Upset in the Big House brewing? Michigan trialing Army at halftime

Sloppy offensive play by Michigan and Army’s signature offense draining the clock has caused some nervousness in Ann Arbor this afternoon. The Michigan Wolverines trail Army at halftime, 14-7, with the Black Knights looking to do to Michigan what they were unable to pull off last season against Oklahoma.
Fumbles (and penalties) have once again been a problem for the Wolverines to start the season. After four fumbles last week in the opener, Michigan has already lost three fumbles in the first half against Army. Shea Patterson has been responsible for two of those fumbles, and he has also struggled at times with his passing accuracy.
Michigan should have scored a second touchdown late in the first quarter to take a lead into the second quarter when Josh Metellus recovered a loose ball and ran to the end zone. The officials ruled Metellus recovered the ball with his knee down on the ground, however video replay clearly showed the fumble recovery occurred with Metellus not down on the field. Unfortunately for Michigan, the play was not reviewable and there was no chance to have the touchdown added with a video replay review. Adding to the frustration of the moment, Army’s Elijah Riley came off the edge to knock the football out of Patterson’s hands on the very next play to recover the football for the Black Knights.
Credit the Army defense for playing aggressive and not allowing Patterson to feel comfortable in the backfield. Michigan’s offensive line is having some issues creating space and gaining the kind of advantage that was expected against Army. As Army continues to work to minimize the number of possessions Michigan gets, we could be in for some tense moment sin the second half for the maize and blue. If Michigan can’t clean up their mistake son offense, could we see a sizable upset in Michigan Stadium?
The battle of Ohio is going the way of the Buckeyes in Columbus. Ohio State, who hasn’t lost to a team from within the state since 1921, has built a 28-0 lead on Cincinnati. But the first half was marred by a medical scare to Cincinnati safety Kyriq McDonald, who was taken off the field on a stretcher.
McDonald was taken out of the game after having a scare on the field in the second quarter. McDonald went to the ground in the middle of a play without being touched. A medical cart was called out onto the field as he appeared to be going through convulsions. He was taken off the field on the stretcher after being evaluated by multiple medical staffers on the field.
Justin Fields got the scoring going for the buckeyes midway through a hard-fought first quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run. J.K. Dobbins then scored the next two touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 60-yard scamper for a quick touchdown midway through the second quarter. Fields got back on the board with a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to push the lead to 28-0. Ohio State’s defense has been locked in as well, not allowing a single third-down conversion to the visitors and just 108 yards of offense. Cincinnati is 0-for-7 on third down.
Ohio State sure seems to be in a solid position at the halftime break. The winning streak against in-state opponents does not appear to be in any real danger.
While it won’t help No. 23 Stanford in Week 2, it doesn’t appear there will be a long-term issue when it comes to the health of its starting quarterback.
K.J. Costello had been dealing with an unspecified injury sustained in the Cardinal’s opener that had him officially listed as questionable early on in the week. Thursday, Costello was officially ruled out of Saturday’s game against USC.
Ahead of tonight’s road trip to the Trojans, though, head coach David Shaw told ESPN that he expects Costello to play next Saturday at No. 18 UCF.
Shaw also revealed that Costello is not suffering from a head injury despite the fact that it was a forearm to his head that knocked him out of the season-opening win over Northwestern.
Costello started all 13 games for the Cardinal last season after starting seven the year before. The 6-5, 222-pound redshirt junior was named second-team All-Pac-12 following the 2018 regular season.
With Costello sidelined, redshirt sophomore Davis Mills will get the start against the Trojans. Coming into the opener with just two career pass attempts, Mills completed 7-of-14 passes for 81 yards against the Wildcats.
When it comes to the “will he or won’t he” for Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald, a decision has been made that won’t exactly please either the quarterback or the football program.
In late May, it was confirmed that McDonald had transferred from Boston College to Bowling Green. In the most recent update back in July, both sides were still awaiting word from the NCAA on a waiver that would give McDonald the ability to play for the Falcons in 2019.
In a statement Saturday morning, BGSU confirmed that word had arrived as “[t]he NCAA has officially denied redshirt sophomore quarterback… McDonald’s waiver appeal to play football at BGSU in 2019.”
After sitting out the 2019 season, McDonald will have two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.
McDonald took a redshirt at Boston College in 2017 and then played in just two games this past season. BGSU’s new head coach, Scot Loeffler, served as BC’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18.
The good news for the Eagles is that another former BC quarterback, Darius Wade, came to the program as a graduate transfer from the FCS level in late July. In the season-opening win over Morgan State, Wade completed nearly 70 percent of his 32 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Shortly before the start of the 2019 season, SMU received some negative news on the transfer front. Shortly after the 2019 season kicked off, the AAC school was on the receiving end of something positive on the same front.
On his personal Twitter account Friday evening, Cam’ron Jones, who transferred from Nebraska earlier in the offseason and ultimately landed at SMU in mid-May, announced that he has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver by the NCAA and is cleared to play for the Mustangs. Because of the delayed decision, the defensive back missed his new team’s season opener against Arkansas State last Saturday.
This Saturday, he’ll be able to take the field for SMU’s home opener against North Texas.
A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ Class of 2018, Jones was rated as the No. 23 safety in the country coming out of high school in Mansfield, Texas. He was the highest-rated defensive signee in that 22-player class, and only three other Cornhusker signees were rated higher than him (quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Cameron Jurgens, running back Maurice Washington).
Expected to contribute immediately, a shoulder injury sidelined Jones for his entire true freshman season instead.