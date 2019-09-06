Wisconsin officially rules out fourth starter for Week 2

Suffice to say, Wisconsin will be at less than full strength when it kicks off Week 2 of the 2019 college football season.
With Central Michigan on tap for Saturday, Wisconsin earlier this week had already ruled out three starters — right tackle Logan Bruss (left leg), outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and safety Scott Nelson (left leg). Thursday, the Badgers’ starting nose tackle, Bryson Williams, was officially ruled out for the Chippewas game as well.
The true sophomore is dealing with an unspecified injury to his left leg.
UW isn’t out of the injury words yet, either, as starting inside linebacker Chris Orr is listed as questionable because of an unspecified right-leg injury as well.
Right now, Wisconsin is listed as somewhere in the neighborhood of a five-touchdown favorite over Central Michigan, which beat FCS Albany by 17 points in its opener. Add in the fact that, after a Week 3 bye, UW will play host to No. 7 Michigan in Week 4, and you could easily see the Badgers leaning very heavily toward the side of extreme caution when it comes to any starter who is currently working his way through injury.
As a true freshman last season, Williams started three of the 13 games in which he played. While he was listed as the starter entering the season opener, he didn’t get the start because of the defense the Badgers utilized to open the game.
Very early Monday morning, Oklahoma’s Chanse Sylvie was arrested because of what were described as multiple outstanding traffic warrants. Prior to the arrest, the defensive back was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time.
At that point, it was discovered that Sylvie had warrants out for his arrest. In April of this year, Sylvie was arrested because, you guessed it, there were multiple warrants out for his arrest in connection to minor traffic violations.
Thursday, Lincoln Riley confirmed that, the player’s dereliction of duties aside, Sylvie wouldn’t be facing any type of game suspension because of the twin arrests.
“Nah, he got a speeding ticket,” the head coach said according to The Oklahoman. “He should’ve paid it sooner. I mean, I wish he would have paid it sooner. I don’t know. I might make him go get me some water or something on game day.”
Sylvie played in 25 games his first two seasons with the Sooners, then missed the vast majority of 2018 because of a torn Achilles tendon. His lone appearance last season came in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama.
This season, Sylvie serves as the Sooners’ starting nickleback.
John Huggins has opted to restart his collegiate playing career — and repair his image — at a lower level of football.
Multiple media outlets, including 247Sports.com, have noted this week that Huggins is now listed on the official online roster for Robert Morris. The Colonials play at the FCS level and are members of the Northeast Conference.
One of five members of the Florida football program, including four players, accused of violence against women since Dan Mullen took over following the 2017 regular season, Huggins was dismissed by the Gators after allegations from October of last year surfaced that he choked a 19-year-old female student who had confiscated his cell phone prior to a tutoring session. Just three days later, a UF official confirmed that the defensive back’s name was listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Huggins’ attorney subsequently claimed that the events that led to the accusations against his client were mischaracterized. The alleged victim declined to pursue criminal charges against Huggins.
Huggins was a three-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 safety in the country. He played in the first eight games of his true freshman season before being sidelined following the alleged incident with the tutor.
Prior to the off-field issue coming to light, Huggins had been expected to play an expanded role in Florida’s ever-thinning secondary this coming season.
A quick primer on who, what and where to look for/at as we head into Week 2 of the 2019 college football season.
WEEK 1 STORYLINES
- Let’s face it: Week 1 was, by and large, a scheduling dud, with just one ranked-on-ranked game — and zero Top 10 matchups — on the opening weekend docket. This week, though, college football fans will feast on the likes of No. 12 Texas A&M-No. 1 Clemson and the first Top 10 tilt of the season in No. 6 LSU-No. 9 Texas. Toss in Army and its 10-game winning streak traveling to the Big House to face No. 7 Michigan; a Cincinnati squad that took care of UCLA in the opener heading up I-71 to No. 5 Ohio State; and No. 25 Stanford vs. USC in what is now the Backup Bowl, and Week 2 is setting up to be a much more palatable Saturday of football. Oh, and there is also…
- No. 25 Nebraska making its way to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes. The Men of Corn vs. Ralphie. The former Big 8/12 rivals have played 69 times previously, but just once (2018) since NU bolted to the Big Ten ahead of the 2011 season. The Cornhuskers will be making their first trek to Boulder since the 2009 season, with what some would call memories of dirty pool still fresh in the Blackshirts’ minds.
- What can Jalen Hurts do for an encore? In making his Oklahoma debut, all the former Alabama quarterback did was set career-highs with 332 passing yards (previous best was 248), 176 rushing yards (154), and three rushing touchdowns (two). The three passing touchdowns tied his previous career-best set against FCS Mercer in November of 2017. With FCS South Dakota on tap, don’t expect to see Hurts on the field for more than a half of action — but do expect some additional video game-like numbers.
- Can the Mountain West Conference even remotely come close to matching its Week 1 success? Four teams from the MWC scored wins over Power Five schools last weekend — Nevada over Purdue, Boise State over Florida State, Wyoming over Missouri, Hawaii over Arizona. In Week 2, four more MWC schools will square off with Power Five teams — Hawaii-Oregon State, Nevada-Oregon, San Diego State-UCLA, Fresno State-Minnesota. According to the Westgate sportsbook, three more upsets are certainly within the realm of possibility as the Bulldogs, Rainbow Warriors and Aztecs are 3-, 6½- and 7½-point underdogs, respectively. The Wolf Pack upending the Ducks, on the other hand, would be a significant upset as the latter is set as a 24-point favorite.
- In two-plus seasons, Jonathan Taylor has averaged 156 yards rushing per game. A year ago, Central Michigan was 104th nationally in giving up 204.7 yards per game on the ground. No. 17 Wisconsin will play host to CMU Saturday as Taylor continues his climb toward becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher (Taylor has 4,306, record-holder Donnell Pumphrey had 6,405) in just three seasons.
- Owners of the second-longest Power Five losing streak in conference play — Rutgers is first at 12 straight — Arkansas hasn’t won an SEC game since beating Ole Miss in late October of 2017, a string of 11 losses in a row. Saturday, the Razorbacks go on the road to face… the Rebels in Oxford. Just throwing that out there.
SIX-PACK OF MUST-SEE GAMES
- No. 6 LSU (-6) at No. 9 Texas — Who would’ve thought that an LSU game would feature a two-sided battle of the quarterbacks? That will be the case this week as the Tigers’ Joe Burrow tossed five touchdowns in a half’s work of work, while the Longhorns’ Sam Ehlinger was very efficient in throwing four touchdowns of his own in their opener.
- No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (-17) — As evidenced by one pregame guarantee, this will be a revenge game for A&M as an Aggies failed two-point conversion late in the fourth — which was preceded by a critical fourth-quarter fumble and two missed first-half field goal attempts — allowed the Tigers to escape College Station with a 28-26 win en route to the 2018 national championship.
- Army at No. 7 Michigan (-22) — ‘Merica’s Team is riding a 10-game winning streak, the second-longest in the country. Conversely, the Black Knights are on a staggering 45-game losing streak against ranked teams, with Army’s last win coming against then-No. 19 Air Force in November of 1972. Michigan’s last loss to a service academy? October of 1967 to Navy.
- No. 25 Stanford at USC (-1) — The Trojans knew early on that they would be without their starting quarterback as J.T. Daniels suffered a torn ACL in the season opener. The Cardinal, after a week’s worth of theirs dealing with a head injury that had him officially listed as questionable, will officially be without their starter, K.J. Costello, as well. As a result, both schools will have first-time starters under center (redshirt sophomore Davis Mills for the Cardinal, true freshman Kedon Slovis for the Trojans).
- Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State (-16) — Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell returns to The Horseshoe to face the Buckeyes, where the Columbus native once served as a player (1993-96), assistant coach (1999; 2002-10; 2012-16) and interim head coach (2011). OSU has played 41 games versus in-state schools; they have won each one, including all five against UC.
- Miami (-4) at North Carolina — There’s a bit of a past between the two head coaches in this matchup as Miami’s Manny Diaz served as North Carolina’s Mack Brown‘s defensive coordinator at Texas before Brown fired him in September of 2013 after giving up 550 yards rushing in a Week 2 loss to BYU. More importantly, The U will be looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1978.
BEST/WORST WAGERS OF WEEK 1
- BEST: Cal (+14) at Washington. I’m taking Cal’s defense and running with the points as Washington’s offense is still a work in progress after losing the school’s all-time leading passer, rusher.
- WORST: Nebraska (-3½) at Colorado. Nebraska barely escaped against South Alabama in the opener, and actually opened as an eight-point favorite over Colorado before the (smart) money started flowing in on the home team.
- COVER SPECIAL: Nevada (+24) at Oregon. The MWC school won’t beat Oregon outright, but the team that knocked off Purdue in Week 1 will cover.
HEISMAN TROPHY WATCH
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (Last week: No. 3) — Six touchdowns and 500-plus yards of offense in the opener earns you the top spot.
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (No. 2) — The junior had almost as many touchdowns (four) as incompletions (five) vs. Duke.
- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (unranked) — Etienne had 205 yards and three touchdowns on just a dozen carries.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (No. 5) — After zero receiving touchdowns his first two seasons, Taylor had two in the opener (plus two on the ground).
- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (No. 4) — Five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in first career start.
- Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas (No. 6) — Four passing touchdowns, 169.4 pass efficiency rating.
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (No. 1) — Lawrence had four interceptions as a true freshman; he had two in the opener.
- Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (unranked) — Burrow’s five first-half touchdown tosses set the school’s single-game record.
- Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon (No. 8) — Performed reasonably well (242 yards,1 TD, 0 picks) against one of the best defenses he’ll face in 2019.
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (unranked) — I’ve decided to put a non-QB/RB in the 10th spot moving forward, and the Tide junior (10-137-1) is a good start.
(DROPPED OUT: Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez (No. 7), Georgia QB Jake Fromm (No. 9), Ohio State RB JK Dobbins (No. 10))
WEEK 2 BOLD PREDICTIONS
BRYAN FISCHER (@BryanDFischer): Arkansas (+6½) upsets Ole Miss for their first SEC win in 679 days. The Razorbacks were uninspiring — to say the least — in their opener against Portland State, but they move to 2-0 with a last-minute win at the Rebels as Chad Morris breaks through and Matt Luke‘s hot seat turns to lava.
ZACH BARNETT (@zach_barnett): Tennessee drops to 0-2. The Vols didn’t lose to Georgia State because they were dehydrated, a la Florida State. They lost because Georgia State was a better football team. BYU is, too.
KEVIN MCGUIRE (@KevinOnCFB): There is a lot of speculation that Army and Cincinnati will give Michigan and Ohio State, respectively, some good battles. I don’t see it happening. After some slow starts in the first quarter, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines romp at home this week.
JOHN TAYLOR (@CFTalk): Joe Burrow set a school record with five touchdown passes in the season opener a week ago; that benchmark will last exactly seven days as Burrow will break his own record by tossing six in LSU’s win over Texas in what will be an unexpectedly high-scoring affair.
NFL DRAFT PROSPECT WATCH
Wide receiver vs. cornerback battles in games such as Texas-LSU, Stanford-USC, Nebraska-Colorado and Texas A&M-Clemson are the flavors of the week as our buddies over at Rotoworld place their weekly spotlight on next-level players. For the entire extensively-detailed piece, click HERE.
An injury in the opener could have an impact on San Diego State’s second game of the young season as well.
In the first half of last Saturday’s win over Weber State, Juwan Washington went down with an ankle injury. As SDSU preps for this Saturday’s game against UCLA, the running back is officially listed as questionable for the weekend.
Head coach Rocky Long didn’t sound too optimistic about the senior’s ability to take the field against the Pac-12 school.
“It didn’t get well quick,” Long said according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “He’s jogging around and he’s watching, but he’s not participating.”
Despite missing half the season last year because of a broken clavicle, Washington still led the Aztecs in rushing with 999 yards and in rushing touchdowns with 10. His 55 yards last week led the team as well.