Louisville and Kentucky extend rivalry through 2027, per report

An in-state rivalry between ACC and SEC programs will continue to be played for at least another few years. According to a report by FBSchedules.com, Louisville and Kentucky have agreed to extend their series through the 2027 season.

A contract that was originally signed for the 2011 season has been revised and extended on multiple occasions, and it appears it has been amended once more. Previously, it was known the series would run through 2022. But now, there are five additional games on the books that will alternate locations between Louisville and Lexington. Per FBSchedules.com, Kentucky will host Louisville on Nov. 25, 2023; Nov. 29, 2025; Nov. 27, 2027. The Cardinals will host the Wildcats in Louisville on Nov. 30, 2024 and Nov. 28, 2026.

By playing each other in the regular season finale, both Louisville and Kentucky satisfy their conference obligations to include at least one game against another power conference opponent in the regular season. As the schedules stand right now, Louisville is the only power conference opponent on Kentucky’s future schedule out of the SEC through 2027. Louisville has multiple power conference opponents scheduled over the same span of time. The Cardinals opened the 2019 season earlier this week against Notre Dame and will travel to South Bend, Indiana next season for a late November matchup in 2020. Louisville is also scheduled to open the 2021 season in Atlanta against Ole Miss and will begin a three-game series with Indiana in 2023 that will be played in Indianapolis (2023) and each school’s campus (at Indiana in 2024, at Louisville in 2025). Louisville also gets Notre Dame on the ACC scheduling rotation with the Irish in 2023, 2026, 2030, 2032, 2033 and 2035.

Kentucky has won two of the last three meetings in the series, including last season’s 56-10 laugher. In-state rivalries between teams from different conferences are a good thing, and college football needs more of them being played.

