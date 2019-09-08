After awful injury against Penn State, Buffalo punter Evan Finegan undergoes surgery

Penn State’s 45-13 win over Buffalo flew under the radar for most on Saturday night given the amount of far more interesting games (though this one was close at halftime) on in the sport. For the most part, everything was as you’d expect in a routine win for a Big Ten program over a MAC one but there was a play that caused both Nittany Lions and Bulls fans to wince in unison after punter Evan Finegan suffered a horrific leg injury after a defender tried to block a punt in the third quarter.
Here’s video of the injury for those interested, which despite being a little blurry is still somewhat graphic:
Finegan had to be carted off as Beaver Stadium fell silent for nearly 10 minutes before applauding the sophomore as he left the field.
Luckily it looks like Finegan is handling the injury well and tweeted on Sunday morning that he was set to enter surgery to repair both his fibula and tibia:
The sophomore naturally appears done for the rest of the 2019 season, which is a shame after he was just named to the Ray Guy Award watch list and was hoping to build on first year as a starter in which he averaged 41.8 yards per punt.
Backup quarterback Kyle Vantrease took over as the punter following Finegan’s injury for the Bulls and might be pressed into duty the rest of the year for the team.
Rice is sitting at 0-2 on the season heading into their Week 3 matchup against Texas but the Owls did receive a bit of good news over the weekend about their starting quarterback.
Redshirt freshman Wiley Green was stretchered off the field during Friday night’s 41-21 loss to Wake Forest, suffering a serious injury to his head and neck area after two defenders collided into him trying to prevent him from scoring on a scramble to the pylon.
According to the Houston Chronicle though, the young signal-caller had all his tests come back negative over the weekend and he was released on Friday night from the local hospital.
Senior Tom Stewart took over under center against the Demon Deacons and threw for 185 yards and a touchdown the rest of the game. While it’s possible Green can return for the Week 3 matchup with the in-state rival, it would be pretty surprising if he did given the severity of his injury. That would put Stewart in line to face the Longhorns at NRG Stadium.
Green was 10-of-19 for 131 yards to start the 2019 season before the hit against Wake.
Mark Stoops may have known late in Kentucky’s win over Eastern Michigan that he had lost his quarterback for the season but it became officially official on Sunday evening.
The Wildcats confirmed the tough news that starting quarterback Terry Wilson is done for the rest of the season after tearing his patellar tendon in his left knee on Saturday, requiring surgery and a long recovery stint.
“I’m very sorry about Terry’s injury,” Stoops said in a statement. “He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered.”
Wilson had thrown for 360 yards and two touchdowns during roughly seven quarters worth of work this year at UK. He departs with a 12-3 mark as a starter for the Wildcats dating back to the opener in 2018, leading the team to double-digit wins while throwing for nearly 1,900 yards and 11 scores.
In his place, it seems like the team is fully in Sawyer Smith’s hands. The Troy transfer knows a thing or two about taking over for an injured starter at least, having done the same with the Trojans by starting the last seven games of 2018. He threw for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns (six interceptions) with the Sun Belt power before transferring to Lexington this offseason.
One of the budding young storylines to the 2019 season has been the incredible start to the year for Wisconsin. Paul Chryst’s squad has still not allowed a point defensively and kicked off their campaign on a remarkable 110-0 run in victories over USF and Central Michigan.
Sadly not everything is going well for the Badgers as one of the team’s key defenders appears lost for the rest of 2019. After being listed as out in Week 2 after suffering a leg injury against the Bulls down in Tampa, sophomore safety Scott Nelson tweeted that his season is over as he recovers:
Nelson recorded four tackles against USF before being injured and was listed as the starting free safety for the team coming into the year. In 2018 he had 41 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble as a rising young player for the Badgers’ salty defense.
Junior Eric Burrell is set to move from backup to starter as a result of Nelson’s absence, with fellow junior Madison Cone behind him.
K’Lavon Chaisson has changed his mind after seeing up close what one of the Lone Star State’s best can do slinging the football around.
The LSU linebacker apologized for comments he made earlier last week about Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, giving the signal-caller props after the Tigers’ victory in Austin on Saturday by having nothing but good things to say about his recent opponent.
“I made a comment that the quarterback couldn’t beat us throwing,” Chaisson said, according to ESPN. “He proved me wrong today. I never thought Sam was a bad quarterback. I thought he was a better runner than passer and he showed different today with 400-something yards passing.”
Ehlinger certainly wasn’t the reason that the Longhorns lost the game, doing everything he could in throwing for 401 yards, four touchdowns (no picks) and adding another 60 yards rushing plus a score.
“Phenomenal player. Better than we thought he was,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron added. “I thought he was a good player going in. This guy is a phenomenal player. He wanted to take the game on his back, and he practically did.”