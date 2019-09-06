LeBron James throws support behind California bill to pay players

Football players and other college athletes in the state of California appear to be getting a big boost of support from the state’s most famous basketball player.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted his support on Thursday for California Assembly Bill SB 206, which is labeled as the “Fair Pay to Play Act” and is designed to allow players at the state’s major universities to receive compensation related to their name, image and likeness.

Everyone is California- call your politicians and tell them to support SB 206! This law is a GAME CHANGER. College athletes can responsibly get paid for what they do and the billions they create. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 5, 2019

California can change the game. This is only right waaaayy overdue. #morethananathlete — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 5, 2019

The bill has drawn the ire of the NCAA and the schools that will be impacted despite the fact that it would only go into effect in 2023 if passed. As it currently stands, players receiving any compensation for their names, image or likeness is a violation of the organization’s bylaws.

While the NCAA has created a committee to study such payments and any related changes, the folks in Indianapolis are not at all happy to be dealing with lawmakers intent on pushing them into something before they’re ready. California isn’t even the only one pursuing the idea as a federal version is also in the works from by Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT).

James has been an outspoken critic of the NCAA over the years so it’s not surprising to see him voice his support for something like SB 206. The bill appears likely to pass once it makes its way through the legislative process and that seems doubly so after one of the biggest names on the planet is encouraging those to get out the vote on the subject.