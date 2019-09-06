Colorado expecting huge influx of Nebraska fans at Folsom Field… and record revenues as a result

Colorado is excited for their home opener on Saturday against old rival Nebraska and fully expecting a lot of red to dot the seats around Folsom Field as a result of their old Big 8 foes coming to town.

So much so that it could be the biggest game in the Buffs’ history when it comes to the final check being written.

“We’ve done everything we can to try to get those tickets in the hands of CU fans,” athletic director Rick George told 9News. We know that Nebraska travels well and they’ll probably have a number of people here.

“This should be the highest revenue game that we’ve had in our history.”

The Cornhuskers likely will travel well beyond their 3,000 allotted seats for the matchup, which comes on the heals of last year’s upset by CU in Lincoln. That result put a huge damper on the beginning of the Scott Frost era and is something NU will no doubt be looking to return the favor as new CU coach Mel Tucker roams the sidelines for the first time at Folsom.

This will be the two team’s first meeting in Boulder in a decade dating back to a 2009 win by the Huskers when the two were both in the Big 12. Each is in a much different place but it seems the interest in beating each other is still running high enough for the Buffs to be in the black on the balance sheet well before kickoff.