Virginia and Kansas reportedly ink home-and-home for 2029-2030

There was a time where Virginia and Kansas were both listed as some of the worst Power Five football programs. While that is still the case for the Jayhawks, Bronco Mendenhall has at least rescued the Cavaliers from those depths just as his program reportedly just inked a deal to play a home-and-home with their Big 12 counterpart deep into the future.

Per a contract obtained by FBSSchedules.com, the schools are set to play a series that kicks off in Charlottesville on Sept. 8, 2029. The return date in Lawrence is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2030.

This will be the second home-and-home the two programs have played and the third and fourth meetings ever between KU and UVA. The pair previously saw action in 1990 (a blowout victory for the Cavs on the road) and 1991 (a 31-19 win for Virginia at home).

The series marks the first non-conference date for Kansas in both seasons while it’s the second for the Cavaliers, pairing with a home-and-home with Liberty those two seasons.

While we can’t say what the future holds for both sides in terms of football, it’s nice to see Power Five opponents setting up home-and-homes even if this particular matchup would be better served for the basketball court given the history of the two schools in that sport.