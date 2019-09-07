Brother of Clemson DB granted immediate-eligibility waiver to play for South Carolina in 2019

For at least one family, the 2019 edition of the Palmetto Bowl will officially serve up an on-field sibling-rivalry side dish as part of the annual in-state grudge match.

In June, it was confirmed that Nick Muse would be transferring from FCS William & Mary to South Carolina. At the time, it was reported that, because of the circumstances surrounding his departure from his previous school, the tight end would be seeking a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility at USC.

Friday, after missing the season-opening loss to North Carolina, Muse’s father took to Twitter to confirm his son has been granted a waiver from the NCAA and will be able to take the field for the Gamecocks moving forward.

Nick Muse is ELIGIBLE 👍🏽🔨💪🏽🏈😊😳 — Kevin Muse (@BigPapa9698) September 6, 2019

This past season, Muse’s 30 receptions and 453 receiving yards were second on the Tribe. His 15.1 yards per catch were tied for second on the team.

In the regular-season finale this season, South Carolina will play host to Clemson. Muse’s younger brother, Tanner Muse, is a fifth-year senior defensive back at Clemson.

“That’s every brother’s dream, to be able to play each other on this level at this stage,” Tanner said in mid-July of potentially having to square off against his younger brother. “You see a bunch of brothers through the NFL and things like that, and that’d be awesome. I mean, he’s a great player and I’d love to play against him.

“But I did tell him, I warned him — Dad’s on his side, mom’s on my side — so I told him and Dad, I said, ‘Look, if we get that opportunity, I’m going to give you all I got, so you better bring it because I’m going to bring it.’”