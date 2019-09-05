Still recovering from ‘serious medical incident,’ Bob Davie won’t travel to Notre Dame for Sept. 14 game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So much for what would’ve been a mildly anticipated homecoming.

Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that head football coach Bob Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”

Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Unfortunately for both the coach and the program, and even with a bye this weekend, Davie will not be making the trip with his UNM team when they travel to South Bend Sept. 14 to take on Notre Dame.

Offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach in Davie’s absence and will be in charge of game management.

The following is a statement from @UNMLoboFB coach Bob Davie. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/rDgcQQ5YyP — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) September 5, 2019

The following is a statement from UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/iP42jsBfSn — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) September 5, 2019

The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.

Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.