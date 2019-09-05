App State’s leading receiver a year ago remains suspended

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Appalachian State was missing its leading receiver from a year ago for the opener. With Week 2 on the horizon, things won’t change this Saturday on that front.

In mid-May, Corey Sutton was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. In late August, first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced that the star wide receiver would be suspended for the Sun Belt Conference school’s season opener against FCS Eastern Tennessee State. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.

This week, Drinkwitz confirmed that Sutton will remain suspended and miss this Saturday’s game against Charlotte as well.

“It’s not new,” the coach told the Winston-Salem Journal when asked if the suspension was for a different issue. “How we’re going to operate is just a one-week-at-a-time-announcement scenario. This was just a continuation of what happened.”

Drinkwitz, whose team will be on a bye next weekend, declined to say whether Sutton would be available for the Week 4 game against North Carolina.

During his first on-field season at ASU in 2018, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6). The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.

Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.