Rice QB Wiley Green released from hospital after hit against Wake Forest

Rice is sitting at 0-2 on the season heading into their Week 3 matchup against Texas but the Owls did receive a bit of good news over the weekend about their starting quarterback.

Redshirt freshman Wiley Green was stretchered off the field during Friday night’s 41-21 loss to Wake Forest, suffering a serious injury to his head and neck area after two defenders collided into him trying to prevent him from scoring on a scramble to the pylon.

According to the Houston Chronicle though, the young signal-caller had all his tests come back negative over the weekend and he was released on Friday night from the local hospital.

Senior Tom Stewart took over under center against the Demon Deacons and threw for 185 yards and a touchdown the rest of the game. While it’s possible Green can return for the Week 3 matchup with the in-state rival, it would be pretty surprising if he did given the severity of his injury. That would put Stewart in line to face the Longhorns at NRG Stadium.

Green was 10-of-19 for 131 yards to start the 2019 season before the hit against Wake.