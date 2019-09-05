Photo by NOAA via Getty Images

No changes to college football schedule due to Hurricane Dorian yet

Sep 5, 2019
With the second week of the season about to be played as Hurricane Dorian moves its way up the east coast, there have been no adjustments to the FBS schedule just yet. While a handful of FCS and lower division games have been moved around, there are still no plans in place that will affect programs like North Carolina, South Carolina, or Duke.

Hurricane Dorian approached the coats line along North Carolina and South Carolina on Thursday, just days before this weekend’s alate of college football. South Carolina will reportedly be hit the hardest through Thursday evening, as the storm attacks North Carolina and Virginia more on Friday and continues up the east coast while moving away from the coast line.

Virginia, coming off their season-opening victory at Pittsburgh in Week 1, is scheduled to host William & Mary Friday night but the game is located far enough from the expected storm path to lead to any potential scheduling hassles. The weather forecast for Charlottesville Friday night has a zero percent chance of rain when the game kicks off. How the storm impacts fans attending the game, however, remains a question with no answers right away. Virginia Tech’s home game against Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon is not expected to be impacted at this time either.

Clemson is preparing to host Texas A&M on Saturday,. While the game is not threatened in any way, Clemson has opened the doors to their facilities to Coastal Carolina after the program had been evacuated from their home in Greenville, South Carolina. Coastal Carolina is playing on the road at Kansas this week. Coastal Carolina was also hosted by Furman to run a practice as well.

South Carolina, looking to regroup after their opening loss to North Carolina, is still scheduled to host Charleston Southern on Saturday.

One program watching the storm’s track closely is Boston College. Although the latest storm tracking has Dorian moving off the east coast, it is still on track to potentially clip parts of Massachusetts, which has triggered a tropical storm alert for parts of the state. Boston College is scheduled to host Richmond on Saturday afternoon, when the storm is tracking to brush the New England region.

“I saw the news this morning and I said to myself “boy, we have to start being proactive on this thing on every front,””, Boston College head coach Steve Addazio told reporters this week, according to The Boston Herald. “You start seeing all these plane flights being cancelled and it’s kind of what we went through at Wake Forest a year ago. You are talking about changing times, changing days and what are we thinking about here. I think it is something must be discussed and addressed right now. You have to take a hard look at everything.”

Boston College and Wake Forest bumped up the kickoff time for their ACC contest last year to squeeze the game in before North Carolina was impacted by Hurricane Florence. The adjusted kickoff time allowed for both teams to play safely and for the Eagles to return home without any troubles.

Georgia State is offering free tickets to their home opener this weekend to anyone who has been displaced from their homes as a result of the storm’s path.

While we hope every game can be played safely for the schools and their fans, this is just a reminder that football should always come second to taking the necessary precautions anytime Mother Nature is on the path of potential destruction.

And for what it is worth, no games have had to be adjusted in the state of Alabama.

Texas A&M adds future games vs. UMass and Bowling Green

Sep 5, 2019
Texas A&M has been booking some future reservations for opponents planning a trip to College Station. The Aggies are locked into a couple of future home games against UMass and Bowling Green, two programs the Aggies have never faced.

According to information obtained by FBSchedules.com, Texas A&M will host UMass on Nov. 19, 2022 with a guaranteed payment of $1.7 million set aside for the Minutemen. Bowling Green will travel to Kyle Field on Sept. 21, 2024 for a sum of $1.6 million.

The SEC has a scheduling policy in place to require conference members to play at least one opponent from another power conference in non-conference play. The additions of UMass and Bowling Green do not satisfy that requirement, but they also didn’t need to. In 2022, Texas A&M is already scheduled to face Miami of the ACC in the first game of a home-and-home scheduling agreement with the Hurricanes (Texas A&M visits Miami in 2023). In 2024, the Aggies host Notre Dame in the first part of another home-and-home arrangement. Texas A&M then visits Notre Dame in 2025. Although Notre Dame is not a member of a power conference, the Fighting Irish do satisfy that particular SEC scheduling policy (the SEC also provides exemptions for a number of other programs outside of a power conference).

Texas A&M currently has one vacancy remaining on the 2022 non-conference schedule to fill, and two more openings to fill in 2024.

Status of Georgia starting right tackle not looking optimistic entering Week 2

Sep 5, 2019
The Georgia offense could be without another key player for the next few games. After already losing wide receiver Kearis Jackson for the next 3-4 weeks, the status of starting right tackle Isaiah Wilson could potentially be out for the same amount of time. Multiple reports on Wednesday revealed Wilson left practice with a lower body injury

Wilson, who has started 15 straight games after last weekend’s game against Vanderbilt, is reported to have suffered a sprain ankle, according to a Savannah Morning News report. Other reports simply left the description of the injury as a lower body injury or lower leg injury. how long the injury will keep Wilson out of action remains to be seen. Although multiple rumors have surfaced on Twitter with possible timelines for Wilson’s expected absence, there has been no confirmation from Georgia regarding the fate of their starting right tackle.

This will be a good week to keep any injured player offf the field for the Bulldogs. Georgia hosts Murray State in Athens this week and there should be no need to rely on starters too much against the FCS program. Even a game at home next week against Arkansas State should be easily manageable considering the depth and talent on the Georgia roster. But if the absence lingers a few more weeks as has been suggested by some, then Wilson could potentially be out for a home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 21. Georgia has a bye week after that and a trip to Knoxville comes up after the break five weeks from now.

Louisville and Kentucky extend rivalry through 2027, per report

Sep 5, 2019
An in-state rivalry between ACC and SEC programs will continue to be played for at least another few years. According to a report by FBSchedules.com, Louisville and Kentucky have agreed to extend their series through the 2027 season.

A contract that was originally signed for the 2011 season has been revised and extended on multiple occasions, and it appears it has been amended once more. Previously, it was known the series would run through 2022. But now, there are five additional games on the books that will alternate locations between Louisville and Lexington. Per FBSchedules.com, Kentucky will host Louisville on Nov. 25, 2023; Nov. 29, 2025; Nov. 27, 2027. The Cardinals will host the Wildcats in Louisville on Nov. 30, 2024 and Nov. 28, 2026.

By playing each other in the regular season finale, both Louisville and Kentucky satisfy their conference obligations to include at least one game against another power conference opponent in the regular season. As the schedules stand right now, Louisville is the only power conference opponent on Kentucky’s future schedule out of the SEC through 2027. Louisville has multiple power conference opponents scheduled over the same span of time. The Cardinals opened the 2019 season earlier this week against Notre Dame and will travel to South Bend, Indiana next season for a late November matchup in 2020. Louisville is also scheduled to open the 2021 season in Atlanta against Ole Miss and will begin a three-game series with Indiana in 2023 that will be played in Indianapolis (2023) and each school’s campus (at Indiana in 2024, at Louisville in 2025). Louisville also gets Notre Dame on the ACC scheduling rotation with the Irish in 2023, 2026, 2030, 2032, 2033 and 2035.

Kentucky has won two of the last three meetings in the series, including last season’s 56-10 laugher. In-state rivalries between teams from different conferences are a good thing, and college football needs more of them being played.

App State’s leading receiver a year ago remains suspended

Sep 5, 2019
Appalachian State was missing its leading receiver from a year ago for the opener. With Week 2 on the horizon, things won’t change this Saturday on that front.

In mid-May, Corey Sutton was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop.  In late August, first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced that the star wide receiver would be suspended for the Sun Belt Conference school’s season opener against FCS Eastern Tennessee State. The only reason given was unspecified violations of team rules.

This week, Drinkwitz confirmed that Sutton will remain suspended and miss this Saturday’s game against Charlotte as well.

“It’s not new,” the coach told the Winston-Salem Journal when asked if the suspension was for a different issue. “How we’re going to operate is just a one-week-at-a-time-announcement scenario. This was just a continuation of what happened.”

Drinkwitz, whose team will be on a bye next weekend, declined to say whether Sutton would be available for the Week 4 game against North Carolina.

During his first on-field season at ASU in 2018, Sutton led the Mountaineers in receptions (44), receiving yards (773), receiving touchdowns (10) and yards per catch (17.6). The touchdowns also led the Sun Belt Conference and were tied for 21st nationally.

Sutton, whose rancorous exit from Kansas State included then-head coach Bill Snyder‘s inexplicable decision to publicly reveal a pair of failed drug tests on the receiver’s part, sat out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.