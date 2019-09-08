Getty Images

USC storms back to beat No. 23 Stanford behind new QB Kedon Slovis

By Bryan FischerSep 8, 2019, 1:46 AM EDT
New quarterback? No problem for the old cardinal and gold.

Kedon Slovis just might save Clay Helton’s job after all given the way his debut played out, with the true freshman signal-caller leading an impressive comeback from a two touchdown deficit to beat No. 23 Stanford 45-20 and strike an early blow in what should be a highly competitive Pac-12 race.

The story of the night — and perhaps the young season out West — was the play of the youngster out of Arizona for the Trojans. Slovis threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns in his first start in place of the injured J.T. Daniels and looked like an old Air Raid veteran with just five incompletions to spark a 42-3 run over the course of the final three quarters.

Slovis’ first career touchdown toss went to Amon-Ra St. Brown (97 yards, 2TDs on eight catches) but just about all of USC’s talented receivers made some plays. Michael Pittman finished with 82 yards while Tyler Vaughns was a highlight machine with several nice sideline catches to go with a 106 yard, one score night. Vavae Malepeai chipped in with 42 yards rushing and two trips to the end zone while Stephen Carr added another touchdown on the ground as well.

Stanford QB Davis Mills was making his first start as well after K.J. Costello was injured against Northwestern last week. While the former five-star started out the game well, the entire Cardinal offense bogged down as the game went on and they only managed 237 yards passing with a touchdown and a late interception. Cameron Scarlett did rush for 82 yards and a score but the visitors from the Bay Area were blanked in the second half at the Coliseum.

The loss certainly puts David Shaw’s group behind the eight ball in conference play and will leave them with a week of questions on both sides of the ball ahead of a very long trip East to play a ranked UCF squad. Costello is expected to be back for that game but even his return isn’t likely to overcome the number of issues that need to be fixed before playing the AAC banner-carriers in Orlando.

The flip side is that the Trojans moved to 2-0 on the season and might even find themselves ranked come Sunday afternoon given their play. They still have a brutal first half of the season still to play (at BYU, vs. Utah, at Washington and at Notre Dame on the docket) but everybody around the program has to be elated at the debut of their new quarterback and a big win over their in-state rivals already in their back pocket.

Backup QB Bowl is seeing plenty of offense as USC leads No. 23 Stanford at halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 8, 2019, 12:15 AM EDT
The Backup Quarterback Bowl out West has produced an impressive amount of offense as USC took a surprising 24-20 lead over No. 23 Stanford into halftime in the Pac-12 opener-turned-shootout for both sides at the L.A. Coliseum.

Starting in place of the injured K.J Costello, Cardinal signal-caller Davis Mills showed a few flashes of why he was one of the top players coming out of high school a few years ago by throwing for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His success passing the ball, which included a nifty toss down the field to tight end Colby Parkinson, helped loosen up the Trojans’ defense a bit and allow some success running the football too as Cameron Scarlett recorded 74 yards on the ground plus a score of his own.

Like Mills, the game marked the first start for USC freshman signal-caller Kedon Slovis — who is ‘the’ guy for the team in the wake of J.T. Daniels’ season-ending knee injury against Fresno State last week. The youngster looked fantastic and tossed his first career touchdown pass with a bomb down the field to Amon-Ra St. Brown (six catches, 87 yards). All in all, the QB coached by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in high school was pretty efficient running the Air Raid offense with 17-of-20 passing for 249 yards at the break.

The performance out of Slovis had to be encouraging to head coach Clay Helton, who is firmly on the hot seat and badly needs a win not just to keep pace in a competitive Pac-12 but to hold off some of the cardinal and gold-clad wolves who would no doubt like him ushered out the door sooner rather than later. Were it not for a fumbled kickoff in the second quarter, USC might have an even bigger lead but they probably won’t complain given how well the offense is moving the ball against their in-state rivals.

We’ll see what happens after the return from the locker room however as the Trojans nearly gave the game away against Fresno State last week down the stretch and Stanford has proven to be more than adept at making adjustments and winning in the final two quarters already this season.

QB Sam Howell helps UNC start 2-0 with another 4th quarter comeback, Miami starts 0-2 for first time since 1978

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 7, 2019, 11:37 PM EDT
The Return of the Mack is no joke. Just ask his old defensive coordinator.

New Miami head coach Manny Diaz is still looking for his first victory in charge of the Hurricanes after North Carolina mounted yet another wild fourth quarter comeback to win 28-25 on Saturday night as veteran coach Mack Brown improbably moved to 2-0 on the young season.

The Tar Heels jumped out in front of their ACC opener with 17 points in the first quarter and were generally in control of the game until the ‘Canes eventually chipped away and took the lead late. Quarterback Sam Howell didn’t seem phased however, making it two weeks in a row that the true freshman was able to mount a game-winning drive in the final few minutes after topping South Carolina in a similar manner during Week 1. He finished the night with 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the last of which came with 61 seconds left in the game.

Tar Heels back Jarren Williams found the end zone on the ground as well and chipped in with 76 yards rushing as the team delivered their head coach’s first win back in Chapel Hill since 1997.

While the elation was palpable for UNC, the disappointment was all over the faces of the Miami sidelines after they piled up 488 yards of total offense and had their chances throughout. UM quarterback Jarren Williams was an efficient 30-of-39 for 309 yards and two touchdowns but just couldn’t get the team over the hump despite playing well.

Kicker Bubba Baxa had an off night to say the least too, missing a chip-shot 26-yarder in the first half and ending the game with a shanked 49-yarder that would have sent things into overtime.

In the end, Miami starts out 0-2 for the first time since 1978 and puts the trendy ACC Coastal pick behind the sticks in the division race just as it is getting going.

Joe Burrow, No. 6 LSU outgun No. 9 Texas in shootout

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 7, 2019, 11:33 PM EDT
On a 3rd-and-17, with a six point lead and two and a half minutes left in the game, the old LSU would have run the ball, punted and played defense. The old LSU is dead, and the new one is pretty damn scary.

On that 3rd-and-17, Joe Burrow faced a blitz, stepped up and found Justin Jefferson, who raced 61 yards for a touchdown that clinched the No. 6 Tigers’ 45-31 win over No. 9 Texas in Austin.

Burrow played the game of his life, completing 31-of-39 passes for 471 yards with four touchdowns, the second-most passing yards in LSU history, while in the process producing three 100-yard receivers for the first time in LSU history. The trio of Jefferson, JaMarr Chase and Terrace Marshall, Jr. simply torched the Texas secondary, as Jefferson caught snared nine passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns, Chase caught eight for 147 and Marshall caught six for 123 and a score of his own.

Sam Ehlinger posted a career night of his own, throwing for 407 yards, rushing for 60 and accounting for five touchdowns, but it was a play he didn’t make that set the early tone.

LSU opened the scoring with a 36-yard Cade York field goal, but the Longhorns appeared in position to take the lead when Brennan Eagles hauled in a 26-yard pass to put the ball at the LSU 8 on UT’s second possession. The ‘Horns moved the ball to the 2 when Tom Herman characteristically rolled the fourth down dice, which saw Ehlinger find a wide open Keaontay Ingram in the end zone, who promptly dropped the ball.

The Texas defense gave its offense the ball right back, though, when linebacker Joseph Ossai caught a tipped Burrow pass and took it to the LSU 4, but again Texas was denied. This time, Ehlinger ran for two yards on first down and appeared to get in on second, but replay ruled him down inside the 1. The Tigers stuffed Ingram on third down, then stoned Ehlinger on fourth — thereby turning eight snaps in goal-to-go situations into zero points.

After Texas forced an LSU punt, Ehlinger tried two unsuccessful deep shots, then hit on a third when Kristian Fulton misjudged a ball and a wide open Eagles hauled it in to race 55 yards for a touchdown, putting the ‘Horns up 7-3 at the 10:29 mark of the second quarter. The play was Texas’ first of 50-plus yards since the 2017 season.

LSU answered with its best drive of the half: 75 yards in eight plays, most of them Burrow to Jefferson, who had grabs of 17, 12 and six yards, the last of which resulted in a third-and-goal touchdown, shoving LSU back ahead 10-7 at the exact midpoint of the second quarter.

After a Texas punt, Burrow again charged LSU down the field, but this time an Ossai third down sack forced a 33-yard York field goal with 1:41 left in the first half. Texas used two timeouts in forcing that field goal, a move that backfired when its offense went three-and-out and LSU took over at its own 42 with 1:13 still left. They would need only 26 seconds. Three straight Burrow completions, the last to Jefferson from 21 yards out, gave LSU a commanding 20-7 halftime lead.

Teetering on the brink of blowout territory, Texas answered the bell to open the second half. The ‘Horns’ defense forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter, and then the offense went on a 2018-esque 19-play, 86-yard touchdown drive (that saw four stoppages due to injured LSU players) that this time around ended in a successful 2-yard Ehlinger plunge.

After a third York field goal, Texas again drove the length of the field on a winded and bruised Tiger defense, moving 75 yards in seven plays and scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Jake Smith on a third-and-10, pulling UT within 23-21 with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

And at that point, a game that began an SEC slobber-knocker turned into a Big 12 track meet.

LSU zipped down the field 75 yards in six plays, scoring on a 26-yard strike from Burrow to Marshall. Texas zipped right back, going 75 yards in seven plays and scoring when Devin Duvernay caught a slant on 4th-and-2, slipped a tackle and sprinted 44 yards for a touchdown that brought Texas back within 30-28 with 12:09 to play.

When Texas pulled close, LSU again pulled away with yet another 6-play, 75-yard drive. Clyde Edwards-Hellaire did the damage this time with a 12-yard run to push the cushion to 37-28 with 9:58 remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Texas finally blinked. And by blinked, they broke a string of four straight touchdown drives (and three touchdowns in their last three possessions) by settling for a 47-yard Cameron Dicker field goal to cut the deficit to six with 3:59 left.

After an incompletion on 1st-and-10, Brandon Jones sacked Burrow on 2nd-and-10 to set up a 3rd-and-17 with 2:27 to play, needing only one stop to potentially send its offense on the field with a chance to win the game. Instead, Jefferson beat single coverage from Texas safety Caden Sterns and was off to the races.

Texas answered with another Ehlinger-to-Duvernay touchdown, but it came with just 22 seconds remaining.

The Longhorns had a golden opportunity to recover the onside kick, but the ball rolled off Collin Johnson‘s fingertips and he could not recover the ball, allowing LSU to hold on for the win.

Coastal Carolina picks up first-ever win over Power Five school at the expense of Les Miles, Kansas

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 7, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
Just when you thought they may be heading out of the decades-long malaise, the reality of the state of the football program pulls you right back in — especially when Week 1 is factored in.

Up on Indiana State 16-3 in the fourth quarter of Les Miles‘ debut as Kansas’ head coach, the Jayhawks watched as the FCS school took a 17-16 lead before a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining secured a narrow 24-17 win.  A week later, there would be no late-game magic as Coastal Carolina, after KU took a 7-0 first-quarter lead, scored the last 12 points to exit Lawrence on the winning side of a 12-7 score.

Both of those games were played in Lawrence, incidentally.

This marks the first time Coastal Carolina, a program that played its first season of football in 2003 (at the FCS level) and has been an FBS member since 2017, has beaten a Power Five school.  Kansas, meanwhile, has fielded a football team in some form or fashion every season since 1890.

Had Kansas won, the Big 12 school would’ve won back-to-back games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-2009.  Instead, Saturday was merely the continuance of one of the worst stretches ever for a member of a major football conference.

Since winning 25 games total from 2007-09, the Jayhawks have won a combined 19 games over the next nine-plus seasons.  Of those 19 wins, 12 came against schools from either the FCS (seven) or the Group of Five (five).  In those nine years, KU has won a grand total of five — FIVE — Big 12 games.

So, yes, Miles has his work cut out for him.  But, even given the historical ineptness he inherited, he absolutely has to beat the likes of Coastal Carolina.  Anything less is unacceptable.