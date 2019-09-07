Associated Press

Colorado rallies from 17 down to upend No. 25 Nebraska in OT

By Zach BarnettSep 7, 2019
These past two games have been so good it makes you pine for the days when Colorado and Nebraska found a way to play every season. After Colorado took a back-and-forth game in Lincoln a year ago, the Buffaloes completed a 17-point comeback in barely more than a quarter to stun No. 25 Nebraska, 34-31 in overtime.

Trailing 17-0 at the break, Colorado rallied to tie the game at 24-24, then again at 31-31 on a fabulous 26-yard heave from Steven Montez to Tony Brown with 46 seconds left in regulation. Heaving the ball down the field with 24 ticks to play, Adrian Martinez was intercepted by CU’s Dimitri Stanley, who raced the ball 48 yards to the Nebraska 41 with nine seconds to play, but replay found his knee was down upon catching the ball at his own 15 and the game went to overtime.

Colorado (2-0) opened overtime with a 34-yard James Stefanou field goal, then sacked Martinez on 3rd-and-9 to force a 48-yard Isaac Armstrong field goal to push the game to double overtime, but his kick sailed wide right.

The first half was near perfect for Nebraska (1-1). Martinez hit all nine of his passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 45 more with another score, allowing the Huskers to take a 17-0 lead to the break.

The second half? A different story.

After an exchange of five punts to open the half, Colorado finally got on the board on an 11-yard Jaren Mangham run at the 1:52 mark of the third quarter, capping an 8-play, 64-yard drive.

Colorado then pulled within three on one of the gutsiest calls of the season: a flea-flicker from the Buffs’ own 4-yard line, which turned into a school-record 96-yard connection from Montez to KD Nixon, pulling CU within 17-14 with 14:22 left to play.

Nebraska, its offense vacant for the entire third quarter, answered immediately: a 75-yard swing pass from Martinez to Maurice Washington on the game’s next snap.

Colorado answered, though, needing only five snaps to put together a 75-yard scoring march of its own. Mangham pulled the Buffaloes back within three at 24-21 with a 7-yard rush with 12:19 left. Colorado’s defense then stepped up, stripping Martinez for the second time of the game, this time at his own 20. Colorado could not take its first lead of the day, Montez’s third-and-goal pass to Brown was too flat, but Stefanou’s 20-yard boot leveled the game with 8:30 remaining.

Nebraska re-gained the lead with a vintage Big 8-Nebraska drive: seven plays, all of them runs by the quarterback or running back, for 75 yards and a score. Martinez punctuated the drive with a 6-yard keeper on 4th-and-1 with 5:49 remaining.

Colorado appeared to seize back momentum when Laviska Shenault returned the ensuing kickoff 54 yards, but he was stripped and Nebraska’s Luke Reimer recovered at his won 21. Given a chance to seize permanent control of the game, Nebraska instead went three-and-out, and Colorado took over at its own 29 with 3:33 to play and pulled even on Montez’s pass to Brown.

After throwing for 84 yards in the first half, Montez finished the day 28-of-41 for 375 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while Martinez threw for 290 yards and two scores, rushed for 66 and two more, but committed three turnovers.

While Nebraska can take a shallow solace in its 49-20-2 lead in the series, Colorado can point to its two consecutive comeback victories until the teams meet again in 2023.

UCLA falls to San Diego State, goes 0-2 in back-to-back seasons for first time since WWII

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2019
1 Comment

To say the Chip Kelly era in Westwood hasn’t gone as planned would be a massive understatement, and now the flailing football program has reached a historic low under the former Oregon head coach.

In the opener, UCLA, a three-point home favorite, slumbered its way to a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati, which was just whitewashed 42-0 by Ohio State.  In Week 2, UCLA, an eight-point home favorite, fell behind San Diego State 10-7 after the first quarter and were never able to get any closer the remainder of the contest, dropping a 23-14 decision to an Aztecs squad that beat FCS Weber State 6-0 last week.

With the loss, the Bruins, which lost the first five games in 2018, have started 0-2 in back-to-back seasons.  That marks the first time they have been winless after two games in back-to-back years since 1942-43, right in the midst of World War II.

Last season, Kelly’s Bruins finished 3-9.  It was the program’s worst season since 1971.

UCLA’s schedule this season won’t get any easier, either, as they play host to No. 4 Oklahoma next weekend and travel to No. 22 Washington State the following Saturday.

In November of 2017, UCLA officially announced Kelly as its new head football coach as he agreed to a five-year, $23.3 million contract.  His $3.3 million in compensation last season was fifth among Pac-12 coaches.

No. 1 Clemson just too much as Tigers stroll to 24-10 win over No. 12 Texas A&M

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2019
2 Comments

Clemson’s biggest test a year ago during the regular season was going into College Station and holding off a furious second half rally from Texas A&M. Facing perhaps their biggest test on paper of the 2019 regular season, the No. 1 ranked Tigers needed neither a close call nor a late stand at the goal line in order to dispatch the No. 12 Aggies 24-10 and extend their FBS-best win streak to 17 in a row.

Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence continued to dazzle in the Clemson passing game, leaning on his outstanding group of receivers to help throw for 268 yards (one pick) and a touchdown pass to a wide open Justyn Ross (94 total yards to go with the score). Tee Higgins chipped in with 70 yards receiving while the big news to emerge from the game came in the form of Amari Rodgers, who caught two passes for six yards less than six months after he tore his ACL.

Tailback Travis Etienne was bottled up by his standards, rushing for just 53 on the ground but finding other ways of contributing with four catches for 52 yards. It was a slow start overall for the Tigers offense, which was blanked in the first quarter but ran off 24 unanswered after that to turn an interesting game into a comfortable victory over a top 15 program.

The offensive output from the Aggies was not exactly what Jimbo Fisher had in mind for his return to Death Valley in a slightly different shade of dark red. Quarterback Kellen Mond was far from the guy we saw in last year’s meeting, throwing for 236 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also fumbling once and generally throwing a bit high on his passes all afternoon. The rushing game didn’t do him much favor with just 53 yards total but after a few early drives looked promising, the SEC visitors simply couldn’t get over the hump and make things close enough to truly threaten the defending champions.

The A&M defense did seem pretty solid overall on their side of the ball against one of the best offenses in the country but a handful of injuries, some cramps and a few missed tackles and assignments were enough to open the door for the home team. The good news is the Aggies return home and won’t leave the state of Texas until late October — having a pair of stiff tests upcoming with top 10 programs Auburn and Alabama coming to Kyle Field down the road.

As for Clemson, they passed the test in what could be their only game during the regular season against a ranked opponent given Syracuse’s earlier blowout loss to Maryland. To say Dabo Swinney’s team carries the ACC banner at this point is an understatement but the affable head coach is no doubt happy to celebrate the ‘W’ and another impressive defensive effort. This still isn’t a team that is hitting on all cylinders early in their 2019 campaign but that might not matter after getting past A&M on Saturday.

Jonathan Taylor scores four TDs as No. 17 Wisconsin pounds CMU; date with Michigan on horizon

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 7, 2019
2 Comments

Another week, another lopsided result in favor of the No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers (2-0). Wisconsin notched a second straight win to open the 2019 season with a blowout victory in their home opener with a 61-0 victory over Central Michigan. Jonathan Taylor scored four total touchdowns and quarterback Jack Coan passed for 363 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The defense also recorded a second consecutive shutout.

Taylor continues to march toward the 5,000-yard career mark. With 4,306 career rushing yards to his name entering Week 2, Taylor added 102 more yards (and three rushing touchdowns with a touchdown reception for good measure) to move closer to becoming the fourth player to record 5,000 career rushing yards through their junior season. He would join Georgia’s Herschel Walker, Oregon’s LaMichael James and, naturally, Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne. He now needs 592 more yards.

But Wisconsin is always going to be solid running the football. The more pleasant development early on may be the play of Coan. A week after a solid outing against USF, Coan was incredibly efficient and reliable throwing the football against the Chippewas. The only question is just how much as Coan been challenged by opposing pass defenses? USF was an above average pass defensive team in 2018 with 11 interceptions, and Central Michigan allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game last season. The flip side of that argument, however, is the Chippewas had the seventh fewest opposing pass attempts thrown against them last season. The season is still young, and the level of defensive stature is going to increase for Wisconsin. This has been an incredibly encouraging start for the Badgers, but we are still dealing with a small sample size.

Although Wisconsin has not been presented with a stiff challenge to start the season, they now prepare for one of the more challenging obstacles they will face this season. After getting a bye week next week, Wisconsin will host No. 7 Michigan, who handed Wisconsin a loss last season in Ann Arbor. Michigan will also have a bye week to prepare for their first road trip of the season, and they may need the bye week more than the Badgers. Michigan struggled at home but celebrated a double overtime victory against Army earlier on Saturday. The new-look offense is still a work in progress for the Wolverines, and it seems the Wisconsin defense could be in for a good matchup at home.

This is the second time since 2013 Wisconsin has opened the year with back-to-back shutouts. The Badgers blanked UMass and Tennessee Tech in the first two games of the 2015 season with 45-0 and 48-0 victories, respectively. The last time Wisconsin recorded two shutouts in the same season was 2015 with wins against Hawaii and Miami Ohio.

Central Michigan will hope to bounce back next week when they host Akron in MAC play.

FCS claims second 2019 FBS victim as UMass gets taken to the woodshed by Southern Illinois

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2019
For the second time in as many weeks, the little brothers of college football have gotten over on their big-boy brethren.

Last weekend, it was Central Arkansas stunning Western Kentucky with a fourth-quarter comeback to erase a 28-14 deficit en route to claiming a 35-28 win in Bowling Green.  One week later, Southern Illinois needed no late-game heroics whatsoever as the Salukis extended a 17-13 halftime lead to 31-13 at the end of the third quarter on their way to a 45-20 romp over UMass.

One of the best names at any level of football, Stone Labanowitz, passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns in SIU’s win.  The Salukis’ defense, meanwhile, held the Minutemen to just 321 yards of offense, including an average of 2.6 yards per carry.

This marked FCS Southern Illinois’ third win over a member of the FBS, the first coming against Indiana in 2006 and the most recent against Northern Illinois a year later.

UMass, meanwhile, lost for the first time to an FCS team since beginning the transition to the FBS level in 2011.   It was also the worst FBS lost to an FCS team since Western Carolina spanked Coastal Carolina 52-10 in 2017.

In their first year under head coach Walt Bell (pictured), the Minutemen are now 0-2.  In the opener against Rutgers last week, UMass jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead before getting rolled 48-21.

For those wondering, the most wins for FCS teams over those from the FBS in a single season is 17 back in 1987, with 16 o those upsets coming in 1986, 2000 and 2013.  Last year, there were seven such wins for the lower level.