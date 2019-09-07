Getty Images

Coastal Carolina picks up first-ever win over Power Five school at the expense of Les Miles, Kansas

By John TaylorSep 7, 2019
Just when you thought they may be heading out of the decades-long malaise, the reality of the state of the football program pulls you right back in — especially when Week 1 is factored in.

Up on Indiana State 16-3 in the fourth quarter of Les Miles‘ debut as Kansas’ head coach, the Jayhawks watched as the FCS school took a 17-16 lead before a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining secured a narrow 24-17 win.  A week later, there would be no late-game magic as Coastal Carolina, after KU took a 7-0 first-quarter lead, scored the last 12 points to exit Lawrence on the winning side of a 12-7 score.

Both of those games were played in Lawrence, incidentally.

This marks the first time Coastal Carolina, a program that played its first season of football in 2003 (at the FCS level) and has been an FBS member since 2017, has beaten a Power Five school.  Kansas, meanwhile, has fielded a football team in some form or fashion every season since 1890.

Had Kansas won, the Big 12 school would’ve won back-to-back games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-2009.  Instead, Saturday was merely the continuance of one of the worst stretches ever for a member of a major football conference.

Since winning 25 games total from 2007-09, the Jayhawks have won a combined 19 games over the next nine-plus seasons.  Of those 19 wins, 12 came against schools from either the FCS (seven) or the Group of Five (five).  In those nine years, KU has won a grand total of five — FIVE — Big 12 games.

So, yes, Miles has his work cut out for him.  But, even given the historical ineptness he inherited, he absolutely has to beat the likes of Coastal Carolina.  Anything less is unacceptable.

Tennessee drops to 0-2 for first time since 1988 after double OT loss to BYU

By Kevin McGuireSep 7, 2019
For the second straight week, the Tennessee faithful are going home from Neyland Stadium after watching their team lose at home to an underdog. BYU (1-1) stunned Tennessee (0-2) with a late fourth quarter rally and a double overtime victory. The BYU 29-26 win came with a solid push on the line of scrimmage to push Tyson Williams across the goal line.

 

With under a minute to play, BYU was stuck in a 3rd and long. That’s when Zach Wilson found a streaking Micah Simon for a 64-yard gain to move the Cougars into scoring position out of seemingly nowhere. The big play led to a game-tying field goal by Jake Oldroyd to tie the game at 16-16 with one second remaining.

BYU struck first in overtime with the offense seizing the moment. Wilson went to the air to Talon Shumway from 14 yards out to give BYU its first lead of the game. But the BYU defense was unable to hold off the Vols for the win in the first overtime. Jarrett Guarantano found his go-to receiver, Jauan Jennings, for a 13-yard strike to force a second overtime. BYU’s defense stood up in the second overtime to hold Tennessee to a 40-yard field goal by Brent Cimaglia.

The Vols and Cougars each struggled to move the sticks on third down as the defenses ruled the night. While the passing production was fairly even between Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano and BYU’s Wilson, the difference in the game was found on the ground. Tennessee rushed for over 200 yards as a team while BYU had trouble getting much room on the ground. It was a suggestion that Tennessee had the edge on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, an area they couldn’t create such an advantage last week against Georgia State. But that advantage was nullified once the Cougars made the big pass play at the end of the fourth quarter, as BYU was able to hold their own in the overtimes.

The last time Tennessee started a season 0-2 was 1988, when the Vols dropped games at Georgia and home against Duke before going 5-6 for the year. The last time the Vols dropped two games at home to begin the season was 1980, with home losses against Georgia and USC by a combined total of four points.

BYU will look to make it two in a row next week when they host USC next Saturday. The Trojans, with a backup quarterback, will be coming off a home game against a physical Stanford team.

Tennessee will play one more non-conference game before jumping into SEC play. Next week, the Vols host Chattanooga, an FCS opponent, before they get ready for a trip to Gainesville to play rival Florida. The odds Tennessee enters SEC play 0-3 are very slim, but at this point, nothing should be guaranteed.

WATCH: Blake Anderson surprises Arkansas State team, will coach for first time since wife’s death

By John TaylorSep 7, 2019
Blake Anderson has taken yet another significant step in the grieving process.

Arkansas State announced Aug. 19 that Anderson would be taking a leave of absence from his job as head football coach to be with his wife Wendy, who was battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for the second time in three years.  The following day, Anderson posted a heartfelt message on social media revealing that his wife had lost her brave battle with the insidious disease shortly before midnight the night before “with me laying right beside her.”

Not surprisingly, Anderson’s leave of absence extended into the regular season, with Anderson missing his team’s season-opening loss to SMU.  In the days leading up to the Week 2 game with UNLV in Las Vegas, it was unclear when Anderson would return to the sidelines.

Reports began to surface in the hours leading up to the 10 p.m. ET kickoff that Anderson may indeed be back with the team as soon as this weekend. In a video posted to ASU’s official Twitter account not long ago, Anderson surprised his players by appearing at a team meeting and, in the process, signaled his return.

LSU in control of things in Austin through one half

By Zach BarnettSep 7, 2019
Joe Burrow has outdueled Sam Ehlinger through one half, and as a result LSU has a 20-7 lead over Texas at the break in Austin.

LSU opened the scoring with a 36-yard Cade York field goal, but Texas appeared in position to take the lead when Brennan Eagles hauled in a 26-yard pass to put the ball at the LSU 8. The ‘Horns moved the ball to the 2 when Tom Herman elected to go for a fourth down. Ehlinger found a wide open Keaontay Ingram, who got his hands on the ball but could not haul it in.

The Texas defense gave its offense the ball right back when linebacker Joseph Ossai caught a tipped Burrow pass and took it to the LSU 4, but again Texas was denied. Ehlinger ran for two yards on first down and appeared to get in on second, but replay ruled him down inside the 1. The Tigers stuffed Ingram on third down, then stoned Ehlinger on fourth — thereby turning eight snaps in goal-to-go situations into zero points.

After Texas forced an LSU punt, Ehlinger tried two unsuccessful deep shots, then hit on a third when Kristian Fulton misjudged a ball and a wide open Eagles hauled it in to race 55 yards for a touchdown, putting the ‘Horns up 7-3 at the 10:29 mark of the second quarter. The play was Texas’ first of 50-plus yards since the 2017 season.

LSU answered with its best drive of the half: 75 yards in eight plays, most of them Burrow to Justin Jefferson, who had grabs of 17, 12 and six yards, the last of which resulted in a third-and-goal touchdown, shoving LSU back ahead 10-7 at the exact midpoint of the second quarter.

After a Texas punt, Burrow again charged LSU down the field, but this time an Ossai third down sack forced a 33-yard York field goal with 1:41 left in the first half. Texas used two timeouts in forcing that field goal, a move that backfired when its offense went three-and-out and LSU took over at its own 42 with 1:13 still left. They would need only 26 seconds. Three straight Burrow completions, the last to Jefferson from 21 yards out, gave LSU a commanding 20-7 halftime lead.

Burrow closed the half hitting 16-of-21 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and one tipped interception, while Ehlinger was 9-of-19 for 136 yards and a score with just six yards on the ground. Collin Johnson has been shutout, while Jefferson hauled in six balls for 83 yards and two scores.

Tennessee leading BYU at halftime in Knoxville

By Kevin McGuireSep 7, 2019
A week after a humbling loss at home, Tennessee knew they wanted to get on the scoreboard early against BYU. And they did. The Vols also hold the lead on BYU at halftime in Neyland Stadium, 13-3.

After BYU opened the game with a drive that end ed with a punt, the Vols offense went to work to get an early lead. Not content to settle for a field goal, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt opted to go for it on a 4th & 3 on the BYU five-yard line, and it paid off. Jarrett Guarantano completed a five-yard pass to Jauan Jennings for a touchdown and the first points of the game. BYU would answer with a field goal on the ensuing possession.

The Vols tacked on a 51-yard field goal by Brent Cimaglia to add to their lead in the second quarter, and one more 39-yard field goal just before the end of the first half to build the lead to 10 points.

There may not have been as much improvement from Tennessee as fans may have hoped to see so far, and this game is very much still up in the air going to the second half. But the Volunteers have avoided turning the football over and the defense has held BYU to negative rushing yardage. Can Tennessee keep this going and avoid a second straight tough loss at home to start the year? We’ll find out in the second half.