Dabo Swinney ‘hopeful’ Amari Rodgers will play for No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 12 Texas A&M

When it comes to one extremely talented member of top-ranked Clemson’s equally talented receiving corps, an early return may indeed be in the cards.

Reports surfaced in March that Amari Rodgers had sustained a significant injury to one of his legs, perhaps even an ACL tear. A day later, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver underwent surgery to repair his injured right knee.

In confirming that Rodgers would indeed miss the season opener against Georgia Tech, Dabo Swinney intimated that Rodgers could very well be back on the playing field sooner rather than later. With No. 12 Texas A&M looming in Week 2, it appears a Week 2 return could very well go down.

“Amari’s looked good, so I’m hopeful,” the head coach said Wednesday night. “He’s surprised all of us. He’s really just unbelievably motivated and driven and has just put the work in, gone above and beyond.”

In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.