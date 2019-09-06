Alabama’s renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium to top $100 million

The House that Nick Saban is helping renovate is getting a little pricer to update.

The Alabama Board of Trustees approved an updated budget revision on Friday, confirming a number of reports that show the renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is going to cost some $106 million for the school instead of the previously announced $92.5 million.

Construction is set to begin after the Crimson Tide wrap up their home slate against Western Carolina on Nov. 23 and is expected to be completed by the time the 2020 campaign rolls around.

“We realized this is an aggressive construction schedule we are going to be talking about. However, our contractors are confident. They have expressed they will deliver this on time,” AD Greg Byrne told the Tuscaloosa News.

The budget for the project has actually been increased twice before and includes some rather significant upgrades — including new video boards, an updated press box, new locker rooms and additional premium seating among other items.

Bryant-Denny has already seen two major updates to the north and south end zones the past decade but this upcoming renovation is among the biggest work yet being done to the venue. The driving force behind it all is a new 10-year, $600 million initiative by the school to upgrade a number of athletics facilities on campus.

Naturally this being Alabama, the home of the football team is receiving the lion’s share of that commitment as the Tide enter the 2020’s with a stadium featuring all the latest bells and whistles.