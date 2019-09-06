Georgia State had shirts for Tennessee ‘UpseT’ ready to go way before kickoff

It’s hard to understate just how much Georgia State has been twisting the knife into Tennessee fans in the wake of the Panthers’ historic upset of the Vols but you can add another data point to the bunch.

First though, a recap:

So… yeah. Now add the fact that Georgia State was planning for this upset since late July. There’s confidence and then there’s what the Panthers had coming into Neyland.

In a story from Forbes, the Panthers athletic department revealed that they had actually been planning ‘UpseT’ t-shirts weeks before fall camp even kicked off and had merchandise licensed on the Tuesday before the 38-30 victory. Heck, they were even printing t-shirts before the game went final and needed to go back to the printer to change the score after the Vols scored with a few seconds left on the clock.

“These things don’t happen overnight,” AD Charlie Cobb said. “We need to be prepared for things like this, to be able to turn on a dime. We’ve got an experienced staff and they have different ideas they put out there and it’s always great to dream.

“We have a lot of belief in Shawn and his coaches and the kids so you want to be able to capture the moment. And most of us have been around and have seen what the marquee win can create so we certainly don’t want to be left behind.”

Cobb certainly knows a thing or two about capitalizing on upsets having served in the same position for Appalachian State when they famously upset Michigan at the Big House.