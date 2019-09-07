Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

No. 7 Michigan avoids major upset in double overtime vs Army

By Kevin McGuireSep 7, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
No. 7 Michigan (2-0) saw the defense come up huge in a double overtime victory over Army (1-1). After taking a 24-21 lead to begin the second overtime, the Wolverines celebrated a gritty victory over the Black Knights when they recovered a fumble on Army’s last effort.

On 3rd and 11 form the Michigan 26-yard line, Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins dropped back to pass and was sacked by Carlo Kemp and Aidan Hutchinson for a loss of 10 yards. To make matters worse, Hopkins had the ball knocked out of his hands, and Josh Uche came up with the loose ball for the victory.

Jake Moody gave Michigan a 24-21 lead to start the second overtime on a 43-yard field goal after the offense sputtered on three consecutive pass attempts by Shea Patterson. Patterson had a rough afternoon with a pair of lost fumbles and completing 19-of-29 passes for 207 yards. But the missed passes, at times, were infuriating for the Wolverines as he missed some wide open receivers for what could have been big plays. Michigan’s new-look offense showed it still has some work to do to become the improved unit that had been hyped going into the season.

Michigan had a chance to take a lead on Army in the first half thanks to the defense pouncing on a fumble, but a return by Josh Metellus was ruled down on the field on the recover. Video replay confirmed Metellus was not down when he recovered the football, shortly before he returned the loose ball for what should have been a touchdown. The play was not reviewable by officials, so the play stood.

Jim Harbaugh will certainly face the music for a pair of fourth-down decisions in the second half that backfired. The first was inside the red zone, with the game tied at 14-14 in the fourth quarter. the second came later around midfield with under three minutes to play. The later led to what was nearly a last-second field goal victory for Army, but the 50-yard attempt by freshman Cole Talley (his first field goal attempt of his collegiate career) didn’t quite have the leg or the angle to sail through posts.

Army came agonizingly close to scoring its first win against a top 10 opponent since 1963, when Army knocked off No. 9 Penn State. A year after losing to Kyler Murray and Oklahoma in overtime, Army knows it can give some of the best programs a good battle, but that won’t make anyone at Army feel any better after a tough loss at Michigan. Army will look to some of their own miscues that haunted them in this one. Midway through the third quarter, with a 14-7 lead in their favor, Army stalled on the door step of a possible touchdown with a false start penalty on 2nd & Goal form the one-yard line and Hopkins throwing an interception two plays later on 3rd & Goal form the five by Lavert Hill. Michigan seized the opportunity off the Army turnover by marching right down the field to tie the game at 14-14 on a Zach Charbonnet run form the Army one-yard line. Patterson did have a big third down pass for an 18-yard gain when he needed nine on third down, and a 25-yard pass to Ronnie Bell on 3rd & 7 moved Michigan to the two-yard line.

Michigan will now get a week off before taking the field again. The Wolverines hit the road in two weeks for their Big Ten opener against Wisconsin. That will give Michigan some time to refine the offense after having plenty of issues pop up against Army (and last week against Middle Tennessee). Wisconsin will also get the bye week to prepare for Michigan.

Army is back in action next week in San Antonio when they face UTSA.

Maryland blasts No. 21 Syracuse, could leave ACC with just one ranked team entering Week 3

By John TaylorSep 7, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
The ACC entered Week 2 with just two schools ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.  Based on an early game Saturday, that number could very well be sliced in half by Sunday afternoon.

Maryland, which won its opener 79-0 under first-year head coach Mike Locksley, kept its offensive machine rolling right along as they scored 42 first-half points en route to a 63-20 waxing of No. 21 Syracuse.  The Terrapins put up 650 yards of offense, with 296 coming through the air and 354 on the ground.  They averaged an impressive 7.9 yards on their 45 carries for good measure.

Josh Jackson, the graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, finished just four yards shy of becoming the first Terps’ 300-yard passer since Caleb Rowe in 2013.

Including the opener, the Terrapins have now scored 142 points in two games this season; their first five games last season, they scored 158 in going 3-2.

For Syracuse, it was the football program’s worst loss since they were drubbed 56-10 by Louisville in November of 2017.  And, in the bigger picture, it was about the worst thing that could happen for the very top-heavy ACC.

Syracuse will drop out of the Top 25, which will leave the conference with just No. 1 Clemson, which faces No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday, guaranteed to enter Week 3 in the rankings.  There’s a possibility that Virginia, tops in the “Others Receiving Votes” category in the most recent poll and 52-17 winners over FCS William & Mary Friday night, could slide in at the back end, but that’s far from guaranteed.

It also means that College GameDay, which was very likely headed to the Syracuse-Clemson game next Saturday, will instead make the trek to Ames for the annual Iowa-Iowa State grudge match.

No. 5 Ohio State blanks Cincinnati for 42nd straight win vs teams from Ohio

By Kevin McGuireSep 7, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
It’s been quite some time since No. 5 Ohio State (2-0) lost a game to another team form the state of Ohio. A thorough 42-0 victory over Cincinnati (1-1) on Saturday afternoon in Columbus extended Ohio State’s streak against in-state opponents to 42 consecutive wins.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields turned in another solid outing as the new starter in Columbus. Fields completed 17-of-21 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown, and he picked up two additional rushing touchdowns in the blowout victory. J.K. Dobbins led all players with 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Any threat of Cincinnati being able to keep things close in this game, as some anticipated might happen, were put to rest by a strong showing by the Ohio State defense. Cincinnati struggled all afternoon on third down (the Buckeyes thrived on third down conversions when on offense), and the Cincinnati offenses managed just 1.1 yards per rushing attempt until Ohio State let their foot off the gas.. Cincinnati was flagged for 10 penalties and lost the turnover battle too, both ingredients to thwart any shot at a significant upset.

The first half did have a scary moment for Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald. In the middle of a play, McDonald fell to the ground appearing to be having a seizure. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. McDonald does have a history of seizures, bu there was no immediate update on his situation provided. He did not return to the game after leaving in the first half.

The last time Ohio State lost to a team from Ohio was October 8, 1921 when the Buckeyes were on the wrong end of a 7-6 score against Oberlin. Ohio State will look to pick up a 43rd consecutive win against in-state opponents in two weeks when the Buckeyes host Miami Ohio. But first, Ohio State opens their Big Ten schedule next week at Indiana. In the meantime, Cincinnati will actually get a first crack at the RedHawks as Cincinnati returns home next week to face Miami Ohio in Week 3.

LOOK: Akron busts out the turnover… pencil?

By John TaylorSep 7, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
It takes all kinds, I guess — especially world of college football.

In recent years, turnover props have become all the rage in college football, the most notable of which may have been Miami’s gaudy but very apt gold chain.  There has also been Boise State’s throne, Louisville’s boxing gloves, Memphis’s Ric Flair-inspired robe, Tennessee’s trash can, Tulane’s beads and Boise State’s throne, which is so damn awesome it deserves a second mention.  Multiple nods to professional rasslin’/boxing with championship belts for the likes of Alabama and Ohio State among others have become the norm as well.

Not to be forgotten is Virginia Tech, whose lunch pail is arguably the granddaddy of all props; to be forgotten was Florida State’s turnover backpack, which was mercifully retired before the 2019 season kicked off.

Saturday, it was Akron’s turn to put another notch on the turnover prop bedpost as the MAC school debuted, appropriately enough for an educational institution, a giant turnover pencil (not pictured).  Yep, a pencil.  Good ol’ No. 2.

And, you know how your mom always used to tell you that “you’re gonna put somebody’s eye out with that thing?” Yeah, that almost happened on the pencil’s first sideline go ’round.

So, the Zips have that going for them.  Which is nice.

Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald leaves game on stretcher, Ohio State leads Cincy at half

By Kevin McGuireSep 7, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
The battle of Ohio is going the way of the Buckeyes in Columbus. Ohio State, who hasn’t lost to a team from within the state since 1921, has built a 28-0 lead on Cincinnati. But the first half was marred by a medical scare to Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald, who was taken off the field on a stretcher.

McDonald was taken out of the game after having a scare on the field in the second quarter. McDonald went to the ground in the middle of a play without being touched. A medical cart was called out onto the field as he appeared to be going through convulsions. He was taken off the field on the stretcher after being evaluated by multiple medical staffers on the field.

Justin Fields got the scoring going for the buckeyes midway through a hard-fought first quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run. J.K. Dobbins then scored the next two touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 60-yard scamper for a quick touchdown midway through the second quarter. Fields got back on the board with a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to push the lead to 28-0. Ohio State’s defense has been locked in as well, not allowing a single third-down conversion to the visitors and just 108 yards of offense. Cincinnati is 0-for-7 on third down.

Ohio State sure seems to be in a solid position at the halftime break. The winning streak against in-state opponents does not appear to be in any real danger.