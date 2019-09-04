Stanford QB K.J. Costello officially questionable vs. USC

When Stanford and USC collide in a Pac-12 opener this weekend, they could each be doing so without their opening day starting quarterback on the field. USC has already lost J.T. Daniels to a season-ending ACL injury from Week 1. Now, whether Stanford’s K.J. Costello plays is officially in doubt.

Stanford head coach David Shaw has confirmed Costello is questionable for this weekend’s game between the Cardinal and Trojans. Costello left the season opener after taking a shot to the head by a Northwestern defender. Shaw is not expected to make a decision on Costello’s status until Thursday or Friday as he continues to be evaluated.

Such a dangerous hit to the head of Stanford QB K.J. Costello. Somehow Northwestern's Earnest Brown was not ejected. pic.twitter.com/FWfD5YIfok — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 31, 2019

Should Costello be out of the mix for Stanford, David Mills will lead the offense once again, just as he did in place of the injured starter against Northwestern. Whoever is playing quarterback, they will not have the protection of left tackle Walker Little. Little also suffered an injury in the opener and is not expected back any time too soon.

