Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson tweets he is out for the season

One of the budding young storylines to the 2019 season has been the incredible start to the year for Wisconsin. Paul Chryst’s squad has still not allowed a point defensively and kicked off their campaign on a remarkable 110-0 run in victories over USF and Central Michigan.

Sadly not everything is going well for the Badgers as one of the team’s key defenders appears lost for the rest of 2019. After being listed as out in Week 2 after suffering a leg injury against the Bulls down in Tampa, sophomore safety Scott Nelson tweeted that his season is over as he recovers:

Nelson recorded four tackles against USF before being injured and was listed as the starting free safety for the team coming into the year. In 2018 he had 41 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble as a rising young player for the Badgers’ salty defense.

Junior Eric Burrell is set to move from backup to starter as a result of Nelson’s absence, with fellow junior Madison Cone behind him.