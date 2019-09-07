David Shaw expects K.J. Costello to return for Stanford in Week 3

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While it won’t help No. 23 Stanford in Week 2, it doesn’t appear there will be a long-term issue when it comes to the health of its starting quarterback.

K.J. Costello had been dealing with an unspecified injury sustained in the Cardinal’s opener that had him officially listed as questionable early on in the week. Thursday, Costello was officially ruled out of Saturday’s game against USC.

Ahead of tonight’s road trip to the Trojans, though, head coach David Shaw told ESPN that he expects Costello to play next Saturday at No. 18 UCF.

Shaw also revealed that Costello is not suffering from a head injury despite the fact that it was a forearm to his head that knocked him out of the season-opening win over Northwestern.

Costello started all 13 games for the Cardinal last season after starting seven the year before. The 6-5, 222-pound redshirt junior was named second-team All-Pac-12 following the 2018 regular season.

With Costello sidelined, redshirt sophomore Davis Mills will get the start against the Trojans. Coming into the opener with just two career pass attempts, Mills completed 7-of-14 passes for 81 yards against the Wildcats.