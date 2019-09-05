No changes to college football schedule due to Hurricane Dorian yet

With the second week of the season about to be played as Hurricane Dorian moves its way up the east coast, there have been no adjustments to the FBS schedule just yet. While a handful of FCS and lower division games have been moved around, there are still no plans in place that will affect programs like North Carolina, South Carolina, or Duke.

Hurricane Dorian approached the coats line along North Carolina and South Carolina on Thursday, just days before this weekend’s alate of college football. South Carolina will reportedly be hit the hardest through Thursday evening, as the storm attacks North Carolina and Virginia more on Friday and continues up the east coast while moving away from the coast line.

Virginia, coming off their season-opening victory at Pittsburgh in Week 1, is scheduled to host William & Mary Friday night but the game is located far enough from the expected storm path to lead to any potential scheduling hassles. The weather forecast for Charlottesville Friday night has a zero percent chance of rain when the game kicks off. How the storm impacts fans attending the game, however, remains a question with no answers right away. Virginia Tech’s home game against Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon is not expected to be impacted at this time either.

Clemson is preparing to host Texas A&M on Saturday,. While the game is not threatened in any way, Clemson has opened the doors to their facilities to Coastal Carolina after the program had been evacuated from their home in Greenville, South Carolina. Coastal Carolina is playing on the road at Kansas this week. Coastal Carolina was also hosted by Furman to run a practice as well.

South Carolina 💪🏼!

Thank you for the support @PaladinFootball and for lending us your field at Paladin Stadium for practice this evening.#ChantsUp | #BEL1EVE | #BAM pic.twitter.com/nPElbFIkhJ — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) September 5, 2019

South Carolina, looking to regroup after their opening loss to North Carolina, is still scheduled to host Charleston Southern on Saturday.

One program watching the storm’s track closely is Boston College. Although the latest storm tracking has Dorian moving off the east coast, it is still on track to potentially clip parts of Massachusetts, which has triggered a tropical storm alert for parts of the state. Boston College is scheduled to host Richmond on Saturday afternoon, when the storm is tracking to brush the New England region.

“I saw the news this morning and I said to myself “boy, we have to start being proactive on this thing on every front,””, Boston College head coach Steve Addazio told reporters this week, according to The Boston Herald. “You start seeing all these plane flights being cancelled and it’s kind of what we went through at Wake Forest a year ago. You are talking about changing times, changing days and what are we thinking about here. I think it is something must be discussed and addressed right now. You have to take a hard look at everything.”

Boston College and Wake Forest bumped up the kickoff time for their ACC contest last year to squeeze the game in before North Carolina was impacted by Hurricane Florence. The adjusted kickoff time allowed for both teams to play safely and for the Eagles to return home without any troubles.

Georgia State is offering free tickets to their home opener this weekend to anyone who has been displaced from their homes as a result of the storm’s path.

While we hope every game can be played safely for the schools and their fans, this is just a reminder that football should always come second to taking the necessary precautions anytime Mother Nature is on the path of potential destruction.

And for what it is worth, no games have had to be adjusted in the state of Alabama.

