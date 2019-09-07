No. 5 Ohio State blanks Cincinnati for 42nd straight win vs teams from Ohio

It’s been quite some time since No. 5 Ohio State (2-0) lost a game to another team form the state of Ohio. A thorough 42-0 victory over Cincinnati (1-1) on Saturday afternoon in Columbus extended Ohio State’s streak against in-state opponents to 42 consecutive wins.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields turned in another solid outing as the new starter in Columbus. Fields completed 17-of-21 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown, and he picked up two additional rushing touchdowns in the blowout victory. J.K. Dobbins led all players with 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Any threat of Cincinnati being able to keep things close in this game, as some anticipated might happen, were put to rest by a strong showing by the Ohio State defense. Cincinnati struggled all afternoon on third down (the Buckeyes thrived on third down conversions when on offense), and the Cincinnati offenses managed just 1.1 yards per rushing attempt until Ohio State let their foot off the gas.. Cincinnati was flagged for 10 penalties and lost the turnover battle too, both ingredients to thwart any shot at a significant upset.
The first half did have a scary moment for Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald. In the middle of a play, McDonald fell to the ground appearing to be having a seizure. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. McDonald does have a history of seizures, bu there was no immediate update on his situation provided. He did not return to the game after leaving in the first half.
The last time Ohio State lost to a team from Ohio was October 8, 1921 when the Buckeyes were on the wrong end of a 7-6 score against Oberlin. Ohio State will look to pick up a 43rd consecutive win against in-state opponents in two weeks when the Buckeyes host Miami Ohio. But first, Ohio State opens their Big Ten schedule next week at Indiana. In the meantime, Cincinnati will actually get a first crack at the RedHawks as Cincinnati returns home next week to face Miami Ohio in Week 3.