David Shaw expects K.J. Costello to return for Stanford in Week 3

Sep 7, 2019
While it won’t help No. 23 Stanford in Week 2, it doesn’t appear there will be a long-term issue when it comes to the health of its starting quarterback.

K.J. Costello had been dealing with an unspecified injury sustained in the Cardinal’s opener that had him officially listed as questionable early on in the week.  Thursday, Costello was officially ruled out of Saturday’s game against USC.

Ahead of tonight’s road trip to the Trojans, though, head coach David Shaw told ESPN that he expects Costello to play next Saturday at No. 18 UCF.

Shaw also revealed that Costello is not suffering from a head injury despite the fact that it was a forearm to his head that knocked him out of the season-opening win over Northwestern.

Costello started all 13 games for the Cardinal last season after starting seven the year before.  The 6-5, 222-pound redshirt junior was named second-team All-Pac-12 following the 2018 regular season.

With Costello sidelined, redshirt sophomore Davis Mills will get the start against the Trojans.  Coming into the opener with just two career pass attempts, Mills completed 7-of-14 passes for 81 yards against the Wildcats.

NCAA denies Boston College transfer QB Matt McDonald a waiver at Bowling Green

Sep 7, 2019
When it comes to the “will he or won’t he” for Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald, a decision has been made that won’t exactly please either the quarterback or the football program.

In late May, it was confirmed that McDonald had transferred from Boston College to Bowling Green.  In the most recent update back in July, both sides were still awaiting word from the NCAA on a waiver that would give McDonald the ability to play for the Falcons in 2019.

In a statement Saturday morning, BGSU confirmed that word had arrived as “[t]he NCAA has officially denied redshirt sophomore quarterback… McDonald’s waiver appeal to play football at BGSU in 2019.”

After sitting out the 2019 season, McDonald will have two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.

McDonald took a redshirt at Boston College in 2017 and then played in just two games this past season. BGSU’s new head coachScot Loeffler, served as BC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.

The good news for the Eagles is that another former BC quarterback, Darius Wade, came to the program as a graduate transfer from the FCS level in late July.  In the season-opening win over Morgan State, Wade completed nearly 70 percent of his 32 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

NCAA grants Nebraska transfer Cam’ron Jones an immediate-eligibility waiver at SMU

Sep 7, 2019
Shortly before the start of the 2019 season, SMU received some negative news on the transfer front.  Shortly after the 2019 season kicked off, the AAC school was on the receiving end of something positive on the same front.

On his personal Twitter account Friday evening, Cam’ron Jones, who transferred from Nebraska earlier in the offseason and ultimately landed at SMU in mid-May, announced that he has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver by the NCAA and is cleared to play for the Mustangs.  Because of the delayed decision, the defensive back missed his new team’s season opener against Arkansas State last Saturday.

This Saturday, he’ll be able to take the field for SMU’s home opener against North Texas.

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ Class of 2018, Jones was rated as the No. 23 safety in the country coming out of high school in Mansfield, Texas.  He was the highest-rated defensive signee in that 22-player class, and only three other Cornhusker signees were rated higher than him (quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Cameron Jurgens, running back Maurice Washington).

Expected to contribute immediately, a shoulder injury sidelined Jones for his entire true freshman season instead.

LSU fans reportedly have Sam Ehlinger’s number, blowing Texas QB’s phone up with texts, calls

Sep 7, 2019
5 Comments

One time-honored college football tradition has made its first appearance of the 2019 season.

No. 9 Texas will play host to No. 6 LSU Saturday in what is easily the most impactful game of the young season. Already in the week leading up to the much-hyped matchup, LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was very dismissive of Texas’ starting quarterback, saying he didn’t find Sam Ehlinger to be “too much of a threat.”

“I’m not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms, just like high school,” Chaisson added.

Chaisson isn’t the only one associated with the Tigers “not taking shots” at Ehlinger as ESPN‘s Maria Taylor shared on the Paul Finebaum Show Friday afternoon that fans of that SEC football team have acquired the quarterback’s phone number and have been blowing it up with calls and texts ahead of the huge matchup.

From 247Sports.com:

First of all, I’ve got to tell you this, that somehow LSU fans have found out Sam’s number,” Taylor told Tony Barnhart, who was sitting in for Finebaum, “So he’s got like 600 something text messages on his phone from LSU fans and he’s getting calls non-stop, but he’s dealing with it like these are the games he came to Texas to play for.

Don’t worry, Sam.  You’re in good company.  LSU fans have in the past gotten hold of the phone numbers of the likes of Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer and Greg McElroy among many others.

That said: get a life, LSU fans.  Still.

Brother of Clemson DB granted immediate-eligibility waiver to play for South Carolina in 2019

Sep 7, 2019
For at least one family, the 2019 edition of the Palmetto Bowl will officially serve up an on-field sibling-rivalry side dish as part of the annual in-state grudge match.

In June, it was confirmed that Nick Muse would be transferring from FCS William & Mary to South Carolina. At the time, it was reported that, because of the circumstances surrounding his departure from his previous school, the tight end would be seeking a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility at USC.

Friday, after missing the season-opening loss to North Carolina, Muse’s father took to Twitter to confirm his son has been granted a waiver from the NCAA and will be able to take the field for the Gamecocks moving forward.

This past season, Muse’s 30 receptions and 453 receiving yards were second on the Tribe. His 15.1 yards per catch were tied for second on the team.

In the regular-season finale this season, South Carolina will play host to Clemson.  Muse’s younger brother, Tanner Muse, is a fifth-year senior defensive back at Clemson.

“That’s every brother’s dream, to be able to play each other on this level at this stage,” Tanner said in mid-July of potentially having to square off against his younger brother. “You see a bunch of brothers through the NFL and things like that, and that’d be awesome. I mean, he’s a great player and I’d love to play against him.

“But I did tell him, I warned him — Dad’s on his side, mom’s on my side — so I told him and Dad, I said, ‘Look, if we get that opportunity, I’m going to give you all I got, so you better bring it because I’m going to bring it.’”