Second Tennessee player in as many days leaves Vols

Surely it’s just coincidence but, coming off a historic loss, these personnel losses certainly add to the perceptions of a program in disarray up there on Rocky Top.
Tuesday, reports surfaced that defensive back Terrell Bailey has signaled his intention to leave Tennessee by placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The next day, head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed not only Bailey’s departure but Jordan Murphy‘s as well.
“[There are] several guys that have [chosen] to leave, and they’re not here anymore,” Pruitt succinctly stated in confirming the twin departures. The coach added the players left of their own volition.
Shortly after UT’s stunning loss to Georgia State in Week 1, Murphy retweeted a tweet which joked about GSU walking out of Neyland Stadium with both a win and $950,000 check, adding “man y’all can’t tell me this ain’t funny.” That tweet has since been deleted.
Murphy was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. He caught one pass (for 12 yards) as a true freshman, then went 11-155-1 his sophomore season last year
Yet again, a college football player is in legal hot water simply because he failed to take care of his off-field business.
According to The Oklahoman, Oklahoma’s Chanse Sylvie was arrested early Monday morning because of what were described as multiple outstanding traffic warrants. Prior to the arrest, the defensive back was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time.
At that point, it was discovered that Sylvie had warrants out for his arrest. In April of this year, Sylvie was arrested because, you guessed it, there were multiple warrants out for his arrest in connection to minor traffic violations.
An OU official stated that the football program is aware of the development and “is handling the issue internally.”
Sylvie played in 25 games his first two seasons with the Sooners, then missed the vast majority of 2018 because of a torn Achilles tendon. His lone appearance last season came in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.
This season, Sylvie serves as the Sooners’ starting nickleback.
A little over a week from today, Marshall and Ohio will renew its “Battle for the Bell” rivalry. Ahead of that renewal, both schools announced an extension of the series with a future home-and-home.
On Sept. 20, 2025, the Bobcats will make the trek to Huntington, WV, to take on the Thundering Herd. On Sept. 11, 2027, the Herd will make the return trip to Athens.
“I am excited to announce a two-year extension of our series with Ohio,” said Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick in a statement. “This is a great matchup to continue in the future, both for our football program and our fan base.”
In addition to this year’s game in Huntington, the two schools will meet in September of 2020 in Athens as well.
The programs have met 59 times previously, with the most recent coming in 2015. The Bobcats own a 33-20-6 edge in the series.
Air Force once again is taking inspiration from its aerial roots when it comes to the design of this year’s alteranet uniform. The latest in the football program’s line of alternate uniforms will pay tribute to the C-17, one of the most iconic transport vehicles in the skies. At first glance, this may just look like any ordinary alternate gray uniform, but there are some fine details sprinkled in to separate this from the rest of the gimmicky alternate gray uniforms out there.
Instead of a player’s nameplate on the back of his jersey, , the tail flash representing nine different Air Force bases. The uniform also uses reflective material similar to that found on the aircraft itself.
As far as alternate uniforms go, Air Force is once again crushing it. These may not be the best we have seen form Air Force (give me that Tiger Shark forma few years ago), but this is authentic to Air Force, and the reflective material is a nice touch.
Air Force will wear these uniforms on Oct. 19 against Hawaii.
When Stanford and USC collide in a Pac-12 opener this weekend, they could each be doing so without their opening day starting quarterback on the field. USC has already lost J.T. Daniels to a season-ending ACL injury from Week 1. Now, whether Stanford’s K.J. Costello plays is officially in doubt.
Stanford head coach David Shaw has confirmed Costello is questionable for this weekend’s game between the Cardinal and Trojans. Costello left the season opener after taking a shot to the head by a Northwestern defender. Shaw is not expected to make a decision on Costello’s status until Thursday or Friday as he continues to be evaluated.
Should Costello be out of the mix for Stanford, David Mills will lead the offense once again, just as he did in place of the injured starter against Northwestern. Whoever is playing quarterback, they will not have the protection of left tackle Walker Little. Little also suffered an injury in the opener and is not expected back any time too soon.