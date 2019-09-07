Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald leaves game on stretcher, Ohio State leads Cincy at half

The battle of Ohio is going the way of the Buckeyes in Columbus. Ohio State, who hasn’t lost to a team from within the state since 1921, has built a 28-0 lead on Cincinnati. But the first half was marred by a medical scare to Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald, who was taken off the field on a stretcher.

McDonald was taken out of the game after having a scare on the field in the second quarter. McDonald went to the ground in the middle of a play without being touched. A medical cart was called out onto the field as he appeared to be going through convulsions. He was taken off the field on the stretcher after being evaluated by multiple medical staffers on the field.

The entire Cincinnati team and a few Ohio State players gathered around Kyriq McDonald as he was placed on a cart and taken off the field. pic.twitter.com/ZHmXceqRCM — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) September 7, 2019

This is the scene in the moments before Kyriq McDonald was taken off the field. (Buckeyes Chase Young and Chris Olave would join Rashod Berry and JK Dobbins in checking on McDonald.) pic.twitter.com/Ht51F7co0E — Lori Schmidt (@LoriSchmidt) September 7, 2019

Justin Fields got the scoring going for the buckeyes midway through a hard-fought first quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run. J.K. Dobbins then scored the next two touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 60-yard scamper for a quick touchdown midway through the second quarter. Fields got back on the board with a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to push the lead to 28-0. Ohio State’s defense has been locked in as well, not allowing a single third-down conversion to the visitors and just 108 yards of offense. Cincinnati is 0-for-7 on third down.

Ohio State sure seems to be in a solid position at the halftime break. The winning streak against in-state opponents does not appear to be in any real danger.

