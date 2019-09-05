App State’s leading receiver a year ago remains suspended

Appalachian State was missing its leading receiver from a year ago for the opener. With Week 2 on the horizon, things won’t change this Saturday on that front.
In mid-May, Corey Sutton was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. In late August, first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced that the star wide receiver would be suspended for the Sun Belt Conference school’s season opener against FCS Eastern Tennessee State. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.
This week, Drinkwitz confirmed that Sutton will remain suspended and miss this Saturday’s game against Charlotte as well.
“It’s not new,” the coach told the Winston-Salem Journal when asked if the suspension was for a different issue. “How we’re going to operate is just a one-week-at-a-time-announcement scenario. This was just a continuation of what happened.”
Drinkwitz, whose team will be on a bye next weekend, declined to say whether Sutton would be available for the Week 4 game against North Carolina.
During his first on-field season at ASU in 2018, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6). The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.
Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
At least on the field, Northwestern won’t have its veteran security blanket if needed under center.
Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson, began the 2019 season as Northwestern’s starting quarterback in the opener against Stanford. Late in the first half, however, Johnson was replaced by T.J. Green as the Wildcats’ offense was sputtering. Green started the second half as well, although he went down with a lower-leg injury in what turned out to be a 17-7 loss.
It was reported earlier this week that the injury could be serious. Thursday, that severity was confirmed as head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced that Green underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.
Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, is a fifth-year senior and former walk-on. There’s a distinct possibility Green could get a sixth season of eligibility if that’s the tack he wants to take.
In the opener, Johnson, now the unquestioned starter moving forward, completed 6-of-17 passes for 117 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice and lost 26 yards. Prior to his injury, Green went 6-10 for 62 yards, taking one sack that lost a yard.
Following a bye in Week 2, Northwestern will play host to UNLV Sept. 14.
So much for what would’ve been a mildly anticipated homecoming.
Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that head football coach Bob Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”
Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Unfortunately for both the coach and the program, and even with a bye this weekend, Davie will not be making the trip with his UNM team when they travel to South Bend Sept. 14 to take on Notre Dame.
Offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach in Davie’s absence and will be in charge of game management.
The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.
Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.
When it comes to one extremely talented member of top-ranked Clemson’s equally talented receiving corps, an early return may indeed be in the cards.
Reports surfaced in March that Amari Rodgers had sustained a significant injury to one of his legs, perhaps even an ACL tear. A day later, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver underwent surgery to repair his injured right knee.
In confirming that Rodgers would indeed miss the season opener against Georgia Tech, Dabo Swinney intimated that Rodgers could very well be back on the playing field sooner rather than later. With No. 12 Texas A&M looming in Week 2, it appears a Week 2 return could very well go down.
“Amari’s looked good, so I’m hopeful,” the head coach said Wednesday night. “He’s surprised all of us. He’s really just unbelievably motivated and driven and has just put the work in, gone above and beyond.”
In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.
Talking about kicking a team when they’re down. In the tentacles. With steel-toed boots.
Listed as essentially a four-touchdown underdog, Georgia State went into Neyland Stadium Week 1 and stunned Tennessee in a 38-30 upset that, one, wasn’t as close as the final score indicated and, two, was the fourth-worst loss in college football history according to the ESPN‘s FPI metric. To add insult to injury, GSU head coach Shawn Elliott subsequently stated that a 2017 Cure Bowl win over Western Kentucky, not the UT upset, was the biggest victory in the young program’s history.
Coming off that huge win to open the 2019 season, GSU will now square off with FCS Furman in Week 2. Ahead of that game, one Panthers football player has thrown one final, biting bit of shade at their vanquished Power Five foes.
“I think [Furman] will give us a tougher battle than we faced [last] Saturday, if you want to be honest,” safety Remy Lazarus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week.
Furman is currently the 11th-ranked team at the FCS level. The Paladins have six FBS scalps to their credit, with the last one coming against UCF in 2015. They also beat North Carolina in 1999; NC State in 1984 and 1985; Georgia Tech in 1983; and South Carolina in 1982.
So, it’s not like Georgia State is facing an FCS version of the Little Sisters of the Poor. But still, damn Mr. Lazarus…