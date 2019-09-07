LSU fans reportedly have Sam Ehlinger’s number, blowing Texas QB’s phone up with texts, calls

One time-honored college football tradition has made its first appearance of the 2019 season.
No. 9 Texas will play host to No. 6 LSU Saturday in what is easily the most impactful game of the young season. Already in the week leading up to the much-hyped matchup, LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was very dismissive of Texas’ starting quarterback, saying he didn’t find Sam Ehlinger to be “too much of a threat.”
“I’m not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms, just like high school,” Chaisson added.
Chaisson isn’t the only one associated with the Tigers “not taking shots” at Ehlinger as ESPN‘s Maria Taylor shared on the Paul Finebaum Show Friday afternoon that fans of that SEC football team have acquired the quarterback’s phone number and have been blowing it up with calls and texts ahead of the huge matchup.
First of all, I’ve got to tell you this, that somehow LSU fans have found out Sam’s number,” Taylor told Tony Barnhart, who was sitting in for Finebaum, “So he’s got like 600 something text messages on his phone from LSU fans and he’s getting calls non-stop, but he’s dealing with it like these are the games he came to Texas to play for.
Don’t worry, Sam. You’re in good company. LSU fans have in the past gotten hold of the phone numbers of the likes of Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer and Greg McElroy among many others.
That said: get a life, LSU fans. Still.
Brother of Clemson DB granted immediate-eligibility waiver to play for South Carolina in 2019
For at least one family, the 2019 edition of the Palmetto Bowl will officially serve up an on-field sibling-rivalry side dish as part of the annual in-state grudge match.
In June, it was confirmed that Nick Muse would be transferring from FCS William & Mary to South Carolina. At the time, it was reported that, because of the circumstances surrounding his departure from his previous school, the tight end would be seeking a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility at USC.
Friday, after missing the season-opening loss to North Carolina, Muse’s father took to Twitter to confirm his son has been granted a waiver from the NCAA and will be able to take the field for the Gamecocks moving forward.
This past season, Muse’s 30 receptions and 453 receiving yards were second on the Tribe. His 15.1 yards per catch were tied for second on the team.
In the regular-season finale this season, South Carolina will play host to Clemson. Muse’s younger brother, Tanner Muse, is a fifth-year senior defensive back at Clemson.
“That’s every brother’s dream, to be able to play each other on this level at this stage,” Tanner said in mid-July of potentially having to square off against his younger brother. “You see a bunch of brothers through the NFL and things like that, and that’d be awesome. I mean, he’s a great player and I’d love to play against him.
Though college football has been in action nearly three full weeks already, the folks over on the professional side of the sport finally got around to kicking off their season on Thursday night when the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears in a game that was decidedly Big Ten-esque the way things unfolded.
This is a big year for the league, which is celebrating their centennial season in the run up to the Super Bowl. While some fans might have a rooting interest in various NFL franchises across the country making it to the big game, even more folks from the college game have a stake in seeing alumni from their favorite school do well on Sundays.
To that end, it was interesting to take a look at the number of players from each program on NFL active rosters entering Week 1 of the 2019 campaign. Not surprisingly, Alabama led the way with 56 players cashing checks from pro teams, followed by Ohio State with 44, Florida (35), Miami (34), LSU/Florida State (32) and Oklahoma (31) among others.
There are actually two colleges — the Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide — who could produce a full starting 22 in the league and we decided to figure out who would slot where. Several others came ever so close but were short at a position or two and had to be bumped off the list for now.
So who has the best All-22 in the NFL? We picked the best players for Alabama and Ohio State that were active and slotted them in. Take a look below and vote in the poll at the bottom of the post to let your opinion be known.
Colorado is excited for their home opener on Saturday against old rival Nebraska and fully expecting a lot of red to dot the seats around Folsom Field as a result of their old Big 8 foes coming to town.
So much so that it could be the biggest game in the Buffs’ history when it comes to the final check being written.
“We’ve done everything we can to try to get those tickets in the hands of CU fans,” athletic director Rick George told 9News. We know that Nebraska travels well and they’ll probably have a number of people here.
“This should be the highest revenue game that we’ve had in our history.”
The Cornhuskers likely will travel well beyond their 3,000 allotted seats for the matchup, which comes on the heals of last year’s upset by CU in Lincoln. That result put a huge damper on the beginning of the Scott Frost era and is something NU will no doubt be looking to return the favor as new CU coach Mel Tucker roams the sidelines for the first time at Folsom.
This will be the two team’s first meeting in Boulder in a decade dating back to a 2009 win by the Huskers when the two were both in the Big 12. Each is in a much different place but it seems the interest in beating each other is still running high enough for the Buffs to be in the black on the balance sheet well before kickoff.
Alabama’s renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium to top $100 million
The House that Nick Saban is helping renovate is getting a little pricer to update.
The Alabama Board of Trustees approved an updated budget revision on Friday, confirming a number of reports that show the renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is going to cost some $106 million for the school instead of the previously announced $92.5 million.
Construction is set to begin after the Crimson Tide wrap up their home slate against Western Carolina on Nov. 23 and is expected to be completed by the time the 2020 campaign rolls around.
“We realized this is an aggressive construction schedule we are going to be talking about. However, our contractors are confident. They have expressed they will deliver this on time,” AD Greg Byrnetold the Tuscaloosa News.
The budget for the project has actually been increased twice before and includes some rather significant upgrades — including new video boards, an updated press box, new locker rooms and additional premium seating among other items.
Bryant-Denny has already seen two major updates to the north and south end zones the past decade but this upcoming renovation is among the biggest work yet being done to the venue. The driving force behind it all is a new 10-year, $600 million initiative by the school to upgrade a number of athletics facilities on campus.
Naturally this being Alabama, the home of the football team is receiving the lion’s share of that commitment as the Tide enter the 2020’s with a stadium featuring all the latest bells and whistles.