Tennessee CB Terrell Bailey enters transfer portal

Tennessee lost a game this past weekend it had no business losing, and now the SEC East school has seen a personnel loss as well.

According to a tweet from al.com‘s Matt Zenitz, UT defensive back Terrell Bailey has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. 247Sports.com subsequently confirmed that portal entrance as well.

Thus far, the school has not addressed Bailey’s status with the football program moving forward.

Tennessee reserve defensive back Terrell Bailey has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 3, 2019

Bailey was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Louisiana on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. After using his redshirt as a true freshman, Bailey played in nine games in 2018, with most of that action coming on special teams.

The cornerback didn’t see the field during the season-opening loss to Georgia State.