Wisconsin officially rules out fourth starter for Week 2

Suffice to say, Wisconsin will be at less than full strength when it kicks off Week 2 of the 2019 college football season.

With Central Michigan on tap for Saturday, Wisconsin earlier this week had already ruled out three starters — right tackle Logan Bruss (left leg), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and safety Scott Nelson (left leg). Thursday, the Badgers’ starting nose tackle, Bryson Williams, was officially ruled out for the Chippewas game as well.

The true sophomore is dealing with an unspecified injury to his left leg.

UW isn’t out of the injury words yet, either, as starting inside linebacker Chris Orr is listed as questionable because of an unspecified right-leg injury as well.

Right now, Wisconsin is listed as somewhere in the neighborhood of a five-touchdown favorite over Central Michigan, which beat FCS Albany by 17 points in its opener. Add in the fact that, after a Week 3 bye, UW will play host to No. 7 Michigan in Week 4, and you could easily see the Badgers leaning very heavily toward the side of extreme caution when it comes to any starter who is currently working his way through injury.

As a true freshman last season, Williams started three of the 13 games in which he played. While he was listed as the starter entering the season opener, he didn’t get the start because of the defense the Badgers utilized to open the game.