Status of Georgia starting right tackle not looking optimistic entering Week 2

The Georgia offense could be without another key player for the next few games. After already losing wide receiver Kearis Jackson for the next 3-4 weeks, the status of starting right tackle Isaiah Wilson could potentially be out for the same amount of time. Multiple reports on Wednesday revealed Wilson left practice with a lower body injury
Wilson, who has started 15 straight games after last weekend’s game against Vanderbilt, is reported to have suffered a sprain ankle, according to a Savannah Morning News report. Other reports simply left the description of the injury as a lower body injury or lower leg injury. how long the injury will keep Wilson out of action remains to be seen. Although multiple rumors have surfaced on Twitter with possible timelines for Wilson’s expected absence, there has been no confirmation from Georgia regarding the fate of their starting right tackle.
This will be a good week to keep any injured player offf the field for the Bulldogs. Georgia hosts Murray State in Athens this week and there should be no need to rely on starters too much against the FCS program. Even a game at home next week against Arkansas State should be easily manageable considering the depth and talent on the Georgia roster. But if the absence lingers a few more weeks as has been suggested by some, then Wilson could potentially be out for a home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 21. Georgia has a bye week after that and a trip to Knoxville comes up after the break five weeks from now.
An in-state rivalry between ACC and SEC programs will continue to be played for at least another few years. According to a report by FBSchedules.com, Louisville and Kentucky have agreed to extend their series through the 2027 season.
A contract that was originally signed for the 2011 season has been revised and extended on multiple occasions, and it appears it has been amended once more. Previously, it was known the series would run through 2022. But now, there are five additional games on the books that will alternate locations between Louisville and Lexington. Per FBSchedules.com, Kentucky will host Louisville on Nov. 25, 2023; Nov. 29, 2025; Nov. 27, 2027. The Cardinals will host the Wildcats in Louisville on Nov. 30, 2024 and Nov. 28, 2026.
By playing each other in the regular season finale, both Louisville and Kentucky satisfy their conference obligations to include at least one game against another power conference opponent in the regular season. As the schedules stand right now, Louisville is the only power conference opponent on Kentucky’s future schedule out of the SEC through 2027. Louisville has multiple power conference opponents scheduled over the same span of time. The Cardinals opened the 2019 season earlier this week against Notre Dame and will travel to South Bend, Indiana next season for a late November matchup in 2020. Louisville is also scheduled to open the 2021 season in Atlanta against Ole Miss and will begin a three-game series with Indiana in 2023 that will be played in Indianapolis (2023) and each school’s campus (at Indiana in 2024, at Louisville in 2025). Louisville also gets Notre Dame on the ACC scheduling rotation with the Irish in 2023, 2026, 2030, 2032, 2033 and 2035.
Kentucky has won two of the last three meetings in the series, including last season’s 56-10 laugher. In-state rivalries between teams from different conferences are a good thing, and college football needs more of them being played.
Appalachian State was missing its leading receiver from a year ago for the opener. With Week 2 on the horizon, things won’t change this Saturday on that front.
In mid-May, Corey Sutton was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. In late August, first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced that the star wide receiver would be suspended for the Sun Belt Conference school’s season opener against FCS Eastern Tennessee State. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.
This week, Drinkwitz confirmed that Sutton will remain suspended and miss this Saturday’s game against Charlotte as well.
“It’s not new,” the coach told the Winston-Salem Journal when asked if the suspension was for a different issue. “How we’re going to operate is just a one-week-at-a-time-announcement scenario. This was just a continuation of what happened.”
Drinkwitz, whose team will be on a bye next weekend, declined to say whether Sutton would be available for the Week 4 game against North Carolina.
During his first on-field season at ASU in 2018, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6). The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.
Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
At least on the field, Northwestern won’t have its veteran security blanket if needed under center.
Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson, began the 2019 season as Northwestern’s starting quarterback in the opener against Stanford. Late in the first half, however, Johnson was replaced by T.J. Green as the Wildcats’ offense was sputtering. Green started the second half as well, although he went down with a lower-leg injury in what turned out to be a 17-7 loss.
It was reported earlier this week that the injury could be serious. Thursday, that severity was confirmed as head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced that Green underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.
Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, is a fifth-year senior and former walk-on. There’s a distinct possibility Green could get a sixth season of eligibility if that’s the tack he wants to take.
In the opener, Johnson, now the unquestioned starter moving forward, completed 6-of-17 passes for 117 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice and lost 26 yards. Prior to his injury, Green went 6-10 for 62 yards, taking one sack that lost a yard.
Following a bye in Week 2, Northwestern will play host to UNLV Sept. 14.
So much for what would’ve been a mildly anticipated homecoming.
Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that head football coach Bob Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”
Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Unfortunately for both the coach and the program, and even with a bye this weekend, Davie will not be making the trip with his UNM team when they travel to South Bend Sept. 14 to take on Notre Dame.
Offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach in Davie’s absence and will be in charge of game management.
The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.
Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.