Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson tweets he is out for the season

One of the budding young storylines to the 2019 season has been the incredible start to the year for Wisconsin. Paul Chryst’s squad has still not allowed a point defensively and kicked off their campaign on a remarkable 110-0 run in victories over USF and Central Michigan.
Sadly not everything is going well for the Badgers as one of the team’s key defenders appears lost for the rest of 2019. After being listed as out in Week 2 after suffering a leg injury against the Bulls down in Tampa, sophomore safety Scott Nelson tweeted that his season is over as he recovers:
Nelson recorded four tackles against USF before being injured and was listed as the starting free safety for the team coming into the year. In 2018 he had 41 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble as a rising young player for the Badgers’ salty defense.
Junior Eric Burrell is set to move from backup to starter as a result of Nelson’s absence, with fellow junior Madison Cone behind him.
Mark Stoops may have known late in Kentucky’s win over Eastern Michigan that he had lost his quarterback for the season but it became officially official on Sunday evening.
The Wildcats confirmed the tough news that starting quarterback Terry Wilson is done for the rest of the season after tearing his patellar tendon in his left knee on Saturday, requiring surgery and a long recovery stint.
“I’m very sorry about Terry’s injury,” Stoops said in a statement. “He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered.”
Wilson had thrown for 360 yards and two touchdowns during roughly seven quarters worth of work this year at UK. He departs with a 12-3 mark as a starter for the Wildcats dating back to the opener in 2018, leading the team to double-digit wins while throwing for nearly 1,900 yards and 11 scores.
In his place, it seems like the team is fully in Sawyer Smith’s hands. The Troy transfer knows a thing or two about taking over for an injured starter at least, having done the same with the Trojans by starting the last seven games of 2018. He threw for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns (six interceptions) with the Sun Belt power before transferring to Lexington this offseason.
K’Lavon Chaisson has changed his mind after seeing up close what one of the Lone Star State’s best can do slinging the football around.
The LSU linebacker apologized for comments he made earlier last week about Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, giving the signal-caller props after the Tigers’ victory in Austin on Saturday by having nothing but good things to say about his recent opponent.
“I made a comment that the quarterback couldn’t beat us throwing,” Chaisson said, according to ESPN. “He proved me wrong today. I never thought Sam was a bad quarterback. I thought he was a better runner than passer and he showed different today with 400-something yards passing.”
Ehlinger certainly wasn’t the reason that the Longhorns lost the game, doing everything he could in throwing for 401 yards, four touchdowns (no picks) and adding another 60 yards rushing plus a score.
“Phenomenal player. Better than we thought he was,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron added. “I thought he was a good player going in. This guy is a phenomenal player. He wanted to take the game on his back, and he practically did.”
It turns out a few coaches (or their Sports Information Directors) either stayed up late enough to catch Cal’s upset of Washington early on Sunday morning or they at least bothered to check the box score because the Huskies were the biggest mover in the Week 3 Coaches Poll — and not in the direction they would have liked.
UW dropped nine spots to No. 21 — mirroring their drop in the AP Poll (where they were No. 23) — double the drop for fellow Saturday losers Texas (down four places to No. 13) and Texas A&M (also down four spots to No. 15).
The Big Ten was home to two teams who moved down despite winning, with No. 6 Ohio State dropping a single place to make way for No. 5 LSU while No. 10 Michigan predictably fell three spots after escaping in double OT against Army.
Virginia didn’t make the cut for the coaches despite doing so for AP voters but the former poll did include three newcomers in No. 23 Mississippi State, No. 24 USC (who beat a ranked Stanford team) and No. 25 Maryland (who throttled a ranked Syracuse side). The Cardinal and Orange were 2/3 of the group of teams that dropped out of the rankings, joining Nebraska after the Cornhuskers were stunned by Colorado on Saturday.
The full Week 3 Coaches Poll:
- Clemson (60 first place votes)
- Alabama (3)
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Auburn
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Utah
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- UCF
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Washington
- Boise State
- Mississippi State
- USC
- Maryland
The latest AP Top 25 is out and wouldn’t you know it, there’s a lot of SEC teams near the top.
Clemson remained No. 1 in the weekly poll after beating new No. 16 Texas A&M but the SEC occupied the following three spots — and half of the top 10 overall — going into Week 3.
Here’s the full AP Top 25:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Florida
- Michigan
- Utah
- Texas
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- UCF
- Michigan State
- Iowa
- Washington State
- Maryland
- Boise State
- Washington
- USC
- Virginia
Among the notable entries to the Top 25? Look no further than No. 21 Maryland, which is ranked for the first time since 2013 after destroying Syracuse. Also joining the fray are No. 24 USC after their blowout of Stanford and No. 25 Virginia.
Nebraska, Iowa State, Stanford and Syracuse all dropped out though the Cyclones were off prior to their big game against rival Iowa this week.
Some of the biggest movers included No. 4 LSU moving up into the top four after beating now No. 12 Texas, No. 8 Auburn and No. 9 Florida jumping a pair of spots, Michigan dropping from No. 7 to No. 10 and Wisconsin going from No. 17 to No. 14.