CFT Cheat Sheet: What to know for Week 2

Very early Monday morning, Oklahoma’s Chanse Sylvie was arrested because of what were described as multiple outstanding traffic warrants. Prior to the arrest, the defensive back was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time.

At that point, it was discovered that Sylvie had warrants out for his arrest. In April of this year, Sylvie was arrested because, you guessed it, there were multiple warrants out for his arrest in connection to minor traffic violations.

Thursday, Lincoln Riley confirmed that, the player’s dereliction of duties aside, Sylvie wouldn’t be facing any type of game suspension because of the twin arrests.

“Nah, he got a speeding ticket,” the head coach said according to The Oklahoman. “He should’ve paid it sooner. I mean, I wish he would have paid it sooner. I don’t know. I might make him go get me some water or something on game day.”

Sylvie played in 25 games his first two seasons with the Sooners, then missed the vast majority of 2018 because of a torn Achilles tendon. His lone appearance last season came in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.

This season, Sylvie serves as the Sooners’ starting nickleback.