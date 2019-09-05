Second Tennessee player in as many days leaves Vols

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surely it’s just coincidence but, coming off a historic loss, these personnel losses certainly add to the perceptions of a program in disarray up there on Rocky Top.

Tuesday, reports surfaced that defensive back Terrell Bailey has signaled his intention to leave Tennessee by placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The next day, head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed not only Bailey’s departure but Jordan Murphy‘s as well.

“[There are] several guys that have [chosen] to leave, and they’re not here anymore,” Pruitt succinctly stated in confirming the twin departures. The coach added the players left of their own volition.

Shortly after UT’s stunning loss to Georgia State in Week 1, Murphy retweeted a tweet which joked about GSU walking out of Neyland Stadium with both a win and $950,000 check, adding “man y’all can’t tell me this ain’t funny.” That tweet has since been deleted.

Murphy was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. He caught one pass (for 12 yards) as a true freshman, then went 11-155-1 his sophomore season last year