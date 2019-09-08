College GameDay headed to Ames for first time ever as Iowa-Iowa State gets the ESPN pregame treatment

Throughout the offseason, it was thought there was a chance, slim as it was, that the most popular college football pregame show in the country would make an appearance ahead of the game that decides the winner of the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Thanks to one ACC school spitting the bed in Week 2, though, that slim chance has officially become a reality.
Entering Week 2, it was almost a foregone conclusion that No. 21 Syracuse would take care of business against unranked Maryland. With No. 1 Clemson next up for the Orange, the standard line of thinking was that ESPN‘s College GameDay Show would set up shop at The
Carrier Dome for that Week 3 matchup.
Instead, Syracuse got woodshedded in an embarrassing loss to Maryland.
So, instead of Syracuse, GameDay is headed to Ames, for the first time ever, for the Iowa-Iowa State in-state grudge match.
Entering Week 2, Iowa was ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 while Iowa State was tied with Nebraska at No. 25. Iowa had little issue taking care of business against Rutgers — they won 30-0 — while Iowa State was on its lone bye week of the 2019 regular season.
And, for those keeping score at home, the Hawkeyes have won four straight in the rivalry and five of the last six, with the Cyclones’ lone victory in that span coming in 2014. Overall, Iowa leads the series 44-22.
No. 14 Washington and division rival California officially kicked off at 7:40 p.m. PT but their conference tussle ended eons beyond what any normal college football game would have run on Saturday night… into Sunday morning.
Yes, behold folks: Pac-12 After Midnight.
The Golden Bears waited out a nearly three hour weather delay in Seattle to take home a 20-19 upset win at 1:24 a.m. local over the Huskies in the Week 2 action that never seemed to end despite the clock advancing well past midnight on both the East and West Coasts.
As was expected given the lengthy time spent in the locker room due to the delay and the fact that the matchup pitted two of the best defenses in the Pac-12, a low-scoring affair broke out by Montlake. UW quarterback Jacob Eason completed just 18 passes for only 162 yards and tossed an interception — numbers which were actually solid given the conditions and the fact that he wasn’t helped all that much by drops and false starts. Salvon Ahmed added 119 yards and a score on the ground as the home team did just enough to keep things interesting in their first test in Pac-12 play.
The numbers for the Golden Bears were along those same lines in a game could have been mistaken for a throwback to a contest decades before even the coaches were born. Cal was a borderline Wing-T team in rushing for 192 yards, using the punishing style of Chris Brown Jr. to tag team with the two scores from the shifty Marcel Dancy. Maybe the most impressive part, aside from Cal scoring their first offensive touchdown against Washington since 2016, was the fact that they never backed down.
QB Chase Garbers was 11-of-18 for 111 yards through the air but picked up a number of key first downs on the ground in rushing for 42 yards. They also marched 74 yards for the go-ahead field goal and scored on three of their four second half drives.
Neither coach is likely to wake up a few hours later on Sunday all that happy with what transpired deep into the night from Husky Stadium. Things will certainly sting for Chris Petersen, having not only dropped a division game but doing so in painful fashion to one of his old coordinators. Washington was held up as one of the few Pac-12 playoff contenders given their ranking that might be thrown out the window in light of the result while Cal continues to be the thorn in the division’s side with yet another upset.
New quarterback? No problem for the old cardinal and gold.
Kedon Slovis just might save Clay Helton’s job after all given the way his debut played out, with the true freshman signal-caller leading an impressive comeback from a two touchdown deficit to beat No. 23 Stanford 45-20 and strike an early blow in what should be a highly competitive Pac-12 race.
The story of the night — and perhaps the young season out West — was the play of the youngster out of Arizona for the Trojans. Slovis threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns in his first start in place of the injured J.T. Daniels and looked like an old Air Raid veteran with just five incompletions to spark a 42-3 run over the course of the final three quarters.
Slovis’ first career touchdown toss went to Amon-Ra St. Brown (97 yards, 2TDs on eight catches) but just about all of USC’s talented receivers made some plays. Michael Pittman finished with 82 yards while Tyler Vaughns was a highlight machine with several nice sideline catches to go with a 106 yard, one score night. Vavae Malepeai chipped in with 42 yards rushing and two trips to the end zone while Stephen Carr added another touchdown on the ground as well.
Stanford QB Davis Mills was making his first start as well after K.J. Costello was injured against Northwestern last week. While the former five-star started out the game well, the entire Cardinal offense bogged down as the game went on and they only managed 237 yards passing with a touchdown and a late interception. Cameron Scarlett did rush for 82 yards and a score but the visitors from the Bay Area were blanked in the second half at the Coliseum.
The loss certainly puts David Shaw’s group behind the eight ball in conference play and will leave them with a week of questions on both sides of the ball ahead of a very long trip East to play a ranked UCF squad. Costello is expected to be back for that game but even his return isn’t likely to overcome the number of issues that need to be fixed before playing the AAC banner-carriers in Orlando.
The flip side is that the Trojans moved to 2-0 on the season and might even find themselves ranked come Sunday afternoon given their play. They still have a brutal first half of the season still to play (at BYU, vs. Utah, at Washington and at Notre Dame on the docket) but everybody around the program has to be elated at the debut of their new quarterback and a big win over their in-state rivals already in their back pocket.
The Backup Quarterback Bowl out West has produced an impressive amount of offense as USC took a surprising 24-20 lead over No. 23 Stanford into halftime in the Pac-12 opener-turned-shootout for both sides at the L.A. Coliseum.
Starting in place of the injured K.J Costello, Cardinal signal-caller Davis Mills showed a few flashes of why he was one of the top players coming out of high school a few years ago by throwing for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His success passing the ball, which included a nifty toss down the field to tight end Colby Parkinson, helped loosen up the Trojans’ defense a bit and allow some success running the football too as Cameron Scarlett recorded 74 yards on the ground plus a score of his own.
Like Mills, the game marked the first start for USC freshman signal-caller Kedon Slovis — who is ‘the’ guy for the team in the wake of J.T. Daniels’ season-ending knee injury against Fresno State last week. The youngster looked fantastic and tossed his first career touchdown pass with a bomb down the field to Amon-Ra St. Brown (six catches, 87 yards). All in all, the QB coached by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in high school was pretty efficient running the Air Raid offense with 17-of-20 passing for 249 yards at the break.
The performance out of Slovis had to be encouraging to head coach Clay Helton, who is firmly on the hot seat and badly needs a win not just to keep pace in a competitive Pac-12 but to hold off some of the cardinal and gold-clad wolves who would no doubt like him ushered out the door sooner rather than later. Were it not for a fumbled kickoff in the second quarter, USC might have an even bigger lead but they probably won’t complain given how well the offense is moving the ball against their in-state rivals.
We’ll see what happens after the return from the locker room however as the Trojans nearly gave the game away against Fresno State last week down the stretch and Stanford has proven to be more than adept at making adjustments and winning in the final two quarters already this season.
The Return of the Mack is no joke. Just ask his old defensive coordinator.
New Miami head coach Manny Diaz is still looking for his first victory in charge of the Hurricanes after North Carolina mounted yet another wild fourth quarter comeback to win 28-25 on Saturday night as veteran coach Mack Brown improbably moved to 2-0 on the young season.
The Tar Heels jumped out in front of their ACC opener with 17 points in the first quarter and were generally in control of the game until the ‘Canes eventually chipped away and took the lead late. Quarterback Sam Howell didn’t seem phased however, making it two weeks in a row that the true freshman was able to mount a game-winning drive in the final few minutes after topping South Carolina in a similar manner during Week 1. He finished the night with 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the last of which came with 61 seconds left in the game.
Tar Heels back Jarren Williams found the end zone on the ground as well and chipped in with 76 yards rushing as the team delivered their head coach’s first win back in Chapel Hill since 1997.
While the elation was palpable for UNC, the disappointment was all over the faces of the Miami sidelines after they piled up 488 yards of total offense and had their chances throughout. UM quarterback Jarren Williams was an efficient 30-of-39 for 309 yards and two touchdowns but just couldn’t get the team over the hump despite playing well.
Kicker Bubba Baxa had an off night to say the least too, missing a chip-shot 26-yarder in the first half and ending the game with a shanked 49-yarder that would have sent things into overtime.
In the end, Miami starts out 0-2 for the first time since 1978 and puts the trendy ACC Coastal pick behind the sticks in the division race just as it is getting going.