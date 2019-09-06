Alabama’s renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium to top $100 million

The House that Nick Saban is helping renovate is getting a little pricer to update.
The Alabama Board of Trustees approved an updated budget revision on Friday, confirming a number of reports that show the renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is going to cost some $106 million for the school instead of the previously announced $92.5 million.
Construction is set to begin after the Crimson Tide wrap up their home slate against Western Carolina on Nov. 23 and is expected to be completed by the time the 2020 campaign rolls around.
“We realized this is an aggressive construction schedule we are going to be talking about. However, our contractors are confident. They have expressed they will deliver this on time,” AD Greg Byrne told the Tuscaloosa News.
The budget for the project has actually been increased twice before and includes some rather significant upgrades — including new video boards, an updated press box, new locker rooms and additional premium seating among other items.
Bryant-Denny has already seen two major updates to the north and south end zones the past decade but this upcoming renovation is among the biggest work yet being done to the venue. The driving force behind it all is a new 10-year, $600 million initiative by the school to upgrade a number of athletics facilities on campus.
Naturally this being Alabama, the home of the football team is receiving the lion’s share of that commitment as the Tide enter the 2020’s with a stadium featuring all the latest bells and whistles.
Colorado is excited for their home opener on Saturday against old rival Nebraska and fully expecting a lot of red to dot the seats around Folsom Field as a result of their old Big 8 foes coming to town.
So much so that it could be the biggest game in the Buffs’ history when it comes to the final check being written.
“We’ve done everything we can to try to get those tickets in the hands of CU fans,” athletic director Rick George told 9News. We know that Nebraska travels well and they’ll probably have a number of people here.
“This should be the highest revenue game that we’ve had in our history.”
The Cornhuskers likely will travel well beyond their 3,000 allotted seats for the matchup, which comes on the heals of last year’s upset by CU in Lincoln. That result put a huge damper on the beginning of the Scott Frost era and is something NU will no doubt be looking to return the favor as new CU coach Mel Tucker roams the sidelines for the first time at Folsom.
This will be the two team’s first meeting in Boulder in a decade dating back to a 2009 win by the Huskers when the two were both in the Big 12. Each is in a much different place but it seems the interest in beating each other is still running high enough for the Buffs to be in the black on the balance sheet well before kickoff.
Mack Brown beating his old coach-in-waiting has now led to that coach getting a dreaded vote of confidence as Will Muschamp is apparently feeling the heat in South Carolina.
Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner tried to downplay concerns about his football coach this week in several interviews, with The State noting that he jumped on SportsTalk SC radio on Thursday and seemed to throw his support behind the now-embattled coach.
“I went over and met with him early in the week,” Tanner said. “He probably didn’t need to see me necessarily, but I felt that I needed to go visit with him for a little bit and I did and we had a nice chat.
“Everybody is disappointed, but we have to move on.”
Muschamp has a reported $18.7 million buyout if he’s fired before the end of the year, all but assuredly cementing him in Columbia beyond 2019. Despite that, fans are not happy after the Week 1 performance by the team in which they allowed a pair of 90+ yard drives in the fourth quarter to lose to North Carolina.
To make matters worse, the Gamecocks lost starting quarterback Jake Bentley to injury and will be starting a true freshman under center going forward.
South Carolina has their home opener at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday and then host No. 2 Alabama the following week. Votes of confidence tend not to be a good thing for head coaches at this point in the season but some improved play over the coming games could be enough to cool down an upset fan base.
It’s hard to understate just how much Georgia State has been twisting the knife into Tennessee fans in the wake of the Panthers’ historic upset of the Vols but you can add another data point to the bunch.
First though, a recap:
So… yeah. Now add the fact that Georgia State was planning for this upset since late July. There’s confidence and then there’s what the Panthers had coming into Neyland.
In a story from Forbes, the Panthers athletic department revealed that they had actually been planning ‘UpseT’ t-shirts weeks before fall camp even kicked off and had merchandise licensed on the Tuesday before the 38-30 victory. Heck, they were even printing t-shirts before the game went final and needed to go back to the printer to change the score after the Vols scored with a few seconds left on the clock.
“These things don’t happen overnight,” AD Charlie Cobb said. “We need to be prepared for things like this, to be able to turn on a dime. We’ve got an experienced staff and they have different ideas they put out there and it’s always great to dream.
“We have a lot of belief in Shawn and his coaches and the kids so you want to be able to capture the moment. And most of us have been around and have seen what the marquee win can create so we certainly don’t want to be left behind.”
Cobb certainly knows a thing or two about capitalizing on upsets having served in the same position for Appalachian State when they famously upset Michigan at the Big House.
Football players and other college athletes in the state of California appear to be getting a big boost of support from the state’s most famous basketball player.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted his support on Thursday for California Assembly Bill SB 206, which is labeled as the “Fair Pay to Play Act” and is designed to allow players at the state’s major universities to receive compensation related to their name, image and likeness.
The bill has drawn the ire of the NCAA and the schools that will be impacted despite the fact that it would only go into effect in 2023 if passed. As it currently stands, players receiving any compensation for their names, image or likeness is a violation of the organization’s bylaws.
While the NCAA has created a committee to study such payments and any related changes, the folks in Indianapolis are not at all happy to be dealing with lawmakers intent on pushing them into something before they’re ready. California isn’t even the only one pursuing the idea as a federal version is also in the works from by Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT).
James has been an outspoken critic of the NCAA over the years so it’s not surprising to see him voice his support for something like SB 206. The bill appears likely to pass once it makes its way through the legislative process and that seems doubly so after one of the biggest names on the planet is encouraging those to get out the vote on the subject.