing for the starting job next season as this year’s starter, Jorge Reyna, is a fifth-year senior. FSU also has a pair of redshirt freshmen on the roster, Ben Wooldridge and Steven Comstock, who will likely be a part of the competition starting next spring as well.
Some will call this karmic justice for the player, but we’ll just chalk it up to the maddening vagaries of The Association’s decision-making process.
In August of this year, a month after entering the NCAA transfer database, Brian Edwards completed his move from Florida to Central Michigan. At the time, it was confirmed that the defensive back would be pursuing a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility at CMU if granted; Tuesday, according to the university’s student newspaper, that appeal has been denied.
All hope is not lost, however, as the player will appeal the NCAA’s initial decision. It’s unclear how long that process will take.
In May, Edwards was arrested for battery of his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped in late June due to insufficient evidence as the alleged victim declined to cooperate with the state’s attorney office.
Edwards, a three-star 2017 signee, has played in 18 games the past two seasons. At the time of his portal entry, the cornerback had been passed on the depth chart by a true freshman during spring practice and did not appear in line for significant playing time this coming season with the Gators.