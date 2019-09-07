NCAA grants Nebraska transfer Cam’ron Jones an immediate-eligibility waiver at SMU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shortly before the start of the 2019 season, SMU received some negative news on the transfer front. Shortly after the 2019 season kicked off, the AAC school was on the receiving end of something positive on the same front.

On his personal Twitter account Friday evening, Cam’ron Jones, who transferred from Nebraska earlier in the offseason and ultimately landed at SMU in mid-May, announced that he has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver by the NCAA and is cleared to play for the Mustangs. Because of the delayed decision, the defensive back missed his new team’s season opener against Arkansas State last Saturday.

This Saturday, he’ll be able to take the field for SMU’s home opener against North Texas.

God is Good man ! Got my wavier cleared today from the NCAA so now I’ll be able to play in the remainder of the season. 😈💯✊🏾 — Cam jones (@camgonework15) September 6, 2019

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ Class of 2018, Jones was rated as the No. 23 safety in the country coming out of high school in Mansfield, Texas. He was the highest-rated defensive signee in that 22-player class, and only three other Cornhusker signees were rated higher than him (quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Cameron Jurgens, running back Maurice Washington).

Expected to contribute immediately, a shoulder injury sidelined Jones for his entire true freshman season instead.