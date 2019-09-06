One report has Hugh Freeze coaching Liberty’s next game from a dental chair; school calling it a medical chair

College football, y’all.
Because of ongoing medical concerns, Hugh Freeze coached last Saturday’s opener at home against Syracuse from the coaches box while laying in a hospital bed. With a road trip to Louisiana up next for the football independent, it had been unclear whether Freeze would travel to Lafayette and coach the Flames against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Friday, Liberty officials confirmed to Yahoo! Sports‘ Pat Forde that Freeze will travel to Louisiana for the game, although he’ll travel separately from the rest of the team. The best part? He’ll be coaching from what one person described to Forde as “a dental chair” set up in the press box.
A Liberty spokesman told Yahoo Sports on Friday that bedridden football coach Hugh Freeze does plan to make the trip to Louisiana for the Flames’ game Saturday, and that the school has purchased what it calls a “medical chair” for him to use in the press box. A source with knowledge of the situation had previously characterized the chair as a dental chair.
“We’re not calling it a dental chair,” Todd Whetmore said. “It’s a medical chair that allows him to be elevated.
The fact that the football program is parsing words, that it’s medical instead of dental? College football, y’all!
Liberty University announced Aug. 22 that Freeze was released from the hospital the day before after a nearly one-week stay. The school had announced Aug. 13 that its head football coach was dealing with severe back spasms and had been unable to participate in practices since the previous Sunday. As it turns out, there was a significantly more serious underlying issue than simple back spasms as Freeze subsequently revealed that he underwent emergency surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center Aug. 16 because a potentially life-threatening strand of staph infection entered his bloodstream.
Hired by the Flames in December of last year, Freeze is set to enter his first season as the head coach at the football independent. Freeze had been out of coaching for two full seasons following his unceremonious ouster as the head coach at Ole Miss in July of 2017.
There was a time where Virginia and Kansas were both listed as some of the worst Power Five football programs. While that is still the case for the Jayhawks, Bronco Mendenhall has at least rescued the Cavaliers from those depths just as his program reportedly just inked a deal to play a home-and-home with their Big 12 counterpart deep into the future.
Per a contract obtained by FBSSchedules.com, the schools are set to play a series that kicks off in Charlottesville on Sept. 8, 2029. The return date in Lawrence is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2030.
This will be the second home-and-home the two programs have played and the third and fourth meetings ever between KU and UVA. The pair previously saw action in 1990 (a blowout victory for the Cavs on the road) and 1991 (a 31-19 win for Virginia at home).
The series marks the first non-conference date for Kansas in both seasons while it’s the second for the Cavaliers, pairing with a home-and-home with Liberty those two seasons.
While we can’t say what the future holds for both sides in terms of football, it’s nice to see Power Five opponents setting up home-and-homes even if this particular matchup would be better served for the basketball court given the history of the two schools in that sport.
The expected has come to fruition.
In mid-August, it was confirmed that Zach Schlager had decided to transfer out of the Colorado State football program. At the time, speculation was running rampant that a move to Nebraska was very likely in the cards for Schlager, a native on the state.
Thursday, and while there has not yet been any type of official statement from the football program, Schlager’s name is now listed on the Cornhuskers’ official online roster.
According to his official NU bio, and “[b]arring a waiver, he must sit out the 2019 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.” The inside linebacker would then have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season.
As a true freshman with the Rams last season, Schlager, a three-star 2018 signee, played in three games but didn’t record a tackle.
An unspecified injury, believed to be a high-ankle sparing, sidelined starting defensive end Jonathon Cooper for the season-opening win over Florida Atlantic. With Cincinnati on deck tomorrow, OSU confirmed in its weekly status report that Cooper will be unavailable for the Week 2 matchup as well.
The school does not list a specific injury for any player, or any reason whatsoever, on the status report.
As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.
Another senior captain, H-back C.J. Saunders, also will be sidelined for the Bearcats. Like Cooper, Saunders missed the opener.
There was some good news on the medical front for OSU, though, as a pair of defensive ends, Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith, are not listed on the status report. Both of those linemen were listed as game-time decisions last week and, after going through pregame warmups, didn’t play.
On this week’s depth chart, Friday is listed as the starter opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.
Very early Monday morning, Oklahoma’s Chanse Sylvie was arrested because of what were described as multiple outstanding traffic warrants. Prior to the arrest, the defensive back was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time.
At that point, it was discovered that Sylvie had warrants out for his arrest. In April of this year, Sylvie was arrested because, you guessed it, there were multiple warrants out for his arrest in connection to minor traffic violations.
Thursday, Lincoln Riley confirmed that, the player’s dereliction of duties aside, Sylvie wouldn’t be facing any type of game suspension because of the twin arrests.
“Nah, he got a speeding ticket,” the head coach said according to The Oklahoman. “He should’ve paid it sooner. I mean, I wish he would have paid it sooner. I don’t know. I might make him go get me some water or something on game day.”
Sylvie played in 25 games his first two seasons with the Sooners, then missed the vast majority of 2018 because of a torn Achilles tendon. His lone appearance last season came in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.
This season, Sylvie serves as the Sooners’ starting nickleback.