One report has Hugh Freeze coaching Liberty’s next game from a dental chair; school calling it a medical chair

College football, y’all.

Because of ongoing medical concerns, Hugh Freeze coached last Saturday’s opener at home against Syracuse from the coaches box while laying in a hospital bed. With a road trip to Louisiana up next for the football independent, it had been unclear whether Freeze would travel to Lafayette and coach the Flames against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Friday, Liberty officials confirmed to Yahoo! Sports‘ Pat Forde that Freeze will travel to Louisiana for the game, although he’ll travel separately from the rest of the team. The best part? He’ll be coaching from what one person described to Forde as “a dental chair” set up in the press box.

A Liberty spokesman told Yahoo Sports on Friday that bedridden football coach Hugh Freeze does plan to make the trip to Louisiana for the Flames’ game Saturday, and that the school has purchased what it calls a “medical chair” for him to use in the press box. A source with knowledge of the situation had previously characterized the chair as a dental chair. “We’re not calling it a dental chair,” Todd Whetmore said. “It’s a medical chair that allows him to be elevated.

The fact that the football program is parsing words, that it’s medical instead of dental? College football, y’all!

Liberty University announced Aug. 22 that Freeze was released from the hospital the day before after a nearly one-week stay. The school had announced Aug. 13 that its head football coach was dealing with severe back spasms and had been unable to participate in practices since the previous Sunday. As it turns out, there was a significantly more serious underlying issue than simple back spasms as Freeze subsequently revealed that he underwent emergency surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center Aug. 16 because a potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection entered his bloodstream.

Hired by the Flames in December of last year, Freeze is set to enter his first season as the head coach at the football independent. Freeze had been out of coaching for two full seasons following his unceremonious ouster as the head coach at Ole Miss in July of 2017.