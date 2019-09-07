LSU fans reportedly have Sam Ehlinger’s number, blowing Texas QB’s phone up with texts, calls

One time-honored college football tradition has made its first appearance of the 2019 season.

No. 9 Texas will play host to No. 6 LSU Saturday in what is easily the most impactful game of the young season. Already in the week leading up to the much-hyped matchup, LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was very dismissive of Texas’ starting quarterback, saying he didn’t find Sam Ehlinger to be “too much of a threat.”

“I’m not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms, just like high school,” Chaisson added.

Chaisson isn’t the only one associated with the Tigers “not taking shots” at Ehlinger as ESPN‘s Maria Taylor shared on the Paul Finebaum Show Friday afternoon that fans of that SEC football team have acquired the quarterback’s phone number and have been blowing it up with calls and texts ahead of the huge matchup.

From 247Sports.com:

First of all, I’ve got to tell you this, that somehow LSU fans have found out Sam’s number,” Taylor told Tony Barnhart, who was sitting in for Finebaum, “So he’s got like 600 something text messages on his phone from LSU fans and he’s getting calls non-stop, but he’s dealing with it like these are the games he came to Texas to play for.

Don’t worry, Sam. You’re in good company. LSU fans have in the past gotten hold of the phone numbers of the likes of Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer and Greg McElroy among many others.

That said: get a life, LSU fans. Still.