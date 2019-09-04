Pitt’s Keyshon Camp set for season-ending knee surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in less than a month, Pitt has lost a starting member of its defensive line.

In early August, it was end Rashad Weaver going down with a torn ACL. Wednesday, the Panthers announced that tackle Keyshon Camp will undergo knee surgery that will sideline the lineman for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The redshirt junior suffered the injury in the season-opening loss to Virginia.

“We are really heartbroken for Keyshon,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He put a tremendous amount of work in during the offseason and was outstanding against Virginia before he got hurt. Keyshon is a strong young man, though, and I know he won’t let this adversity sidetrack him.”

This is the second straight year Camp has suffered a season-ending injury. Prior to that injury sustained in the Notre Dame game, he had started three of the seven games in which he played. The year before, he started eight of 10 games.