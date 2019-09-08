Washington drops nine spots in Week 3 Coaches Poll as Maryland, USC debut in top 25

It turns out a few coaches (or their Sports Information Directors) either stayed up late enough to catch Cal’s upset of Washington early on Sunday morning or they at least bothered to check the box score because the Huskies were the biggest mover in the Week 3 Coaches Poll — and not in the direction they would have liked.

UW dropped nine spots to No. 21 — mirroring their drop in the AP Poll (where they were No. 23) — double the drop for fellow Saturday losers Texas (down four places to No. 13) and Texas A&M (also down four spots to No. 15).

The Big Ten was home to two teams who moved down despite winning, with No. 6 Ohio State dropping a single place to make way for No. 5 LSU while No. 10 Michigan predictably fell three spots after escaping in double OT against Army.

Virginia didn’t make the cut for the coaches despite doing so for AP voters but the former poll did include three newcomers in No. 23 Mississippi State, No. 24 USC (who beat a ranked Stanford team) and No. 25 Maryland (who throttled a ranked Syracuse side). The Cardinal and Orange were 2/3 of the group of teams that dropped out of the rankings, joining Nebraska after the Cornhuskers were stunned by Colorado on Saturday.

The full Week 3 Coaches Poll: