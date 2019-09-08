Mark Stoops caught saying QB Terry Wilson is done for the season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lost amid the typical craziness of a college football Saturday was some very bad news out of Lexington.

Kentucky beat Eastern Michigan 38-17 but the most significant action in the game came in the third quarter when Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson was brought down by a nasty horsecollar tackle and needed to be carted off the field.

It goes without saying that a QB getting taken off in that manner is not a great sign and it was made even worse by what TV cameras caught Mark Stoops saying to EMU head coach Chris Creighton after the game:

"I had to get him a few snaps, my guy is out for the year." Our cameras caught Coach Stoops saying this after the game. Looks like it may be Sawyer Smith's team. pic.twitter.com/D3e6ZMHyax — Charlie Walter (@CharlieWalterTV) September 8, 2019

The ‘My guy’ that Stoops is referring to is no doubt Wilson, whose precise injury hasn’t been announced but was serious enough to get a full MRI work up on Sunday.

Backup Sawyer Smith, a graduate transfer from Troy, appears to be the guy going forward and played the rest of the game against the Eagles. He threw two touchdowns on nine attempts in place of Wilson and that passing while UK was up big was the reason Stoops apologized to a fellow member of the coaching community in the first place.

Needless to say, the loss of Wilson is a blow after he led the team to a banner 10-3 season in 2018 and threw for 1,889 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight picks.

Smith won’t have any time to ease into the starting role no matter how long Wilson is out as Kentucky hosts No. 11 Florida next and then travels to Mississippi State and South Carolina the rest of September.