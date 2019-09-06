LeBron James throws support behind California bill to pay players

Football players and other college athletes in the state of California appear to be getting a big boost of support from the state’s most famous basketball player.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted his support on Thursday for California Assembly Bill SB 206, which is labeled as the “Fair Pay to Play Act” and is designed to allow players at the state’s major universities to receive compensation related to their name, image and likeness.
The bill has drawn the ire of the NCAA and the schools that will be impacted despite the fact that it would only go into effect in 2023 if passed. As it currently stands, players receiving any compensation for their names, image or likeness is a violation of the organization’s bylaws.
While the NCAA has created a committee to study such payments and any related changes, the folks in Indianapolis are not at all happy to be dealing with lawmakers intent on pushing them into something before they’re ready. California isn’t even the only one pursuing the idea as a federal version is also in the works from by Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT).
James has been an outspoken critic of the NCAA over the years so it’s not surprising to see him voice his support for something like SB 206. The bill appears likely to pass once it makes its way through the legislative process and that seems doubly so after one of the biggest names on the planet is encouraging those to get out the vote on the subject.
Mack Brown beating his old coach-in-waiting has now led to that coach getting a dreaded vote of confidence as Will Muschamp is apparently feeling the heat in South Carolina.
Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner tried to downplay concerns about his football coach this week in several interviews, with The State noting that he jumped on SportsTalk SC radio on Thursday and seemed to throw his support behind the now-embattled coach.
“I went over and met with him early in the week,” Tanner said. “He probably didn’t need to see me necessarily, but I felt that I needed to go visit with him for a little bit and I did and we had a nice chat.
“Everybody is disappointed, but we have to move on.”
Muschamp has a reported $18.7 million buyout if he’s fired before the end of the year, all but assuredly cementing him in Columbia beyond 2019. Despite that, fans are not happy after the Week 1 performance by the team in which they allowed a pair of 90+ yard drives in the fourth quarter to lose to North Carolina.
To make matters worse, the Gamecocks lost starting quarterback Jake Bentley to injury and will be starting a true freshman under center going forward.
South Carolina has their home opener at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday and then host No. 2 Alabama the following week. Votes of confidence tend not to be a good thing for head coaches at this point in the season but some improved play over the coming games could be enough to cool down an upset fan base.
It’s hard to understate just how much Georgia State has been twisting the knife into Tennessee fans in the wake of the Panthers’ historic upset of the Vols but you can add another data point to the bunch.
First though, a recap:
So… yeah. Now add the fact that Georgia State was planning for this upset since late July. There’s confidence and then there’s what the Panthers had coming into Neyland.
In a story from Forbes, the Panthers athletic department revealed that they had actually been planning ‘UpseT’ t-shirts weeks before fall camp even kicked off and had merchandise licensed on the Tuesday before the 38-30 victory. Heck, they were even printing t-shirts before the game went final and needed to go back to the printer to change the score after the Vols scored with a few seconds left on the clock.
“These things don’t happen overnight,” AD Charlie Cobb said. “We need to be prepared for things like this, to be able to turn on a dime. We’ve got an experienced staff and they have different ideas they put out there and it’s always great to dream.
“We have a lot of belief in Shawn and his coaches and the kids so you want to be able to capture the moment. And most of us have been around and have seen what the marquee win can create so we certainly don’t want to be left behind.”
Cobb certainly knows a thing or two about capitalizing on upsets having served in the same position for Appalachian State when they famously upset Michigan at the Big House.
There was a time where Virginia and Kansas were both listed as some of the worst Power Five football programs. While that is still the case for the Jayhawks, Bronco Mendenhall has at least rescued the Cavaliers from those depths just as his program reportedly just inked a deal to play a home-and-home with their Big 12 counterpart deep into the future.
Per a contract obtained by FBSSchedules.com, the schools are set to play a series that kicks off in Charlottesville on Sept. 8, 2029. The return date in Lawrence is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2030.
This will be the second home-and-home the two programs have played and the third and fourth meetings ever between KU and UVA. The pair previously saw action in 1990 (a blowout victory for the Cavs on the road) and 1991 (a 31-19 win for Virginia at home).
The series marks the first non-conference date for Kansas in both seasons while it’s the second for the Cavaliers, pairing with a home-and-home with Liberty those two seasons.
While we can’t say what the future holds for both sides in terms of football, it’s nice to see Power Five opponents setting up home-and-homes even if this particular matchup would be better served for the basketball court given the history of the two schools in that sport.
The expected has come to fruition.
In mid-August, it was confirmed that Zach Schlager had decided to transfer out of the Colorado State football program. At the time, speculation was running rampant that a move to Nebraska was very likely in the cards for Schlager, a native on the state.
Thursday, and while there has not yet been any type of official statement from the football program, Schlager’s name is now listed on the Cornhuskers’ official online roster.
According to his official NU bio, and “[b]arring a waiver, he must sit out the 2019 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.” The inside linebacker would then have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.
As a true freshman with the Rams last season, Schlager, a three-star 2018 signee, played in three games but didn’t record a tackle.