Two Kansas players arrested in separate incidents the last week

Basking in the glow of his first win as the head football coach at Kansas, Les Miles now has a pair of off-field situations with which to deal.

Two Kansas football players, fifth-year senior safety Shaq Richmond (pictured) and redshirt sophomore linebacker Tom Barrett, were arrested recently as a result of separate and unrelated incidents. According to the Kansas City Star, Barrett, who will turn 21 this week, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of contributing to a child’s misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious ID. Richmond, meanwhile, was arrested Thursday night for failure to appear.

At this point, details of what led to either incident haven’t been released.

The football program told the Star that they are “currently in the process of gathering information” and “will handle the situation according to our internal policies.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, Richmond played in 15 games the past three seasons, including two in 2018. He started four games in 2017, the only starts of his collegiate career.

A walk-on, Barrett hasn’t played a down for the Jayhawks since coming to Lawrence in 2017.