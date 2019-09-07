Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor scores three times as Wisconisn dominates CMU in first half

By Kevin McGuireSep 7, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor may not stay in the game long enough to pile up some big rushing yardage this week, but he is certainly making the most of his time on the field so far today in Madison. Taylor has scored three touchdowns as Wisconsin has established a 44-0 lead on Central Michigan at halftime.

Taylor rushed 13 times for 84 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and he added two catches for 21 yards and another touchdown as Wisconsin has been in firm control of the game form the start.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan had a solid first half as well. Coan completed 18 of 22 pass attempts for 276 yards and a trio of touchdowns, including one thrown to Taylor. There really hasn’t been much to complain about for Wisconsin. The Badgers are without a turnover, have thrived on third down while doing an excellent job getting off the field when on defense in third down situations. Wisconsin has held Central Michigan to -13 rushing yards and just 25 total yards.

Wisconsin should be well on its way to a stress-free win heading into their bye week as they prepare for Michigan in two weeks. But first, 30 more minutes to play in Camp Randall.

No. 1 Clemson starts slow but takes halftime lead over No. 12 Texas A&M

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It took a quarter for No. 1 Clemson to get warmed up but eventually the defending champions decided to show up for their game against what might be the only ranked opponent they’ll see in the regular season in 2019.

That’s not to say that Dabo Swinney can be all that happy with the Tigers performance on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley but at least they have the lead over No. 12 Texas A&M 17-3 heading into halftime and plenty of momentum after a huge second quarter.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rushing touchdown just before the break and was already up to 188 yards passing, including a nifty touchdown pass where he escaped pressure and lofted a beauty into the waiting hands of a wide open Justyn Ross (72 yards and the score himself). Tailback Traivs Etienne had a bit tougher time on the ground, rushing for 32 yards on 11 carries against a defense that was far from the Georgia Tech one he played in the season opener last Thursday.

Kellen Mond wasn’t quite as sharp as he was in last year’s meeting, which was a breakout game nationally for the Aggies quarterback. He wound up with just five completions for 51 yards, fumbled and was pretty inaccurate passing the ball down the field. Jashaun Corbin did not provide much help running the ball with 31 yards on 12 carries as A&M had one really good drive in the first half but mustered just three points.

All told the Aggies had just 93 yards of offense and saw their defense gradually wear down after a few early stops.

Can Jimbo Fisher’s crew rally in the second half? They are certainly facing a huge uphill battle given the way the Tigers have flipped the switch and started to put some distance between them and their visitors from the SEC.

No. 25 Nebraska leading Colorado at the break

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 7, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A Big 8 reunion has played out so far like most Big 8 games, with Nebraska leading Colorado. At the half in Boulder the No. 25 Huskers hold a 17-0 edge over their black-and-gold hosts.

After having his coming out party (187 passing yards, 117 rushing) before exiting early due to injury in last year’s loss in LincolnAdrian Martinez has been sensational so far in this one. He hit all nine of his passes (for 180 yards and a touchdown) and rushed six times for a game-high 45 yards and another score, coming on a 5-yard keeper with 6:37 left in the second quarter, giving Nebraska a 14-point cushion.

Nebraska’s first score came on a 65-yard toss from Martinez to JD Spielman at the 6:02 mark of the first quarter.

Martinez’s lone mistake came on a fumble at the Colorado 36, but the–dated reference alert–Blackshirts bailed him out by forcing a three-and-out. Martinez atoned for the mistake by leading a 95-yard drive that ended with his 5-yard run.

Trailing 14-0, Colorado added to its misery when Steven Montez fired a pass straight to Nebraska’s Lamar Jackson at the Colorado 44, which the Huskers turned into a 26-yard Isaac Armstrong field goal.

Montez completed 13 of his 17 remaining throws, but for just 84 yards. The Buffs were credited with 14 carries for no yards.

No. 7 Michigan avoids major upset in double overtime vs Army

Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 7, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
10 Comments

No. 7 Michigan (2-0) saw the defense come up huge in a double overtime victory over Army (1-1). After taking a 24-21 lead to begin the second overtime, the Wolverines celebrated a gritty victory over the Black Knights when they recovered a fumble on Army’s last effort.

On 3rd and 11 form the Michigan 26-yard line, Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins dropped back to pass and was sacked by Carlo Kemp and Aidan Hutchinson for a loss of 10 yards. To make matters worse, Hopkins had the ball knocked out of his hands, and Josh Uche came up with the loose ball for the victory.

Jake Moody gave Michigan a 24-21 lead to start the second overtime on a 43-yard field goal after the offense sputtered on three consecutive pass attempts by Shea Patterson. Patterson had a rough afternoon with a pair of lost fumbles and completing 19-of-29 passes for 207 yards. But the missed passes, at times, were infuriating for the Wolverines as he missed some wide open receivers for what could have been big plays. Michigan’s new-look offense showed it still has some work to do to become the improved unit that had been hyped going into the season.

Michigan had a chance to take a lead on Army in the first half thanks to the defense pouncing on a fumble, but a return by Josh Metellus was ruled down on the field on the recover. Video replay confirmed Metellus was not down when he recovered the football, shortly before he returned the loose ball for what should have been a touchdown. The play was not reviewable by officials, so the play stood.

Jim Harbaugh will certainly face the music for a pair of fourth-down decisions in the second half that backfired. The first was inside the red zone, with the game tied at 14-14 in the fourth quarter. the second came later around midfield with under three minutes to play. The later led to what was nearly a last-second field goal victory for Army, but the 50-yard attempt by freshman Cole Talley (his first field goal attempt of his collegiate career) didn’t quite have the leg or the angle to sail through posts.

Army came agonizingly close to scoring its first win against a top 10 opponent since 1963, when Army knocked off No. 9 Penn State. A year after losing to Kyler Murray and Oklahoma in overtime, Army knows it can give some of the best programs a good battle, but that won’t make anyone at Army feel any better after a tough loss at Michigan. Army will look to some of their own miscues that haunted them in this one. Midway through the third quarter, with a 14-7 lead in their favor, Army stalled on the door step of a possible touchdown with a false start penalty on 2nd & Goal form the one-yard line and Hopkins throwing an interception two plays later on 3rd & Goal form the five by Lavert Hill. Michigan seized the opportunity off the Army turnover by marching right down the field to tie the game at 14-14 on a Zach Charbonnet run form the Army one-yard line. Patterson did have a big third down pass for an 18-yard gain when he needed nine on third down, and a 25-yard pass to Ronnie Bell on 3rd & 7 moved Michigan to the two-yard line.

Michigan will now get a week off before taking the field again. The Wolverines hit the road in two weeks for their Big Ten opener against Wisconsin. That will give Michigan some time to refine the offense after having plenty of issues pop up against Army (and last week against Middle Tennessee). Wisconsin will also get the bye week to prepare for Michigan.

Army is back in action next week in San Antonio when they face UTSA.

Maryland blasts No. 21 Syracuse, could leave ACC with just one ranked team entering Week 3

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
2 Comments

The ACC entered Week 2 with just two schools ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.  Based on an early game Saturday, that number could very well be sliced in half by Sunday afternoon.

Maryland, which won its opener 79-0 under first-year head coach Mike Locksley, kept its offensive machine rolling right along as they scored 42 first-half points en route to a 63-20 waxing of No. 21 Syracuse.  The Terrapins put up 650 yards of offense, with 296 coming through the air and 354 on the ground.  They averaged an impressive 7.9 yards on their 45 carries for good measure.

Josh Jackson, the graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, finished just four yards shy of becoming the first Terps’ 300-yard passer since Caleb Rowe in 2013.

Including the opener, the Terrapins have now scored 142 points in two games this season; their first five games last season, they scored 158 in going 3-2.

For Syracuse, it was the football program’s worst loss since they were drubbed 56-10 by Louisville in November of 2017.  And, in the bigger picture, it was about the worst thing that could happen for the very top-heavy ACC.

Syracuse will drop out of the Top 25, which will leave the conference with just No. 1 Clemson, which faces No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday, guaranteed to enter Week 3 in the rankings.  There’s a possibility that Virginia, tops in the “Others Receiving Votes” category in the most recent poll and 52-17 winners over FCS William & Mary Friday night, could slide in at the back end, but that’s far from guaranteed.

It also means that College GameDay, which was very likely headed to the Syracuse-Clemson game next Saturday, will instead make the trek to Ames for the annual Iowa-Iowa State grudge match.