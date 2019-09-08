Nebraska safety Mohamed Barry, after loss to Colorado: ‘We were better than that team’

Ah yes, the time-honored and always-embarrassing loser’s lament.
Nebraska entered Week 2 as a four-point favorite over Colorado at Folsom Field in what turned out to be a de facto home game for the Cornhuskers…
.. and NU played the role as such early on, rolling to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first half. After that, however, the Cornhuskers were outscored 31-14 the remainder of regulation; after that, they were outscored 3-0 in extra time as the Buffaloes came away with a come-from-way-behind 34-31 win in overtime.
In the postgame locker room after the disappointing defeat, one Nebraska senior decided to bust out the trusty ol’ “we were better than them regardless of what the scoreboard said” card in an attempt to publicly assuage his personal anguish.
“Honestly, it was back-and-forth,” safety Mohamed Barry said according to the Denver Post. “I felt like the first half, I thought it was over with. I thought we were about to (beat) them, it was about to be a blowout. And that’s what it should’ve been. We had them. We were better than that team. In that second half, we didn’t finish and we have to finish.”
So, with that moral victory, Nebraska is now 2-0 heading into its Week 3 matchup with Northern Illinois in Lincoln. So the Cornhuskers have that going for them. Which is nice.
Throughout the offseason, it was thought there was a chance, slim as it was, that the most popular college football pregame show in the country would make an appearance ahead of the game that decides the winner of the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Thanks to one ACC school spitting the bed in Week 2, though, that slim chance has officially become a reality.
Entering Week 2, it was almost a foregone conclusion that No. 21 Syracuse would take care of business against unranked Maryland. With No. 1 Clemson next up for the Orange, the standard line of thinking was that ESPN‘s College GameDay Show would set up shop at The
Carrier Dome for that Week 3 matchup.
Instead, Syracuse got woodshedded in an embarrassing loss to Maryland.
So, instead of Syracuse, GameDay is headed to Ames, for the first time ever, for the Iowa-Iowa State in-state grudge match.
Entering Week 2, Iowa was ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 while Iowa State was tied with Nebraska at No. 25. Iowa had little issue taking care of business against Rutgers — they won 30-0 — while Iowa State was on its first bye week of the 2019 regular season.
And, for those keeping score at home, the Hawkeyes have won four straight in the rivalry and five of the last six, with the Cyclones’ lone victory in that span coming in 2014. Overall, Iowa leads the series 44-22.
No. 14 Washington and division rival California officially kicked off at 7:40 p.m. PT but their conference tussle ended eons beyond what any normal college football game would have run on Saturday night… into Sunday morning.
Yes, behold folks: Pac-12 After Midnight.
The Golden Bears waited out a nearly three hour weather delay in Seattle to take home a 20-19 upset win at 1:24 a.m. local over the Huskies in the Week 2 action that never seemed to end despite the clock advancing well past midnight on both the East and West Coasts.
As was expected given the lengthy time spent in the locker room due to the delay and the fact that the matchup pitted two of the best defenses in the Pac-12, a low-scoring affair broke out by Montlake. UW quarterback Jacob Eason completed just 18 passes for only 162 yards and tossed an interception — numbers which were actually solid given the conditions and the fact that he wasn’t helped all that much by drops and false starts. Salvon Ahmed added 119 yards and a score on the ground as the home team did just enough to keep things interesting in their first test in Pac-12 play.
The numbers for the Golden Bears were along those same lines in a game could have been mistaken for a throwback to a contest decades before even the coaches were born. Cal was a borderline Wing-T team in rushing for 192 yards, using the punishing style of Chris Brown Jr. to tag team with the two scores from the shifty Marcel Dancy. Maybe the most impressive part, aside from Cal scoring their first offensive touchdown against Washington since 2016, was the fact that they never backed down.
QB Chase Garbers was 11-of-18 for 111 yards through the air but picked up a number of key first downs on the ground in rushing for 42 yards. They also marched 74 yards for the go-ahead field goal and scored on three of their four second half drives.
Neither coach is likely to wake up a few hours later on Sunday all that happy with what transpired deep into the night from Husky Stadium. Things will certainly sting for Chris Petersen, having not only dropped a division game but doing so in painful fashion to one of his old coordinators. Washington was held up as one of the few Pac-12 playoff contenders given their ranking that might be thrown out the window in light of the result while Cal continues to be the thorn in the division’s side with yet another upset.
New quarterback? No problem for the old cardinal and gold.
Kedon Slovis just might save Clay Helton’s job after all given the way his debut played out, with the true freshman signal-caller leading an impressive comeback from a two touchdown deficit to beat No. 23 Stanford 45-20 and strike an early blow in what should be a highly competitive Pac-12 race.
The story of the night — and perhaps the young season out West — was the play of the youngster out of Arizona for the Trojans. Slovis threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns in his first start in place of the injured J.T. Daniels and looked like an old Air Raid veteran with just five incompletions to spark a 42-3 run over the course of the final three quarters.
Slovis’ first career touchdown toss went to Amon-Ra St. Brown (97 yards, 2TDs on eight catches) but just about all of USC’s talented receivers made some plays. Michael Pittman finished with 82 yards while Tyler Vaughns was a highlight machine with several nice sideline catches to go with a 106 yard, one score night. Vavae Malepeai chipped in with 42 yards rushing and two trips to the end zone while Stephen Carr added another touchdown on the ground as well.
Stanford QB Davis Mills was making his first start as well after K.J. Costello was injured against Northwestern last week. While the former five-star started out the game well, the entire Cardinal offense bogged down as the game went on and they only managed 237 yards passing with a touchdown and a late interception. Cameron Scarlett did rush for 82 yards and a score but the visitors from the Bay Area were blanked in the second half at the Coliseum.
The loss certainly puts David Shaw’s group behind the eight ball in conference play and will leave them with a week of questions on both sides of the ball ahead of a very long trip East to play a ranked UCF squad. Costello is expected to be back for that game but even his return isn’t likely to overcome the number of issues that need to be fixed before playing the AAC banner-carriers in Orlando.
The flip side is that the Trojans moved to 2-0 on the season and might even find themselves ranked come Sunday afternoon given their play. They still have a brutal first half of the season still to play (at BYU, vs. Utah, at Washington and at Notre Dame on the docket) but everybody around the program has to be elated at the debut of their new quarterback and a big win over their in-state rivals already in their back pocket.
