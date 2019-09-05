Still recovering from ‘serious medical incident,’ Bob Davie won’t travel to Notre Dame for Sept. 14 game

So much for what would’ve been a mildly anticipated homecoming.
Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that head football coach Bob Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”
Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Unfortunately for both the coach and the program, and even with a bye this weekend, Davie will not be making the trip with his UNM team when they travel to South Bend Sept. 14 to take on Notre Dame.
Offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach in Davie’s absence and will be in charge of game management.
The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.
Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.
When it comes to one extremely talented member of top-ranked Clemson’s equally talented receiving corps, an early return may indeed be in the cards.
Reports surfaced in March that Amari Rodgers had sustained a significant injury to one of his legs, perhaps even an ACL tear. A day later, the football program confirmed that the wide receiver underwent surgery to repair his injured right knee.
In confirming that Rodgers would indeed miss the season opener against Georgia Tech, Dabo Swinney intimated that Rodgers could very well be back on the playing field sooner rather than later. With No. 12 Texas A&M looming in Week 2, it appears a Week 2 return could very well go down.
“Amari’s looked good, so I’m hopeful,” the head coach said Wednesday night. “He’s surprised all of us. He’s really just unbelievably motivated and driven and has just put the work in, gone above and beyond.”
In the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, Rodgers was second on the team in receptions (55) and third in receiving yards (575) and receiving touchdowns (four). He also returned one punt for a touchdown, helping him earn honorable mention All-ACC honors as an all-purpose selection.
Talking about kicking a team when they’re down. In the tentacles. With steel-toed boots.
Listed as essentially a four-touchdown underdog, Georgia State went into Neyland Stadium Week 1 and stunned Tennessee in a 38-30 upset that, one, wasn’t as close as the final score indicated and, two, was the fourth-worst loss in college football history according to the ESPN‘s FPI metric. To add insult to injury, GSU head coach Shawn Elliott subsequently stated that a 2017 Cure Bowl win over Western Kentucky, not the UT upset, was the biggest victory in the young program’s history.
Coming off that huge win to open the 2019 season, GSU will now square off with FCS Furman in Week 2. Ahead of that game, one Panthers football player has thrown one final, biting bit of shade at their vanquished Power Five foes.
“I think [Furman] will give us a tougher battle than we faced [last] Saturday, if you want to be honest,” safety Remy Lazarus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week.
Furman is currently the 11th-ranked team at the FCS level. The Paladins have six FBS scalps to their credit, with the last one coming against UCF in 2015. They also beat North Carolina in 1999; NC State in 1984 and 1985; Georgia Tech in 1983; and South Carolina in 1982.
So, it’s not like Georgia State is facing an FCS version of the Little Sisters of the Poor. But still, damn Mr. Lazarus…
Surely it’s just coincidence but, coming off a historic loss, these personnel losses certainly add to the perceptions of a program in disarray up there on Rocky Top.
Tuesday, reports surfaced that defensive back Terrell Bailey has signaled his intention to leave Tennessee by placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The next day, head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed not only Bailey’s departure but Jordan Murphy‘s as well.
“[There are] several guys that have [chosen] to leave, and they’re not here anymore,” Pruitt succinctly stated in confirming the twin departures. The coach added the players left of their own volition.
Shortly after UT’s stunning loss to Georgia State in Week 1, Murphy retweeted a tweet which joked about GSU walking out of Neyland Stadium with both a win and $950,000 check, adding “man y’all can’t tell me this ain’t funny.” That tweet has since been deleted.
Murphy was a three-star member of the Volunteers’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. He caught one pass (for 12 yards) as a true freshman, then went 11-155-1 his sophomore season last year
Yet again, a college football player is in legal hot water simply because he failed to take care of his off-field business.
According to The Oklahoman, Oklahoma’s Chanse Sylvie was arrested early Monday morning because of what were described as multiple outstanding traffic warrants. Prior to the arrest, the defensive back was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time.
At that point, it was discovered that Sylvie had warrants out for his arrest. In April of this year, Sylvie was arrested because, you guessed it, there were multiple warrants out for his arrest in connection to minor traffic violations.
An OU official stated that the football program is aware of the development and “is handling the issue internally.”
Sylvie played in 25 games his first two seasons with the Sooners, then missed the vast majority of 2018 because of a torn Achilles tendon. His lone appearance last season came in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.
This season, Sylvie serves as the Sooners’ starting nickleback.