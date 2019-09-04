Two Kansas players arrested in separate incidents the last week

Basking in the glow of his first win as the head football coach at Kansas, Les Miles now has a pair of off-field situations with which to deal.
Two Kansas football players, fifth-year senior safety Shaq Richmond (pictured) and redshirt sophomore linebacker Tom Barrett, were arrested recently as a result of separate and unrelated incidents. According to the Kansas City Star, Barrett, who will turn 21 this week, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of contributing to a child’s misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious ID. Richmond, meanwhile, was arrested Thursday night for failure to appear.
At this point, details of what led to either incident haven’t been released.
The football program told the Star that they are “currently in the process of gathering information” and “will handle the situation according to our internal policies.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, Richmond played in 15 games the past three seasons, including two in 2018. He started four games in 2017, the only starts of his collegiate career.
A walk-on, Barrett hasn’t played a down for the Jayhawks since coming to Lawrence in 2017.
Tennessee CB Terrell Bailey enters transfer portal
Bailey was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Louisiana on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. After using his redshirt as a true freshman, Bailey played in nine games in 2018, with most of that action coming on special teams.
Earlier this offseason, Kyle Junior decided to transfer from Bowling Green and, in early April, landed at Oklahoma State. It had been expected that the defensive lineman would be an immediate contributor to the Cowboys’ defense as a graduate transfer.
Instead, as The Oklahoman noted, Junior’s name is no longer listed on OSU’s roster that was released ahead of this weekend’s game against McNeese State. A school official subsequently confirmed that Junior is no longer with the team, as is the case with cornerback Lamarcus Morton.
No specific reason was given for the twin departures, although the public confirmations came a couple of days after neither player traveled with the team to Corvallis for the opener against Oregon State this past Saturday.
After starting five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, the 6-3, 275-pound lineman was a full-time starter for the Falcons in 2018. This past season, he led the team in tackles for loss (six) and quarterback hits (five) while also tying for the lead in fumble recoveries (two). The year before, his 6.5 tackles for loss were third-most on the team while he led the squad in sacks with 3.5.
Morton, meanwhile, was a three-star 2017 signee who never saw the field for the Cowboys.
Nick Saban (plus some Belichick guy) to get the documentary treatment from HBO
There has been no lack of investigation into Nick Saban‘s life and method. The man’s life has been poked and prodded by biographers, feature writers and television producers for years now. But we’re now about to see a different angle of the Alabama head coach with news of an upcoming documentary announced Tuesday.
Saban will be the subject of an HBO documentary, where he’ll share the stage with Bill Belichick, who, last this reporter checked, has not won a single game as a college head coach.
Belichick worked in tandem for the Cleveland Browns from 1991-94, with Belichick the club’s head coach and Saban the defensive coordinator. They would go 31-33 in those seasons but their relationship would remain as the pair would simultaneously conquer the top two levels of American football. Both men have won six titles in their respective divisions, and this documentary will explore their friendship and their approach to the game.
“Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have earned their rightful place in the pantheon of greatest coaches ever, across all sports, and this film intimately spotlights their woven history from Navy to Cleveland to now,” said Peter Nelson (EVP of HBO Sports). “It will capture for the first-time ever some of the most engaging and personal conversations held every year by the two most towering figures in the game today. We are excited to partner with NFL Films to tell this unique story of friendship and mentorship.”
“Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” will come to your HBO-subscribed television screen on Dec. 10.
