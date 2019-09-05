Northwestern QB T.J. Green undergoes season-ending foot surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least on the field, Northwestern won’t have its veteran security blanket if needed under center.

Hunter Johnson, a transfer from Clemson, began the 2019 season as Northwestern’s starting quarterback in the opener against Stanford. Late in the first half, however, Johnson was replaced by T.J. Green as the Wildcats’ offense was sputtering. Green started the second half as well, although he went down with a lower-leg injury in what turned out to be a 17-7 loss.

It was reported earlier this week that the injury could be serious. Thursday, that severity was confirmed as head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced that Green underwent foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

TJ Green news from Fitz: out for the year after foot surgery. So unfortunate — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) September 5, 2019

Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, is a fifth-year senior and former walk-on. There’s a distinct possibility Green could get a sixth season of eligibility if that’s the tack he wants to take.

In the opener, Johnson, now the unquestioned starter moving forward, completed 6-of-17 passes for 117 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice and lost 26 yards. Prior to his injury, Green went 6-10 for 62 yards, taking one sack that lost a yard.

Following a bye in Week 2, Northwestern will play host to UNLV Sept. 14.