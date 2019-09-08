LSU LB K’Lavon Chaisson says Sam Ehlinger proved him wrong after comments knocking Texas QB last week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

K’Lavon Chaisson has changed his mind after seeing up close what one of the Lone Star State’s best can do slinging the football around.

The LSU linebacker apologized for comments he made earlier last week about Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, giving the signal-caller props after the Tigers’ victory in Austin on Saturday by having nothing but good things to say about his recent opponent.

“I made a comment that the quarterback couldn’t beat us throwing,” Chaisson said, according to ESPN. “He proved me wrong today. I never thought Sam was a bad quarterback. I thought he was a better runner than passer and he showed different today with 400-something yards passing.”

Ehlinger certainly wasn’t the reason that the Longhorns lost the game, doing everything he could in throwing for 401 yards, four touchdowns (no picks) and adding another 60 yards rushing plus a score.

“Phenomenal player. Better than we thought he was,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron added. “I thought he was a good player going in. This guy is a phenomenal player. He wanted to take the game on his back, and he practically did.”