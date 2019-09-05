Status of Georgia starting right tackle not looking optimistic entering Week 2

The Georgia offense could be without another key player for the next few games. After already losing wide receiver Kearis Jackson for the next 3-4 weeks, the status of starting right tackle Isaiah Wilson could potentially be out for the same amount of time. Multiple reports on Wednesday revealed Wilson left practice with a lower body injury

Wilson, who has started 15 straight games after last weekend’s game against Vanderbilt, is reported to have suffered a sprain ankle, according to a Savannah Morning News report. Other reports simply left the description of the injury as a lower body injury or lower leg injury. how long the injury will keep Wilson out of action remains to be seen. Although multiple rumors have surfaced on Twitter with possible timelines for Wilson’s expected absence, there has been no confirmation from Georgia regarding the fate of their starting right tackle.

Confirming other reports: Georgia right tackle Isaiah Wilson suffered a lower leg injury in today’s practice, I’m told. The severity isn’t known yet. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) September 5, 2019

This will be a good week to keep any injured player offf the field for the Bulldogs. Georgia hosts Murray State in Athens this week and there should be no need to rely on starters too much against the FCS program. Even a game at home next week against Arkansas State should be easily manageable considering the depth and talent on the Georgia roster. But if the absence lingers a few more weeks as has been suggested by some, then Wilson could potentially be out for a home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 21. Georgia has a bye week after that and a trip to Knoxville comes up after the break five weeks from now.

