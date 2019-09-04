Getty Images

Wisconsin will be down at least three starters in Week 2 against Central Michigan

By John TaylorSep 4, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
If it wasn’t for bad injury luck, No. 17 Wisconsin wouldn’t have much luck at all these past couple of months.  Fortunately for them, though, these issues are coming at a very opportune time in the schedule.

Coming off a 49-0 whitewashing in the 2019 opener against USF, Wisconsin has begun prepping for its Week 2 matchup with Central Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium.  Ahead of that non-conference game, the Badgers have already ruled out three starters on their initial injury report — right tackle Logan Bruss (left leg), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and safety Scott Nelson (left leg).

Additionally, starting inside linebacker Chris Orr (pictured) is listed as questionable because of an unspecified right-leg injury.

Right now, Wisconsin is listed as somewhere in the neighborhood of a five-touchdown favorite over Central Michigan, which beat FCS Albany by 17 points in its opener.  Add in the fact that, after a Week 3 bye, UW will play host to No. 7 Michigan in Week 4, and you could easily see the Badgers leaning very heavily toward the side of extreme caution when it comes to all four starters who are currently working their way through injuries.

Washington transfer QB Jake Haener reportedly enrolled at Fresno State

By John TaylorSep 4, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
Last month, Washington confirmed that former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason had been named as the Huskies’ starting quarterback. A day later, UW confirmed that one of the signal-callers on the wrong side of the competition, redshirt sophomore Jake Haener, had decided to leave the football program and would be placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.

It was subsequently reported that Fresno State was a potential landing spot; Wednesday, that possibility became an unofficial reality as it’s now being reported that Haener has enrolled in classes at the university.  The football program has yet to confirm the player’s addition to the roster.

After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Haener would then have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.

A three-star 2017 signee, Haener was rated as the No. 25 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Haener completed nine of his 13 passes for 107 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Haener will be permitted to practice with his new Bulldogs teammates and get a head start on competing for the starting job next season as this year’s starter, Jorge Reyna, is a fifth-year senior.  FSU also has a pair of redshirt freshmen on the roster, Ben Wooldridge and Steven Comstock, who will likely be a part of the competition starting next spring as well.

NCAA denies waiver for Florida transfer CB at Central Michigan

By John TaylorSep 4, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Some will call this karmic justice for the player, but we’ll just chalk it up to the maddening vagaries of The Association’s decision-making process.

In August of this year, a month after entering the NCAA transfer database, Brian Edwards completed his move from Florida to Central Michigan. At the time, it was confirmed that the defensive back would be pursuing a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility at CMU if granted; Tuesday, according to the university’s student newspaper, that appeal has been denied.

All hope is not lost, however, as the player will appeal the NCAA’s initial decision. It’s unclear how long that process will take.

In May, Edwards was arrested for battery of his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped in late June due to insufficient evidence as the alleged victim declined to cooperate with the state’s attorney office.

Edwards, a three-star 2017 signee, has played in 18 games the past two seasons. At the time of his portal entry, the cornerback had been passed on the depth chart by a true freshman during spring practice and did not appear in line for significant playing time this coming season with the Gators.

Iowa loses starting LT Alaric Jackson for at least two games

By John TaylorSep 4, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Iowa’s opening weekend win also came with a rather sizable loss.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s 38-14 win over Miami (OH), Alaric Jackson went down with an injury to his right leg and spent the remainder of the game walking with the aid of crutches.  Earlier this week, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed that the redshirt junior left tackle had sustained an unspecified injury to his knee.

The good news is that surgery won’t be required, at least at this point.  The bad news is that Jackson is expected to miss at least the next two games, the Big Ten opener against Rutgers this weekend and the annual date with in-state rival Iowa State the following Saturday.

With an open date in Week 4, the hope is Jackson would be healthy enough to play in the Sept. 28 game against Middle Tennessee State.  At the far end of the timeline, a return Oct. 5 at Michigan is certainly well within the realm of possibility.

“I think we’re looking at a matter of weeks right now, but it could have been a lot worse,” the coach said.

Since redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, the 6-6, 320-pound Jackson has started all 24 games in which he’s played.  He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2017, then was named second-team All-Big Ten after last season.

Jackson also claimed spots on Phil Steele‘s preseason first-team All-Big Ten team and second-team All-American squad over the summer.

Nebraska RB Maurice Washington’s court case pushed back again

By John TaylorSep 4, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
2 Comments

The off-field saga that has played out in Lincoln over the past several months will continue to drag on thanks to a Left Coast development Tuesday.

Maurice Washington‘s twice-postponed preliminary court appearance in a California courtroom on a pair of charges, including a felony, had been scheduled for Sept 3. According to the Omaha World-Herald, however, that court case has once again been delayed as it’s now scheduled for Oct. 17, “when a preliminary hearing may be set.”

That October date falls on a Thursday, ahead of the Cornhuskers’ bye weekend.

Washington served what amounted to a half-game suspension this past weekend as he played in the second half of Nebraska’s season-opening win over South Alabama. Head coach Scott Frost subsequently stated that Washington will remain an active member of his football program, at least until the case is adjudicated.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Last month, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In his two quarters of play this past Saturday, Washington ran for 39 yards on six carries. He added another 13 yards on one reception.

In addition to the Golden State woes, Washington was cited by university police for possession of drug paraphernalia.  It was subsequently confirmed that Washington, and three other Cornhusker football players cited for pot-related offenses, would not face criminal charges.