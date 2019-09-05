Marshall, Ohio announce extension of ‘Battle for the Bell’ rivalry

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A little over a week from today, Marshall and Ohio will renew its “Battle for the Bell” rivalry. Ahead of that renewal, both schools announced an extension of the series with a future home-and-home.

On Sept. 20, 2025, the Bobcats will make the trek to Huntington, WV, to take on the Thundering Herd. On Sept. 11, 2027, the Herd will make the return trip to Athens.

“I am excited to announce a two-year extension of our series with Ohio,” said Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick in a statement. “This is a great matchup to continue in the future, both for our football program and our fan base.”

In addition to this year’s game in Huntington, the two schools will meet in September of 2020 in Athens as well.

The programs have met 59 times previously, with the most recent coming in 2015. The Bobcats own a 33-20-6 edge in the series.